Kobe Bryant says Dwight Howard will ‘make a hell of an impact’ for Lakers

Kobe Bryant was once teammates with Dwight Howard on the Los Angeles Lakers. The 2012-13 NBA season started with Bryant, Howard, and Steve Nash on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the title “Now THIS is going to be fun”. It was not.
Howard is back with the Lakers, a team that desperately needs frontcourt depth. Whether the 33-year-old Howard will be able to supply that is still a question, despite his reasonably productive per 100 possession statistics from last season.
In 20 minutes per game for the Los Angeles this year, Howard has produced reasonably well for a Lakers squad that wants nothing more than to be a power in the west. Meanwhile, his old teammate Bryant says that Howard will be a big time factor for L.A.
Via LA Times:
“I’m happy for him because sometimes we don’t realize how much we love the game and miss the game until that window starts closing or its closed,” Bryant said. “Then you’re like, ‘Oh damn, I really miss playing the game. I want another opportunity to show what I can do.’ Sometimes you don’t know if that opportunity will ever come again. For him, I really believe he’s appreciative of the opportunity and I think he’s going to make a hell of an impact because of the new appreciation he has for playing the game.”
Whether Howard can make an impact has never really been a question. Over the course of his career, health has been the biggest thing holding Howard back. That, and of course the years in which he complained about his post touches despite leading the NBA in that particular statistic.
There’s no qualms for Howard on that front any longer. He’s a bench player, and non-premiere rotation guys can’t exactly dictate things like post touches. He’s there to contribute in any way that LeBron James deems necessary. Of course, Howard had a serious issue with his lower back/sciatic area last season and the worry that over an 82 game drudge he’ll eventually wear down.
It’s fine that Kobe thinks Howard can contribute. On paper, that’s probably accurate. But over time, the real issue will be whether Howard can actually translate those efficiency numbers by staying on the court.
This is as good of news as Atlanta could have hoped for on Trae Young.
Young got treatment today at the Hawks’ facility in Atlanta, but no MRI is scheduled — the right ankle sprain isn’t severe enough to warrant one. Young has been ruled out for the Hawks game Thursday night against Miami, but after that the team is off until next Tuesday and Young could return for that game or later next week. While the Hawks are going to be cautious with their young star, he’s not going to miss extended time.
Last night, Young had put this message out on Instagram.
This means Atlanta can exhale — as can fans everywhere because Young has been must watch this season. When the injury happened at the start of the second quarter Wednesday night, it looked much worse.
Atlanta needs him back, the Hawks are 22.5 points per 100 possessions better this season when Young is on the court. Young has torn up the league to start the season, averaging 26.8 points per game, shooting 50 percent from three, and dishing out 7.3 assists per night.
Behind him there is a steep drop off. Evan Turner is supposed to be the backup point guard but has been out with left Achilles pain, which leaves just-claimed-off-waiver Tyrone Wallace as the only pure point guard on the roster. Then there is second-year man Kevin Huerter, plus rookies Cam Reddish and De’Andre Hunter, to handle the other guard spot.
Most likely, Giannis Antetokounmpo never sees the free-agent market and all this talk is moot.
Team executives around the league say they expect the reigning MVP k will sign a super-max contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks next summer and stay put. The Bucks are a contending team and the only home Antetokounmpo has known in the United States — and the only place he has ever been able to live safely with his family in his life.
But he keeps leaving the door open — as he did that at the end of last season and maybe again speaking a Harvard University professor, although he denied using those words — so other teams are watching the situation and keeping their options open. Franchise changing players entering their prime rarely become available, and teams want to be prepared just in case.
At the front of that line may be the Toronto Raptors, something John Hollinger mentioned in a column about Toronto’s plans at The Athletic.
Oh, and did I mention — there is one giant, long-armed Greek shadow looming over every decision this franchise makes. Sources say the Raptors are likely to be one of the chief pursuers of Giannis Antetokounmpo if and when he hits the 2021 free-agent market, so any moves that eliminate the possibility of max cap space that summer would be extremely unlikely.
The Raptors are not alone, the Warriors are reported to be interested, and frankly, 27 other teams would be as well. The 2021 free-agent market already looks to be stacked — Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, LeBron James, Rudy Gobert, all could be available that summer — and even in that group Antetokounmpo would be the biggest prize.
For Toronto, an international city, Antetokounmpo — who grew up in Athens — is the kind of personality who might choose to go there (a choice elite American-born players don’t view the same way). This would be the rare chance to land a top-flight free agent, something normally reserved for the biggest brands in the game.
If Antetokounmpo becomes a free agent. Which he probably will not.
Since leaving the NBA, Amar’e Stoudemire has played a season for Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel (where he won a title), and in the Big3.
Now he is headed to China.
Stoudemire is set to play for the Fujian Sturgeons, reports Kevin Wang of ESPN.
The announcement came approximately a week after Stoudemire departed the United States for Hong Kong, where he was greeted by team officials and then worked out for a few days. He has since arrived in Fujian to join the rest of the team for training and media day activities. At the media day photo shoot, Stoudemire was seen posing with traditional Chinese cultural elements.
Stoudemire is the latest notable NBA player who has signed to play in China this season, joining Lance Stephenson and Jeremy Lin, who will play for Liaoning and Beijing, respectively. With the addition of Stoudemire, Fujian has completed its roster for the upcoming season. It had previously acquired former NBA guards Ty Lawson and Erick Green.
Stoudemire, who will turn 37 this November, has consistently talked of trying to make an NBA comeback, and even worked out for teams this summer in Las Vegas.
The Chinese season ends early enough (February or March, depending on how deep a playoff run a team makes) that he could be picked up by a team for the stretch run of the NBA season. That, however, is unlikely.
SMYRNA, Tenn. — Former NBA player and one-time University of Alabama basketball standout Jim Farmer has been arrested on human trafficking charges in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the 55-year-old resident of Franklin, Tennessee, was among 16 men arrested on charges of seeking sex from minors. A statement from the agency says the men were arrested during a two-day sting operation.
A representative of Farmer didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.
Farmer has worked as a country music singer and model since last playing in the NBA in 1994, when he was with Denver. He also played for Dallas, Utah, Seattle and Philadelphia over six total seasons. He was a limited role player who got into 136 total games in those six seasons.
Farmer was a leading scorer at Alabama before being picked No. 20 in the first round of the NBA draft in 1987.