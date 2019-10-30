No MRI needed for Trae Young, out Thursday but could return next week

This is as good of news as Atlanta could have hoped for on Trae Young.

Young got treatment today at the Hawks’ facility in Atlanta, but no MRI is scheduled — the right ankle sprain isn’t severe enough to warrant one. Young has been ruled out for the Hawks game Thursday night against Miami, but after that the team is off until next Tuesday and Young could return for that game or later next week. While the Hawks are going to be cautious with their young star, he’s not going to miss extended time.

Last night, Young had put this message out on Instagram.

This means Atlanta can exhale — as can fans everywhere because Young has been must watch this season. When the injury happened at the start of the second quarter Wednesday night, it looked much worse.

Trae Young hurts his ankle and helped off the court pic.twitter.com/yGqh3GgpJN — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) October 30, 2019

Atlanta needs him back, the Hawks are 22.5 points per 100 possessions better this season when Young is on the court. Young has torn up the league to start the season, averaging 26.8 points per game, shooting 50 percent from three, and dishing out 7.3 assists per night.

Behind him there is a steep drop off. Evan Turner is supposed to be the backup point guard but has been out with left Achilles pain, which leaves just-claimed-off-waiver Tyrone Wallace as the only pure point guard on the roster. Then there is second-year man Kevin Huerter, plus rookies Cam Reddish and De’Andre Hunter, to handle the other guard spot.