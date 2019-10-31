Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns each suspended two games for brawl

Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns‘ long-running feud spilled over on Wednesday night into an actual on-court fight, which then spilled over into a fight on social media after the game.
Now both players are going to sit for a couple of games to think about it.
Embiid and Towns have each been suspended two games “without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation and for their continued escalation following the incident,” the league has announced.
There were no other fines or suspensions. Minnesota had pushed back on the idea Ben Simmons was a “peacemaker” as he eventually ended up on top of Towns and holding the Timberwolves star in a headlock. Simmons said he was simply trying to separate the pair.
“While we are disappointed with the league’s decision, we understand the magnitude of this unfortunate incident,” Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said in a statement. “The NBA is highly competitive and last night was a reflection of that. We support Karl and will move forward together as a group.”
The incident came midway through the third quarter of the Sixers thumping of the Timberwolves Wednesday. Embiid came over to double Towns, they got tangled up and soon fists were flying.
Both players were ejected — so they carried the fight over to social media.
The social media fight got nastier from there, which essentially killed any chance of either player getting off with just a one-game suspension.
Being without Embiid for two games (at Portland and at Phoenix) hurts the Sixers — Philly has been 14.2 points per 100 possessions better this season with Embiid on the court — but they can slide Al Horford over to the center spot and not take a huge step backward.
No Towns is a bigger blow for the Timberwolves, who have relied heavily on him not only to score but in an expanded playmaking role this season. They will be without Towns at Washington then when the Timberwolves host the Bucks.
BALTIMORE — The second sister of NBA player Reggie Bullock was shot and killed in Baltimore, five years after his first sister was stabbed to death in the city.
News sources report Baltimore police say a civilian brought 22-year-old Keiosha Moore to Sinai Hospital just before 8 p.m. Monday with gunshot wounds to her chest. She died at the hospital.
Police said nine people were shot in Baltimore on Monday, and three died.
Bullock’s other sister, 26-year-old Mia Henderson, was found stabbed to death in an alley in West Baltimore in 2014. A suspect was arrested in that case but was acquitted.
Bullock, a Kinston, North Carolina, native who played his college ball at the University of North Carolina, is a member of the New York Knicks.
Rockets fan Manuel Garcia is charged with punching Pelicans assistant coach Joe Boylan in the face, which is a wild enough story to read about.
The video, via TMZ, is even more surreal:
The Pacers extended their two-big conundrum by giving Domantas Sabonis a contract extension.
The dilemma will temporarily solve itself.
Just not how Indiana wanted.
Pacers release:
Myles Turner has a sprained right ankle and is listed as week-to-week. The injury was sustained in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game at Brooklyn.
Edmond Sumner has a non-displaced fracture of the right third metacarpal. No surgery is required and he will be re-examined in three weeks.
Sabonis can easily slide from power forward to center to cover for Turner. Center is Sabonis’ ideal position. Sabonis will add playmaking and interior scoring skill, but Turner is a far better rim-protector and better 3-point shooter.
T.J. Warren can move to power forward, but that weakens Indiana on the wing – which is why Sumner’s injury especially stings. Sumner had been starting at shooting guard for Jeremy Lamb, who just came back from his own injury. Sumner’s hustle and defense were welcome on a team trying to re-establish its defensive identity after last summer’s massive changes.
When Kyrie Irving was petulant with the Cavaliers, it was seemingly because he didn’t want to play for Cleveland. When Kyrie Irving was petulant with the Celtics, it was seemingly because he didn’t want to play for Boston.
But now that Irving has been petulant with the Nets – the team he fully chose – concern about his mood is growing.
Irving, via Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports:
“Human beings have mood swings. It’s OK to be human,” Irving said after the Nets dropped to 1-3 following a 118-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at Barclays Center. “I don’t have to be perfect for anyone here, nor do I have to be perfect for the public. So I’m not here to dispel any perception. I’m just here to be myself.”
No, Irving shouldn’t be held to a standard of perfection. But he also ought to realize how his actions affect those around him.
Is Irving trying to do right and sometimes falling short? Or is Irving an entitled superstar doing as he pleases? It’s difficult to tell from afar where Irving falls on that spectrum.
Either way, Brooklyn must ride this out, for better or worse.