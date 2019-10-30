Getty Images

Three Things to Know: Trae Young’s ‘painful’ ankle sprain will hurt Hawks

By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2019, 7:10 AM EDT
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) It’s going to be a painful for the Hawks without Trae Young. After the game, Trae Young described his sprained ankle as “painful.”

We all knew that when it happened — it made you a little queasy to watch it.

Young’s ankle is going to be painful for the Hawks until he gets back.

The Hawks have been 22.5 points per 100 possessions better this season when Young is on the court. Or, put in raw numbers, Atlanta is +28 when Young has been on the court this season and -24 when he has sat.

If you need more proof of just how critical Young is to Atlanta, just watch what happened against Miami, where it was basically an even game when Young was in, but not too long after he went down the Heat went on an 11-0 run and never looked back, winning 112-97.

Miami got Jimmy Butler back and he had 21 points on 5-of-11 shooting, attacking the rim and getting to the line 15 times. It opened up the Heat offense. Butler thanked Heat fans — and Bam Adebayo is already joking around with Butler on Twitter.

Miami also had a big night from its rookies, Tyler Herro had 29 points and Kendrick Nunn added 17 as the starter in the backcourt with Butler. More on them later.

For Atlanta, they await the MRI of young’s ankle that will come on Wednesday.

The Hawks are without backup point guard Evan Turner (left Achilles pain), which means it’s a combination of just-claimed-off-waiver Tyrone Wallace, second-year man Kevin Huerter, and rookies Cam Reddish and De’Andre Hunter, to handle the guard spots for the Hawks.

We all hope Young is back soon, the game is just more fun when he plays.

2) Anthony Davis put up 40 points and 20 rebounds — in three quarters. Other players have put up 40/20 lines before — Shaq was the last Laker to do it, back in 2003 — but Davis set a record when he did it against Memphis Tuesday:

He’s the first player to score 40 points and grab 20 rebounds in three quarters.

Davis was attacking and aggressive, which drew a lot of fouls — he was 26-of-27 from the free-throw line on the night. Consider this: Davis had 20 third-quarter points and was 1-of-1 from the field. It was all at the stripe.

Memphis hung around in this one for a half, behind impressive rookie Ja Morant who had 16 points on the night. Memphis even led in the third quarter until Davis fueled a 29-2 Lakers run that essentially ended the game.

The Lakers did what good teams should do the last couple of games and feast on weaker opponents (Charlotte and Memphis will be near the bottom of the league this season). Now they head out on the road for three and that will be a better test.

3) Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro are not your average rookies in Miami. Pat Riley and the Miami Heat don’t lean on rookies. This is an organization that trusts veterans, stockpiling them through free agency or via trades, and when the Heat do land in the lottery or get a rookie they like they bring the guy along slowly.

Until this season.

The combination of undrafted Kendrick Nunn and first-round sharpshooter Tyler Herro not only started the first three games but also have been crucial to what Miami is able to do — they are combining for 37.3 points per night through four games. Nunn and Herro are key reasons the Heat are 3-1 to start the season.

Both started the first three games of the season — the first time the Heat started two rookies in a game since Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers in 2008 — until Jimmy Butler returned on Tuesday. Herro went to the bench, yet still led the team with 29 points.

Herro was a player fans knew, a star at Kentucky who was drafted No. 13 overall last June. He impressed at Summer League and going into training camp it was easy to envision a role for him next to Butler and Goran Dragic as a floor spacer.

Nunn was the surprise. He went undrafted in 2018 and paid his dues for a season in the G-League before the Heat signed him on the final day of the regular season. Nunn impressed at Summer League, in workouts around the team, and at age 24 is now starting in front of Goran Dragic for the Heat.

Both rookies are playing with confidence. And when you combine Herro and Nunn with 22-year-old Bam Adebayo and 23-year-old Justise Winslow, suddenly the future in Miami looks bright. That’s a lot of quality young players.

Ones that could well lift the Heat back to the playoffs this season (thanks to a little help from that Butler guy, too).

No MRI needed for Trae Young, out Thursday but could return next week

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2019, 1:46 PM EDT
This is as good of news as Atlanta could have hoped for on Trae Young.

Young got treatment today at the Hawks’ facility in Atlanta, but no MRI is scheduled — the right ankle sprain isn’t severe enough to warrant one. Young has been ruled out for the Hawks game Thursday night against Miami, but after that the team is off until next Tuesday and Young could return for that game or later next week. While the Hawks are going to be cautious with their young star, he’s not going to miss extended time.

Last night, Young had put this message out on Instagram.

This means Atlanta can exhale — as can fans everywhere because Young has been must watch this season. When the injury happened at the start of the second quarter Wednesday night, it looked much worse.

Atlanta needs him back, the Hawks are 22.5 points per 100 possessions better this season when Young is on the court. Young has torn up the league to start the season, averaging 26.8 points per game, shooting 50 percent from three, and dishing out 7.3 assists per night.

Behind him there is a steep drop off. Evan Turner is supposed to be the backup point guard but has been out with left Achilles pain, which leaves just-claimed-off-waiver Tyrone Wallace as the only pure point guard on the roster. Then there is second-year man Kevin Huerter, plus rookies Cam Reddish and De’Andre Hunter, to handle the other guard spot.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes free agent, Raptors reportedly will be ‘chief pursuer’

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2019, 12:31 PM EDT
Most likely, Giannis Antetokounmpo never sees the free-agent market and all this talk is moot.

Team executives around the league say they expect the reigning MVP k will sign a super-max contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks next summer and stay put. The Bucks are a contending team and the only home Antetokounmpo has known in the United States — and the only place he has ever been able to live safely with his family in his life.

But he keeps leaving the door open — as he did that at the end of last season and maybe again speaking a Harvard University professor, although he denied using those words — so other teams are watching the situation and keeping their options open. Franchise changing players entering their prime rarely become available, and teams want to be prepared just in case.

At the front of that line may be the Toronto Raptors, something John Hollinger mentioned in a column about Toronto’s plans at The Athletic.

Oh, and did I mention — there is one giant, long-armed Greek shadow looming over every decision this franchise makes. Sources say the Raptors are likely to be one of the chief pursuers of Giannis Antetokounmpo if and when he hits the 2021 free-agent market, so any moves that eliminate the possibility of max cap space that summer would be extremely unlikely.

The Raptors are not alone, the Warriors are reported to be interested, and frankly, 27 other teams would be as well. The 2021 free-agent market already looks to be stacked — Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, LeBron James, Rudy Gobert, all could be available that summer — and even in that group Antetokounmpo would be the biggest prize.

For Toronto, an international city, Antetokounmpo — who grew up in Athens — is the kind of personality who might choose to go there (a choice elite American-born players don’t view the same way). This would be the rare chance to land a top-flight free agent, something normally reserved for the biggest brands in the game.

If Antetokounmpo becomes a free agent. Which he probably will not.

Amare Stoudemire signs to play season in China

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT
Since leaving the NBA, Amar’e Stoudemire has played a season for Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel (where he won a title), and in the Big3.

Now he is headed to China.

Stoudemire is set to play for the Fujian Sturgeons, reports Kevin Wang of ESPN.

The announcement came approximately a week after Stoudemire departed the United States for Hong Kong, where he was greeted by team officials and then worked out for a few days. He has since arrived in Fujian to join the rest of the team for training and media day activities. At the media day photo shoot, Stoudemire was seen posing with traditional Chinese cultural elements.

Stoudemire is the latest notable NBA player who has signed to play in China this season, joining Lance Stephenson and Jeremy Lin, who will play for Liaoning and Beijing, respectively. With the addition of Stoudemire, Fujian has completed its roster for the upcoming season. It had previously acquired former NBA guards Ty Lawson and Erick Green.

Stoudemire, who will turn 37 this November, has consistently talked of trying to make an NBA comeback, and even worked out for teams this summer in Las Vegas.

The Chinese season ends early enough (February or March, depending on how deep a playoff run a team makes) that he could be picked up by a team for the stretch run of the NBA season. That, however, is unlikely.

Former NBA player Jim Farmer arrested on sex charges

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressOct 30, 2019, 10:47 AM EDT
SMYRNA, Tenn. — Former NBA player and one-time University of Alabama basketball standout Jim Farmer has been arrested on human trafficking charges in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the 55-year-old resident of Franklin, Tennessee, was among 16 men arrested on charges of seeking sex from minors. A statement from the agency says the men were arrested during a two-day sting operation.

A representative of Farmer didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Farmer has worked as a country music singer and model since last playing in the NBA in 1994, when he was with Denver. He also played for Dallas, Utah, Seattle and Philadelphia over six total seasons. He was a limited role player who got into 136 total games in those six seasons.

Farmer was a leading scorer at Alabama before being picked No. 20 in the first round of the NBA draft in 1987.