James Harden scores 59, hits game-winning FT as Rockets top Wizards in one of highest-scoring games ever

By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2019, 11:27 PM EDT
The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros are playing Game 7 of the World Series tonight.

The Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets did their best to outshine that high-stakes baseball game.

James Harden scored 59 points and made the game-winning free throw in the Rockets’ 159-158 win. With 317 combined points, this was the highest-scoring regulation game in nearly two decades and one of the highest-scoring ever.

Here are the highest-scoring regulations in the shot-clock era:

image

Harden scored the game’s final point after drawing a foul by crashing into Isaac Bonga in the final seconds.

That’s a questionable call, one that could have gone either way. But Harden knows how to sell those.

Harden now has nine of the NBA’s last 13 55-point games. Unlike some of his other standout individual performances, Harden had plenty of company scoring tonight.

Houston and Washington combined to shoot 66% on 2-pointers, 48% on 3-pointers and 81% on free throws.

Bradley Beal scored 46 points. Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 17 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Joel Embiid on fight with Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘First of all, I ain’t no b—’

By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT
After fighting Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid immediately celebrated with 76ers teammate Mike Scott.

Following Philadelphia’s 117-95 win over the Timberwolves, Embiid echoed Scott.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Dei Lynam of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

I don’t know whether Embiid will get suspended. What was he supposed to do when Towns attacked him? Still, Embiid fought back. Sometimes, everyone involved gets suspended.

But I bet Embiid gets fined for that post-game comment.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid fight (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns have been trash talking for years.

It boiled over into a legitimate fight tonight.

The centers got tangled. Then, they started pushing. Then, the altercation evolved into a full-blown scrap with Towns even swinging on Embiid.

Both Towns and Embiid were obviously ejected. With his 76ers up 20 on the Timberwolves, Embiid – who laughed and shadow boxed to the exit – was clearly having more fun.

Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

 

Dallas renames street Nowitzki Way to honor Dirk

AP Photo/LM Otero
Associated PressOct 30, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT
DALLAS (AP) Retired Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki joined a few hundred people Wednesday at a ceremony to rename a city street as Nowitzki Way in his honor.

The big German accepted the gesture with characteristic humor and humility.

“It’s sort of surreal,” he said. “From my first year, the city probably wouldn’t have named a Dumpster after me.”

Nowitzki, now 41, retired after last season, his 21st with the franchise. The 14-time All-Star is easily the greatest player in Mavericks history and the highest-scoring foreign-born player in NBA history. The 2007 NBA MVP will forever be beloved around here for helping Dallas win its only championship in 2011 when he was NBA Finals MVP.

Nowitzki Way is the former 2900-3000 block of Olive Street south of the American Airlines Center, where Nowitzki played 18 of his NBA-record 21 seasons with only one franchise. The City Council approved the name change in a unanimous vote. Most of the event was moved inside on a cool, windy day.

“It’s a little bit bigger than basketball,” Nowitzki said, choking up. “This is about my relationship with the city. There was a lot of love that I’ve received from this community.”

He then noted that there were questions about why the new street was not “Dirk Drive or Dirk Way.”

“This is for my family to be represented,” he said. “First of all, I never drove much in my career.”

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson spoke of Nowitzki’s civic-mindedness in the city where he arrived as a 20-year-old in 1998.

“Dirk reached out to me personally to ask what he could do to help our city after the (Oct. 20) tornado” Johnson said. “He and (Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher) Clayton Kershaw came to our emergency operations center to greet our city employees who had been working around the clock.”

Since his retirement in April, Nowitzki has devoted time to his wife and three children, and to the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, established in 2001. Its mission is the betterment of health and welfare of children and women.

The ceremony was attended by former and current Mavericks and all three of his coaches, Don Nelson, Avery Johnson and Rick Carlisle, who brought along a reminder of the greatest highlight for Nowitzki and the Mavericks. The coach wore a “champagne-soaked” suit that had been in his closet since June 12, 2011, when Dallas won its title.

“I felt some day there would be an appropriate time to wear this again,” Carlisle said. “This is a beautiful day.”

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban inherited Nowitzki when he bought the team in 2000. At that time, he heard criticism of the young player.

“He was soft, and slow, and couldn’t really play,” he recalled of those opinions. “Trade calls would come in, and Donnie (Nelson) would be, like, `Nope. This guy’s the real deal.”‘

Report: Celtics alternate jerseys not as blue (bad) as they appeared

By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT
Enes Kanter post a video of the Celtics’ new alternate jerseys that made them look at least somewhat blue.

That gave everyone the blues.

But apparently there’s good news.

Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.Net:

The jersey, which has been confirmed as legit to SportsLogos.Net, is green with gold trim.

Despite what you see in the photos, the green is the same shade typically used by the Boston Celtics across their uniform set. Don’t worry, it’s not teal.

This upgrades the jersey from all-time horrendous to merely forgettable.

At least the Gaelic font fits the Celtics’ Irish theme.