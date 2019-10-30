Amare Stoudemire signs to play season in China

Since leaving the NBA, Amar’e Stoudemire has played a season for Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel (where he won a title), and in the Big3.
Now he is headed to China.
Stoudemire is set to play for the Fujian Sturgeons, reports Kevin Wang of ESPN.
The announcement came approximately a week after Stoudemire departed the United States for Hong Kong, where he was greeted by team officials and then worked out for a few days. He has since arrived in Fujian to join the rest of the team for training and media day activities. At the media day photo shoot, Stoudemire was seen posing with traditional Chinese cultural elements.
Stoudemire is the latest notable NBA player who has signed to play in China this season, joining Lance Stephenson and Jeremy Lin, who will play for Liaoning and Beijing, respectively. With the addition of Stoudemire, Fujian has completed its roster for the upcoming season. It had previously acquired former NBA guards Ty Lawson and Erick Green.
Stoudemire, who will turn 37 this November, has consistently talked of trying to make an NBA comeback, and even worked out for teams this summer in Las Vegas.
The Chinese season ends early enough (February or March, depending on how deep a playoff run a team makes) that he could be picked up by a team for the stretch run of the NBA season. That, however, is unlikely.