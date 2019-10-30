No MRI needed for Trae Young, out Thursday but could return next week

This is as good of news as Atlanta could have hoped for on Trae Young.
Young got treatment today at the Hawks’ facility in Atlanta, but no MRI is scheduled — the right ankle sprain isn’t severe enough to warrant one. Young has been ruled out for the Hawks game Thursday night against Miami, but after that the team is off until next Tuesday and Young could return for that game or later next week. While the Hawks are going to be cautious with their young star, he’s not going to miss extended time.
Last night, Young had put this message out on Instagram.
This means Atlanta can exhale — as can fans everywhere because Young has been must watch this season. When the injury happened at the start of the second quarter Wednesday night, it looked much worse.
Atlanta needs him back, the Hawks are 22.5 points per 100 possessions better this season when Young is on the court. Young has torn up the league to start the season, averaging 26.8 points per game, shooting 50 percent from three, and dishing out 7.3 assists per night.
Behind him there is a steep drop off. Evan Turner is supposed to be the backup point guard but has been out with left Achilles pain, which leaves just-claimed-off-waiver Tyrone Wallace as the only pure point guard on the roster. Then there is second-year man Kevin Huerter, plus rookies Cam Reddish and De’Andre Hunter, to handle the other guard spot.
Most likely, Giannis Antetokounmpo never sees the free-agent market and all this talk is moot.
Team executives around the league say they expect the reigning MVP k will sign a super-max contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks next summer and stay put. The Bucks are a contending team and the only home Antetokounmpo has known in the United States — and the only place he has ever been able to live safely with his family in his life.
But he keeps leaving the door open — as he did that at the end of last season and maybe again speaking a Harvard University professor, although he denied using those words — so other teams are watching the situation and keeping their options open. Franchise changing players entering their prime rarely become available, and teams want to be prepared just in case.
At the front of that line may be the Toronto Raptors, something John Hollinger mentioned in a column about Toronto’s plans at The Athletic.
Oh, and did I mention — there is one giant, long-armed Greek shadow looming over every decision this franchise makes. Sources say the Raptors are likely to be one of the chief pursuers of Giannis Antetokounmpo if and when he hits the 2021 free-agent market, so any moves that eliminate the possibility of max cap space that summer would be extremely unlikely.
The Raptors are not alone, the Warriors are reported to be interested, and frankly, 27 other teams would be as well. The 2021 free-agent market already looks to be stacked — Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, LeBron James, Rudy Gobert, all could be available that summer — and even in that group Antetokounmpo would be the biggest prize.
For Toronto, an international city, Antetokounmpo — who grew up in Athens — is the kind of personality who might choose to go there (a choice elite American-born players don’t view the same way). This would be the rare chance to land a top-flight free agent, something normally reserved for the biggest brands in the game.
If Antetokounmpo becomes a free agent. Which he probably will not.
Since leaving the NBA, Amar’e Stoudemire has played a season for Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel (where he won a title), and in the Big3.
Now he is headed to China.
Stoudemire is set to play for the Fujian Sturgeons, reports Kevin Wang of ESPN.
The announcement came approximately a week after Stoudemire departed the United States for Hong Kong, where he was greeted by team officials and then worked out for a few days. He has since arrived in Fujian to join the rest of the team for training and media day activities. At the media day photo shoot, Stoudemire was seen posing with traditional Chinese cultural elements.
Stoudemire is the latest notable NBA player who has signed to play in China this season, joining Lance Stephenson and Jeremy Lin, who will play for Liaoning and Beijing, respectively. With the addition of Stoudemire, Fujian has completed its roster for the upcoming season. It had previously acquired former NBA guards Ty Lawson and Erick Green.
Stoudemire, who will turn 37 this November, has consistently talked of trying to make an NBA comeback, and even worked out for teams this summer in Las Vegas.
The Chinese season ends early enough (February or March, depending on how deep a playoff run a team makes) that he could be picked up by a team for the stretch run of the NBA season. That, however, is unlikely.
SMYRNA, Tenn. — Former NBA player and one-time University of Alabama basketball standout Jim Farmer has been arrested on human trafficking charges in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the 55-year-old resident of Franklin, Tennessee, was among 16 men arrested on charges of seeking sex from minors. A statement from the agency says the men were arrested during a two-day sting operation.
A representative of Farmer didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.
Farmer has worked as a country music singer and model since last playing in the NBA in 1994, when he was with Denver. He also played for Dallas, Utah, Seattle and Philadelphia over six total seasons. He was a limited role player who got into 136 total games in those six seasons.
Farmer was a leading scorer at Alabama before being picked No. 20 in the first round of the NBA draft in 1987.
For Lakers fans, the chance to win two free tacos can be the thing they care most deeply about at the end of games. The promotion is if the Lakers win and hold the opposing team under 111 points (up this season from the previous 100), Lakers fans get a coupon as they exit the building for two free Jack in the Box tacos.
Tuesday night, Lakers fans were getting their tacos as their team pulled away and beat the Grizzlies (behind a 40/20 night from Anthony Davis) and won 120-91.
That led to a “Taco Tuesday” chant breaking out in Staples Center — with LeBron James starting it at the urging of the crowd, then dancing along to it.
It’s all about the tacos.
And we know how LeBron feels about Taco Tuesday — he sent free tacos to first responders fighting the fire and trying to save his home. LeBron loves Taco Tuesday even if he can’t get royalties from that chant.
As someone who grew up in Los Angeles and loves a good taco, I have to add this:
When you leave Staples Center and walk back to your car, just outside LA Live, you have to pass a woman with a food cart selling carne asada street tacos, freshly made with homemade salsa on top — tacos are VASTLY superior to those things Jack in the Box serves. This is Los Angeles, you can throw a rock and hit a place — a restaurant, a food truck, a cart — that does quality tacos, this is a city blessed with amazing Mexican food on every corner. I get it, free food is free food, and after a couple of IPAs those fast-food tacos look better and better. Take the coupon. But then walk over to the lady with the cart and get a real taco and enjoy that instead.