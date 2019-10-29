Russell Westbrook scores 21 as Rockets ruins Chris Paul’s return, beat Thunder 116-112

Associated PressOct 29, 2019, 3:11 AM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 40 points and Russell Westbrook scored 21 and fell an assist shy of a triple-double against his former team, as the Houston Rockets got a 116-112 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Westbrook had 12 rebounds and nine assists after notching his 139th triple-double in his last game to pass Magic Johnson for second-most all-time.

A 3-pointer by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 19 seconds left got Oklahoma City within 3. Westbrook made 1 of 2 free throws before fouling Nerlens Noel, who made both free throws.

But Harden, who was 21 of 22 from the line, made two free throws with 13.2 seconds to go to make it 114-110.

Gilgeous-Alexander cut it to 2 with a basket, but Harden made two more free throws to secure the victory.

It was the first game between these teams since a blockbuster summer trade reunited Westbrook with Harden and sent Chris Paul to Oklahoma City after the nine-time All-Star failed to help the Rockets to a title in two seasons in Houston.

Paul had 15 points, four assists and five rebounds.

Just before tipoff, Westbrook approached the Thunder bench and hugged coach Billy Donovan before slapping hands and greeting virtually every player on the bench. Westbrook spent the first 11 years of his career in Oklahoma City where he was the face of the franchise before moving to Houston in the deal the Rockets hope will help bring them their first title since 1995.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points and Dennis Schroder added 22 points to lead the Thunder, who fell to 1-3.

Danilo Gallinari made a 3-pointer to get the Thunder within 4 with about 3 1/2 minutes left, but Westbrook added a jump shot seconds later to push Houston’s lead to 106-100.

Paul hit a 3 for the Thunder after that before a turnover by Westbrook.

Harden made two free throws with about 90 seconds left to leave Houston up 108-103.

Paul added a basket, but Westbrook drove into the lane before kicking it out to P.J. Tucker for a 3 to push the lead to 6 with a minute left.

Houston used a 39-point third quarter to take an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter. Both teams had trouble getting going on offense to start the quarter and the only points either team scored in the first three minutes of the fourth came on two free throws Gallinari at the start of the quarter.

Paul made the first field goal of the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer with just over eight minutes remaining before a layup by Schroder cut the lead to 91-87.

Houston scored its first points of the quarter when Harden made two free throws about a minute later.

The Rockets led by 4 soon after that when Harden was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three free throws to make it 96-89. That was the start of a 7-4 run that left Houston up 100-93 with five minutes to go.

The Rockets opened the third quarter with a 17-4 run to erase a 10-point halftime deficit and take a 69-66 lead with about seven minutes left in the quarter. A 3-pointer by Tucker put Houston on top and Westbrook punctuated the run with a dunk before screaming and flexing as he passed the Thunder bench.

 

Bobby Portis revenge game: He rallies Knicks past Bulls 105-98 for first win

Associated PressOct 28, 2019, 11:25 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Bobby Portis is over his anger at the Chicago Bulls, so Monday night wasn’t about the need for revenge.

All he wanted was a win, and he knew it wouldn’t come until he started playing better.

Portis scored a season-high 28 points against his former team, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining, and the New York Knicks beat the Bulls 105-98 for their first victory of the season.

Portis had totaled just 18 points in his first three games with the Knicks, but was superb in bringing New York back from an 18-point deficit. The reserve was 10 for 14, making all four 3-pointers, and added 11 rebounds.

The 2015 first-round pick of the Bulls spent 3 1/2 seasons in Chicago before being traded last season to Washington. He played them three times after the trade, so he viewed them as just another team – even though it appeared he turned and said something toward the Bulls bench after one of his baskets.

“I’m just an animated player. I don’t know what I’m saying sometimes,” Portis said. “I just have fun. I love playing this game.

“I feel like I wasn’t myself the first couple games and I didn’t bring the energy, so I had to get back to being who I am.”

The Knicks needed all of it on a night when they fell behind with a dreadful start and stayed that way until the fourth quarter. They never even led until Portis’ go-ahead 3, which he followed with another 3 that pushed it to 103-98 during a 15-0 run to finish the game.

“I’ve always said that Bobby Portis is one of my favorite guys of all time,” Bulls coach Jim Boylen said. “He’s a tough, competitive guy who works and cares. We traded Bobby Portis because that’s what happens in our league. It doesn’t mean we’re not fond of that player or don’t believe in that player. There are situations when a deal works and you put a player in it. He played great tonight. I’m disappointed that we lost but I’m happy that he played well.”

Rookie RJ Barrett added 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks, who had dropped their first three games.

Kevin Knox II scored 14 points, and Julius Randle finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

Zach LaVine scored 21 points for the Bulls, who fell to 1-3.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds – and didn’t buy that it was just another game for Portis.

“He was juiced about this game as soon as he came to New York,” Carter said. “He put on social media that he was looking forward to playing against the Chicago Bulls. We all knew that he was excited and very juiced, and he played a great game.”

The Knicks missed 13 of their first 15 shots and quickly fell behind by double digits. The Bulls led 33-15 after one quarter and re-opened an 18-point cushion in the third quarter.

After Portis made a 3-pointer to tie it at 88 with 6:09 to go, Chicago pushed ahead again. LaVine and Lauri Markkanen made consecutive 3-pointers to cap a 10-2 burst that made it 98-90 with about 3 1/2 minutes left, but the Knicks pitched a shutout from there. Fans chanted Portis’ name in the final minute after booing the Knicks during their home opener two nights earlier.

“It was great. It was electric in there,” Barrett said. “Hopefully we get to have this feeling many more times.”

 

Sixers’ Mike Scott ejected for not-that-hard foul on Hawks’ Damian Jones

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT
This is a foul.

If the officials want to call this a Flagrant 1 because it’s a foul to stop a scoring play and not a play on the ball, we could all live with that. It’s a hip-check, a playoff foul, but nothing that severe.

Philadelphia’s Mike Scott was given a Flagrant 2 and ejected for this foul on Atlanta’s Damian Jones late in the first half of their Monday night matchup.

Here’s another view of it.

Here are the NBA’s criteria on flagrant fouls, straight from the NBA officials’ Twitter account (out of a foul in the Lakers/Hornets game Sunday).

Unnecessary? Up for debate, but we’ll allow it because it wasn’t really a play primarily on the ball.

Excessive? Nope. Firm but fair. If you’re making that foul be sure the player isn’t following through to get the shot off, which Scott did without harming Jones. The contact was not severe, there was no wind-up, no blow to the head, no potential injury, and it was a basketball play to stop a bucket.

In soccer parlance, this was a yellow card, not a red.

The league should rescind this one.

Trae Young’s crossover spins Josh Richardson around (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT
Josh Richardson is a good defender, part of the long and athletic Sixers defense that has teams scoring less than a point per possession against them this season. Richardson is the kind of guy you put on the opposition’s best perimeter player.

Atlanta’s Trae Young spun him around.

Young has taken another step forward this season. He was averaging 38.5 points and shooting 55 percent from three coming into this game, plus dishing out nine assists a night. He looked like he was on his way to another big night early in this game against Philly.

This game is a good test for Atlanta. The Hawks started 2-0, beating a shorthanded Pistons team without Blake Griffin and then a Magic team struggling to score so far this season.

Kawhi Leonard files trademark application for ‘What It do Baby’

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT
It all started on Serge Ibaka‘s Instagram.

Ibaka was riding with Kawhi Leonard when he started a video for the site, and when Ibaka turned the camera to Leonard what came out was “What it do baaabyyy.”

That went viral. Now Leonard is trying to capitalize on that, asking to trademark that phrase as well as “City views over interviews.” Both would be targeted for an upcoming clothing line (and used by New Balance, his shoe company). Trademark attorney Josh Gerben has the details.

That second phrase plays off the Clippers’ marketing theme this year, which includes phrases such as “grit over glam,” and “squad over self,” clear digs at their Staples Center roommates the Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James.

Part of the reason Leonard came to Los Angeles — or at least part of the reason people around him pushed him that way — was specifically for the marketing opportunities. Leonard may be quiet, but he’s not looking to come to Los Angeles and completely avoid the spotlight.