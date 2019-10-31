Giannis Antetokounmpo air-balls consecutive free throws (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2019
Giannis Antetokounmpo has made 74% of his career free throws.

But he also turns trips to the line into adventures, often taking nearly all his allotted time before shooting (or sometimes more). He’s practically begging to psych himself out.

That’s just what he did as the Bucks were blowing a 19-point lead in a 116-105 loss to the Celtics last night.

Kevin Durant: Draymond Green argument contributed to me leaving Warriors

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2019
Last November, Draymond Green reportedly told Kevin Durant, roughly: You’re a b—, and you know you’re a b—. We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave.

Did that argument factor into Durant leaving the Warriors for the Nets?

Durant on ESPN:

A little bit, yeah, for sure.

I mean, your teammate talk to you that way, you think about it a bit. But like I said, we talked about it. But definitely, for sure. I’m not going to lie about it.

A few days after the argument, Durant said he was moving past the incident. I’m sure that was his intention. He was trying to focus on the season and a championship chase.

But I’m glad Durant admitted to this obvious truth now. How could a teammate talk that way to him without him feeling less comfortable in Golden State? Durant said he never fit in like other Warriors. This incident stands out.

Kendrick Perkins, who’s close with Durant, even said Golden State had the upper hand to sign him until the argument with Green. That’s the huge question: Would Durant have re-signed if Green didn’t confront him like that?

Maybe Durant would have left, anyway. After all, Green’s outburst was certainly fueled by pervasive rumors about Durant going to New York. (People were wrong to focus on the Knicks rather than the Nets, but the city proved correct). Durant also accepted less money last season in order to become a free agent last summer. At very minimum, that flexibility mattered to him.

Nobody – not even Durant – can know what would’ve happened without Green’s outburst. Durant could have lived a vastly different experience last season.

But we know what happened: Green lashed out, and Durant left. That’s something Green – who took blame for Golden State losing the 2016 NBA Finals – will have to live with. To his credit, Green accepted responsibility for creating the rift with Durant and apologized.

Still, that one heated moment will endure for its role in ending a dynasty.

Report: Timberwolves want Ben Simmons punished for Karl-Anthony Towns-Joel Embiid fight

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2019
As Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and 76ers center Joel Embiid fought last night, 76ers guard Ben Simmons grabbed Towns from behind. Simmons was still holding Towns as the bigs fell to the floor.

Yet, only Towns and Embiid got ejected.

That apparently isn’t sitting well in Minnesota.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

As the NBA’s investigation into the altercation between Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns begins, the Minnesota Timberwolves are rejecting the game officials’ designation of Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons as a “peacemaker” in the fracas, league sources tell ESPN.

Referee Mark Ayotte told a pool reporter Wednesday night that Simmons was “deemed a peacemaker” for an act that included him holding Towns to the floor in what the Timberwolves contend was a “dangerous choke hold,” league sources told ESPN.

After the game, Simmons said, “I always got my teammate’s back.”

NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Good luck determining intent.

Does always having Embiid’s back mean joining the fight against Towns? Maybe.

Does always having Embiid’s back mean trying to pull an attacker off him? Maybe.

With either mindset, Simmons’ actions during the fight would look similar. The league faces a difficult job – especially with the Timberwolves opposing the referees’ determination.

Minnesota opens a slippery slope with this argument, though. With Embiid on the floor, Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague grabbed the 76ers center from behind. Was Teague playing peacemaker or going after Embiid? These interpretations get complicated in a hurry.

Kevin Love does post-game interview wearing Jason mask (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2019
Kevin Love has seen hard times with the Cavaliers.

It’s nice to see him enjoying himself after Cleveland’s 117-111 win over the Bulls yesterday.

FOX Sports Cleveland:

Happy Halloween!

Karl-Anthony Towns mocks Joel Embiid crying in second round, where – as Embiid points out – Towns has never been

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2019
Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid fought during the 76ers’ 22-point win over the Timberwolves yesterday. Embiid piled on in his postgame press conference and later on social media.

Later in the night, Karl-Anthony Towns posted on Instagram “All Bark & No Bite” and included a photo of Embiid crying after Philadelphia’s loss to the Raptors in the second round of last season’s playoffs (warning: profanity in all embedded social media):

Of course, Embiid responded:

Towns walked right into that one. It’s just tough to talk trash after a blowout loss and with only one career playoff appearance, a fairly quick first-round loss.

It’s also tough to win these battles with Embiid, who’s an expert trash-talker and certainly not done.