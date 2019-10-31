Joel Embiid calls out Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother for giving him the finger post-fight

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When trash-talking with Karl Anthony Towns a couple years ago, Joel Embiid insisted it was all in good fun.

Towns didn’t appear to enjoy it when fighting Embiid during the 76ers’ win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.

And I doubt Towns will appreciate Embiid’s post-game social-media gloating, which veered quite personal.

Embiid:

Great team win!!! I was raised around lions and a cat pulled on me tonight lmao.. Got his mama giving middle fingers left and right. That’s some SERIOUS REAL ESTATE #FightNight #IAintNoBitch pic.twitter.com/MWc9p0jy7u — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 31, 2019

1. I’m not sure that’s Towns’ mother. The woman looks like Jacqueline Cruz, and contextually, it’d make sense.

2. I’m not sure that’s a middle finger. It might be a pointer finger beckoning Embiid to come get a piece of her. She looked ready to throw down.

Watch her in this video from Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

JoJo on his way out. This #Sixers crowd couldn’t love this any more. pic.twitter.com/aNO1fsq37x — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 31, 2019

Towns was already livid at Embiid. If that is Cruz, I can barely imagine how enraged Towns would be with Embiid calling her out.