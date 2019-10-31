Kyrie Irving: ‘Human beings have mood swings. It’s OK to be human’

When Kyrie Irving was petulant with the Cavaliers, it was seemingly because he didn’t want to play for Cleveland. When Kyrie Irving was petulant with the Celtics, it was seemingly because he didn’t want to play for Boston.

But now that Irving has been petulant with the Nets – the team he fully chose – concern about his mood is growing.

Irving, via Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports:

“Human beings have mood swings. It’s OK to be human,” Irving said after the Nets dropped to 1-3 following a 118-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at Barclays Center. “I don’t have to be perfect for anyone here, nor do I have to be perfect for the public. So I’m not here to dispel any perception. I’m just here to be myself.”

No, Irving shouldn’t be held to a standard of perfection. But he also ought to realize how his actions affect those around him.

Is Irving trying to do right and sometimes falling short? Or is Irving an entitled superstar doing as he pleases? It’s difficult to tell from afar where Irving falls on that spectrum.

Either way, Brooklyn must ride this out, for better or worse.