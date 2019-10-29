Rumor: Chris Paul would like to play for Milwaukee Bucks

To be fair, you could probably say, “Chris Paul wants to play for…” and insert half the league into that sentence and not be wrong. What CP3 wants is to get minutes and compete on a team with the potential to make a deep playoff run. He had that with the Clippers and Rockets, even if those teams didn’t make the deep runs he had hoped.

ESPN’s Ryen Russillo is well connected and dropped this tidbit today on The Woj Pod (hat tip Real GM).

“I had heard he wanted to go to Milwaukee. Of course, you’d want to go play with Giannis.”

Whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo can draw star free agents to Milwaukee is a legitimate question, one should get answered in the coming years, one that could determine if the Bucks get a ring (or multiple rings). That CP3 might have interest is a good sign.

There’s also almost no chance this happens.

The Bucks already have Eric Bledsoe and George Hill at the point, plus Antetokounmpo is going to want to have the ball in his hands a lot of the time. Both of them are under contract for this season and next, and combined they make $12 million less than Paul does by himself. Remember, CP3 had four years, $124 million left on his contract coming into this season.

On top of all that are the fit issues. The Bucks want to play fast and attack in transition, Paul wants to slow it down and survey the floor — notice how much faster the Rockets are playing with Russell Westbrook in for CP3. The list goes on and on, but you get the idea.

Expect a lot of Chris Paul rumors over the course of the season. Most of them will have little, if any, chance of happening.