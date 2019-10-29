Getty

Trae Young rolls ankle, leaves game vs. Heat (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoOct 29, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT
1 Comment

Atlanta Hawks second-year guard Trae Young is the engine that makes the team go on offense. He is electrifying, and one of the best young shooters in the game. On Tuesday night, the Hawks were dealt a crushing blow as Young went down with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury.

As Young drove the lane early in the second quarter against the Miami Heat, he tried to euro-step around several Heat defenders. Justise Winslow got a hold of the ball as Young drove, and his strength forced Young to take a couple of awkward steps. On his final step, Young rolled his right ankle.

Via Twitter:

Young did not return to the game, and the status of his ankle and his health is as of yet unknown.

No doubt folks will make large the role of Young’s shoes here. He was seen wearing the adidas N3XT L3V3L, a slip-on basketball shoe that has a knit material on top that will raise a few eyebrows.

Even if it’s a high ankle sprain, that could mean some serious missed time for Young. At this point, Hawks fans are probably just hoping that he hasn’t done any significant damage to the ligaments in his leg.

Atlanta will struggle without him, and hopefully he can make it back onto the floor soon.

Heat reinstate Dion Waiters, but he will miss 4th straight game

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 29, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MIAMI (AP) — Dion Waiters is back with the Miami Heat, though it remains unclear when he will make his on-court season debut.

Waiters is on the inactive list for Tuesday’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks, Miami’s fourth contest of the season – and the fourth that the shooting guard has missed.

“He will work out, he will not be active and then we’ll take it from there,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday.

Waiters was suspended Oct. 19 for conduct detrimental to the team, one day after he expressed displeasure with playing time during Miami’s preseason finale. Heat President Pat Riley said that was “unprofessional,” and noted it was one of multiple incidents that led to the suspension.

His suspension officially ended Thursday. The Heat announced because he had been away from the team for nearly a week at that point that he would not travel for the team’s two-game weekend trip to Milwaukee and Minnesota.

It was not the start to the season Waiters envisioned. He spent the offseason rehabbing and shedding weight and body fat – two top priorities of the Heat culture. He arrived at camp wanting to be one of Miami’s starting wings opposite Jimmy Butler, but the emergence of rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro appeared to leave Waiters in a fight for a rotation spot.

“Enough’s been said about it,” Spoelstra said. “We’ll take it day by day.”

Since the suspension was for one game, Waiters has lost $83,448 of his $12.1 million salary. But he stands to miss out on much more at this rate, since his contract carries a bonus of just over $1 million for appearing in 70 games this season. After not playing Tuesday, the most Waiters could play in this year is 78.

Given his recent history, that seems unlikely. Waiters is in his fourth season with the Heat and has never made more than 46 appearances in a year since coming to Miami. Tuesday’s game will be the 250th Heat contest since he joined the club, and the 130th he has missed – largely because of ankle injuries and surgery on his ankle and foot.

Waiters is a career 13.2-point scorer, and has averaged 14 points per game while with the Heat. The 27-year-old is in the third year of a four-year contract with about $47 million in guaranteed money.

 

LeBron James sent taco truck to feed first responders to fire that forced his evacuation

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 29, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Getty Fire — so named because it is near the iconic Getty Museum in Los Angeles — has burned more than 650 acres of some of the most prime real estate in Los Angeles, in the hills between the Westside and the San Fernando Valley. It has impacted some of the city’s most upscale homes and neighborhoods.

Including Brentwood, where LeBron James lives. He and his family were forced to evacuate their homes and continue to live in a hotel for now. Fortunately, they are safe and healthy.

From the start, LeBron has praised the firefighters and first responders battling the blaze. On Tuesday, he did more than that — he sent them tacos.

Dave McMenamin for ESPN got more details from LeBron.

James said he received the first notification about the fire around 1:30 a.m. Monday — hours after the Lakers’ win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night — and an evacuation notice 15 minutes later. He could see the fire raging in the distance from the roof of his house.

“We finally got out of the house after 2 o’clock and finally got somewhere to safety around 4 a.m. in the morning,” James said after the Lakers’ shootaround Tuesday morning, adding that he only thought to grab his credit card and passport on his way out the door. “Didn’t get to sleep. We finally really got to sleep around like 6 a.m., 6:15. It just … it was crazy. It was crazy, to say the least.”

“Right now our area is still under the evacuation period so we’re in a hotel right now,” James said. “So we’re just waiting until it can be cleared and we won’t return until they give us 100 percent approval of clearance for us to go back. Luckily our house is still standing as of now, but we’re not in the clear. But we’re just taking all precautionary measures as a family and as a community as well. Everyone in Brentwood and around that area are just hopefully staying clear of there for now.”

The Getty fire was 15 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon, and while fire crews have expressed optimism there is also an intense night of winds expected in Los Angeles — up to 60 mph as the winds funnels through the canyons around the fire — that could cause things to flare up again.

Hopefully, LeBron’s house — and the hundreds of other homes in the area — remains safe. What’s most important, however, is that he and many other families are safe.

Al Bianchi, 76ers player and NBA coach, exec, dies at 87

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressOct 29, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) Al Bianchi, who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and was later an NBA coach and executive, has died. He was 87.

The New York Knicks said Bianchi died in Arizona of natural causes. He was the team’s general manager from 1987-91, signing future All-Star John Starks.

Bianchi was an original member of the 76ers, starting his 10-year career with the Syracuse Nationals in 1956-57 and remaining with the team following its move to Philadelphia.

He spent two seasons as coach of the Seattle SuperSonics before moving over to the ABA, where he was the Coach of the Year in 1970-71 with the Virginia Squires. Bianchi also had two stints as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns and one season with Chicago.

Rumor: Chris Paul would like to play for Milwaukee Bucks

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 29, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT
5 Comments

To be fair, you could probably say, “Chris Paul wants to play for…” and insert half the league into that sentence and not be wrong. What CP3 wants is to get minutes and compete on a team with the potential to make a deep playoff run. He had that with the Clippers and Rockets, even if those teams didn’t make the deep runs he had hoped.

ESPN’s Ryen Russillo is well connected and dropped this tidbit today on The Woj Pod (hat tip Real GM).

“I had heard he wanted to go to Milwaukee. Of course, you’d want to go play with Giannis.”

Whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo can draw star free agents to Milwaukee is a legitimate question, one should get answered in the coming years, one that could determine if the Bucks get a ring (or multiple rings). That CP3 might have interest is a good sign.

There’s also almost no chance this happens.

The Bucks already have Eric Bledsoe and George Hill at the point, plus Antetokounmpo is going to want to have the ball in his hands a lot of the time. Both of them are under contract for this season and next, and combined they make $12 million less than Paul does by himself. Remember, CP3 had four years, $124 million left on his contract coming into this season.

On top of all that are the fit issues. The Bucks want to play fast and attack in transition, Paul wants to slow it down and survey the floor — notice how much faster the Rockets are playing with Russell Westbrook in for CP3. The list goes on and on, but you get the idea.

Expect a lot of Chris Paul rumors over the course of the season. Most of them will have little, if any, chance of happening.