Watch Anthony Davis’ 40-point, 20-rebound performance dominating Grizzlies.

Anthony Davis earned those “M-V-P” chants that rang out in Staples Center.
It didn’t look like it would be a good night for Davis early on when he headed back to the locker room early, but he just needed to get his shoulder re-taped. When he returned he lit up the Grizzlies and reminded everyone Davis is one of the five best players on the planet when he’s right. Davis had 40 points and 20 rebounds, and he got to the line 27 times. All in just three quarters.
Davis was just making plays.
Anthony Davis is the first Laker to put up 40 and 20 since Shaq 16 years ago.
The Lakers also got the win, 120-91, pulling away in the third quarter and not looking back.
Kobe Bryant was once teammates with Dwight Howard on the Los Angeles Lakers. The 2012-13 NBA season started with Bryant, Howard, and Steve Nash on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the title “Now THIS is going to be fun”. It was not.
Howard is back with the Lakers, a team that desperately needs frontcourt depth. Whether the 33-year-old Howard will be able to supply that is still a question, despite his reasonably productive per 100 possession statistics from last season.
In 20 minutes per game for the Los Angeles this year, Howard has produced reasonably well for a Lakers squad that wants nothing more than to be a power in the west. Meanwhile, his old teammate Bryant says that Howard will be a big time factor for L.A.
Via LA Times:
“I’m happy for him because sometimes we don’t realize how much we love the game and miss the game until that window starts closing or its closed,” Bryant said. “Then you’re like, ‘Oh damn, I really miss playing the game. I want another opportunity to show what I can do.’ Sometimes you don’t know if that opportunity will ever come again. For him, I really believe he’s appreciative of the opportunity and I think he’s going to make a hell of an impact because of the new appreciation he has for playing the game.”
Whether Howard can make an impact has never really been a question. Over the course of his career, health has been the biggest thing holding Howard back. That, and of course the years in which he complained about his post touches despite leading the NBA in that particular statistic.
There’s no qualms for Howard on that front any longer. He’s a bench player, and non-premiere rotation guys can’t exactly dictate things like post touches. He’s there to contribute in any way that LeBron James deems necessary. Of course, Howard had a serious issue with his lower back/sciatic area last season and the worry that over an 82 game drudge he’ll eventually wear down.
It’s fine that Kobe thinks Howard can contribute. On paper, that’s probably accurate. But over time, the real issue will be whether Howard can actually translate those efficiency numbers by staying on the court.
D'Angelo Russell is now a member of beef Golden State Warriors, and he has a chance to shine on a team that desperately needs his services in lieu of Klay Thompson. Russell was a breakout star for the Brooklyn Nets last season, and with the team in the running for Kevin Durant, he apparently could feel a shift when a potential trade began to materialize.
Speaking this week, Russell said that he never knew for certain that Brooklyn was looking to send him to the West Coast, but that he had a feeling when interpersonal relationships started to change in tone as the season wound down.
Via Twitter:
“You see the same players, you see the same coaches, you see the same trainers every day, so when they start to act a little different, you’ll recognize it. You know that. I could feel it, and I just kind of played the professional route. [I] came in, got my work in every day, and just controlled what I could control.”
The Warriors are going to struggle this season, but it won’t be due to Russell. The team is exceptionally thin, and it doesn’t look like they have the talent required to run the same kind of defensive schemes they have in the past when their stars are out of the game.
Steve Kerr will try to stagger his lineups so he has some kind of organizational consistency, but Golden State will need all they can get from Russell. At this juncture, it’s probably best for all parties that the split was made given that Russell has a chance to shine and the Nets got an all-time great in Durant.
Much has been made about Kyrie Irving and his reported moodiness just a few games into the Brooklyn Nets season. Many have not been surprised by the reports, meanwhile others have backed up the idea that it’s okay for Irving to take some much-needed mental space during the course of a busy NBA calendar year.
Several of Irving’s teammates have refuted the idea that Irving has been an issue already, including DeAndre Jordan. Spencer Dinwiddie even went so far as to wager a guess as to who leaked this information to the press, saying it was Daryl Morey and the Houston Rockets’ front office.
Now, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson has weighed in on the whole debacle, and he’s on the side of his superstar.
Via Twitter:
Irving has a reputation, and there seems to be some reticence to give him the benefit of the doubt. That’s probably due to the nature in which Irving has conducted himself in the past, which it hasn’t always jived with the money or social position he’s demanded on previous teams.
Whatever the case, it was unlikely that things were going to be smooth sailing with Irving in Brooklyn. He’s a galaxy brain-level thinker at times, and the hope is that won’t affect how he plays on the court. This season is just a trial run or things are going to go next year with Kevin Durant, so the stakes aren’t super high.
All anyone wants is for things not to blow up with the Nets before Durant has a chance to step on the court. Whether these reports of Irving causing trouble are truth or subterfuge, we will soon find out as the rest of the regular season unfolds in Brooklyn.
Atlanta Hawks second-year guard Trae Young is the engine that makes the team go on offense. He is electrifying, and one of the best young shooters in the game. On Tuesday night, the Hawks were dealt a crushing blow as Young went down with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury.
As Young drove the lane early in the second quarter against the Miami Heat, he tried to euro-step around several Heat defenders. Justise Winslow got a hold of the ball as Young drove, and his strength forced Young to take a couple of awkward steps. On his final step, Young rolled his right ankle.
Via Twitter:
Young did not return to the game, and the status of his ankle and his health is as of yet unknown.
No doubt folks will make large the role of Young’s shoes here. He was seen wearing the adidas N3XT L3V3L, a slip-on basketball shoe that has a knit material on top that will raise a few eyebrows.
Even if it’s a high ankle sprain, that could mean some serious missed time for Young. At this point, Hawks fans are probably just hoping that he hasn’t done any significant damage to the ligaments in his leg.
Atlanta will struggle without him, and hopefully he can make it back onto the floor soon.