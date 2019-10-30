Former NBA player Jim Farmer arrested on sex charges

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Former NBA player and one-time University of Alabama basketball standout Jim Farmer has been arrested on human trafficking charges in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the 55-year-old resident of Franklin, Tennessee, was among 16 men arrested on charges of seeking sex from minors. A statement from the agency says the men were arrested during a two-day sting operation.
A representative of Farmer didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.
Farmer has worked as a country music singer and model since last playing in the NBA in 1994, when he was with Denver. He also played for Dallas, Utah, Seattle and Philadelphia over six total seasons. He was a limited role player who got into 136 total games in those six seasons.
Farmer was a leading scorer at Alabama before being picked No. 20 in the first round of the NBA draft in 1987.
Lakers fans ask LeBron James for “Taco Tuesday” chant, and he starts it
For Lakers fans, the chance to win two free tacos can be the thing they care most deeply about at the end of games. The promotion is if the Lakers win and hold the opposing team under 111 points (up this season from the previous 100), Lakers fans get a coupon as they exit the building for two free Jack in the Box tacos.
As someone who grew up in Los Angeles and loves a good taco, I have to add this:
When you leave Staples Center and walk back to your car, just outside LA Live, you have to pass a woman with a food cart selling carne asada street tacos, freshly made with homemade salsa on top — tacos are VASTLY superior to those things Jack in the Box serves. This is Los Angeles, you can throw a rock and hit a place — a restaurant, a food truck, a cart — that does quality tacos, this is a city blessed with amazing Mexican food on every corner.
Kevin Durant says he’s not expecting Nets situation to be better than Warriors
Kevin Durant hasn’t really said much about the Golden State Warriors since he was traded this summer to the Brooklyn Nets, fulfilling his wish to play with Kyrie Irving. Folks have openly wondered about Durant deciding to leave the best team ever assembled and strike it out with the mercurial Irving and friend DeAndre Jordan.
But what’s done is done, and Durant is now on the injured list rehabbing for the 2020-21 NBA season. Meanwhile, the talk recently has been about Irving and his mood swings — with Nets players and staff trying to refute the story from Jackie MacMullan about whether they exist at all.
That aside, Durant did have one thing to say about the Warriors that at least let us know he understands the perspective of folks who believe Golden State was a great place to play. Speaking to MacMullan, Durant said that he does not expect things in Brooklyn to be any better than they were in Golden State.
“Obviously leaving Golden State, I’m not expecting anything better than that,” he says. “I see this situation as, ‘All right, I’m coming to a young organization that has championship aspirations but doesn’t quite know what that feels like.'”
This is a nice check-in to the rationale of a player in Durant who famously goes back and forth on how he views his public life. There’s no doubt that Brooklyn, even next season, probably won’t compare to the overwhelming swath of championship hopes that existed in Golden State when he played with Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green.
But it looks like Durant wants to build something of his own, and that includes a legacy what has more resources available to him as the top-billed star in Brooklyn. From that perspective, Durant striking out on his own — whether it can never really be called that — is sort of endearing.
Who knows if that’s what narrative we will settle on for this time in his career? For now, Durant appears to understand that things with the Nets will be more difficult than they were with Golden State. Perhaps that’s this point of all this? He wouldn’t be the first über successful athlete to take the more difficult path even if it wasn’t as certain.
Hopefully Durant won’t grow to regret his choice simply because the Nets looked grassy and wanted wear.
Three Things to Know: Trae Young’s “painful” ankle sprain will hurt Hawks for weeks
Young’s ankle is going to be painful for the Hawks until he gets back.
The Hawks have been 22.5 points per 100 possessions better this season when Young is on the court. Or, put in raw numbers, Atlanta is +28 when Young has been on the court this season and -24 when he has sat.
If you need more proof of just how critical Young is to Atlanta, just watch what happened against Miami, where it was basically an even game when Young was in, but not too long after he went down the Heat went on an 11-0 run and never looked back, winning 112-97.
Miami got Jimmy Butler back and he had 21 points on 5-of-11 shooting, attacking the rim and getting to the line 15 times. It opened up the Heat offense. Butler thanked Heat fans — and Bam Adebayo is already joking around with Butler on Twitter.
heat fans thank you for the support tonight, we appreciate y’all. another W.
Miami also had a big night from its rookies, Tyler Herro had 29 points and Kendrick Nunn added 17 as the starter in the backcourt with Butler. More on them later.
For Atlanta, they await the MRI of young’s ankle that will come on Wednesday. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the X-rays were negative, and Shams Charania of The Athletic Tweeted there is an optimism that Young will only be out a couple of weeks (a grade 1 sprain). Even Young says he will be back soon.
The Hawks hope so. They are without backup point guard Evan Turner (left Achilles pain), which means it’s a combination of just-claimed-off-waiver Tyrone Wallace, second-year man Kevin Huerter, and rookies Cam Reddish and De’Andre Hunter, to handle the guard spots for the Hawks.
We all hope Young is back soon, the game is just more fun when he plays.
2) Anthony Davis put up 40 points and 20 rebounds — in three quarters. Other players have put up 40/20 lines before — Shaq was the last Laker to do it, back in 2003 — but Davis set a record when he did it against Memphis Tuesday:
He’s the first player to score 40 points and grab 20 rebounds in three quarters.
Davis was attacking and aggressive, which drew a lot of fouls — he was 26-of-27 from the free-throw line on the night. Consider this: Davis had 20 third-quarter points and was 1-of-1 from the field. It was all at the stripe.
Memphis hung around in this one for a half, behind impressive rookie Ja Morant who had 16 points on the night. Memphis even led in the third quarter until Davis fueled a 29-2 Lakers run that essentially ended the game.
The Lakers did what good teams should do the last couple of games and feast on weaker opponents (Charlotte and Memphis will be near the bottom of the league this season). Now they head out on the road for three and that will be a better test.
3) Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro are not your average rookies in Miami. Pat Riley and the Miami Heat don’t lean on rookies. This is an organization that trusts veterans, stockpiling them through free agency or via trades, and when the Heat do land in the lottery or get a rookie they like they bring the guy along slowly.
Until this season.
The combination of undrafted Kendrick Nunn and first-round sharpshooter Tyler Herro not only started the first three games but also have been crucial to what Miami is able to do — they are combining for 37.3 points per night through four games. Nunn and Herro are key reasons the Heat are 3-1 to start the season.
Both started the first three games of the season — the first time the Heat started two rookies in a game since Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers in 2008 — until Jimmy Butler returned on Tuesday. Herro went to the bench, yet still led the team with 29 points.
Herro was a player fans knew, a star at Kentucky who was drafted No. 13 overall last June. He impressed at Summer League and going into training camp it was easy to envision a role for him next to Butler and Goran Dragic as a floor spacer.
Nunn was the surprise. He went undrafted in 2018 and paid his dues for a season in the G-League before the Heat signed him on the final day of the regular season. Nunn impressed at Summer League, in workouts around the team, and at age 24 is now starting in front of Goran Dragic for the Heat.
Both rookies are playing with confidence. And when you combine Herro and Nunn with 22-year-old Bam Adebayo and 23-year-old Justise Winslow, suddenly the future in Miami looks bright. That’s a lot of quality young players.
Ones that could well lift the Heat back to the playoffs this season (thanks to a little help from that Butler guy, too).
