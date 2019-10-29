Spencer Dinwiddie on Kyrie Irving’s behavior in China: ‘Head-scratching incident came from front-office personnel on the Rockets’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving‘s standoffishness reportedly left the Nets scratching their heads during the team’s preseason trip to China.

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie – who recruited Irving to Brooklyn – is trying to change the subject.

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News

Spencer Dinwiddie on the reported Kyrie Irving “episode” in China that “left everyone scratching their heads”: “Quite honestly, I think the head-scratching incident came from front office personnel on the Rockets.” — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) October 29, 2019

WHOA. That is some sharp innuendo directed at Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

To be fair, many agree Morey did something head-scratching. Some have a problem with Morey tweeting support for Hong Kong protesters. Others have a problem with Morey quickly deleting his tweet and backtracking. Between both sides, there’s a lot of dismay toward Morey.

Dinwiddie joins LeBron James as NBA players so publicly critical of Morey. LeBron appeared focused on the financial fallout along with the safety of the Lakers and Nets in China. Dinwiddie seems focused on taking pressure off Irving. Neither LeBron nor Dinwiddie showed much sympathy to the protesters, who are to maintain and expand their freedoms.

And no matter how Dinwiddie tries to redirect, Brooklyn must still confront the challenges of Irving leading another young team.