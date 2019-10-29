Rumor: Chris Paul would like to play for Milwaukee Bucks

To be fair, you could probably say, “Chris Paul wants to play for…” and insert half the league into that sentence and not be wrong. What CP3 wants is to get minutes and compete on a team with the potential to make a deep playoff run. He had that with the Clippers and Rockets, even if those teams didn’t make the deep runs he had hoped.
ESPN’s Ryen Russillo is well connected and dropped this tidbit today on The Woj Pod (hat tip Real GM).
“I had heard he wanted to go to Milwaukee. Of course, you’d want to go play with Giannis.”
Whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo can draw star free agents to Milwaukee is a legitimate question, one should get answered in the coming years, one that could determine if the Bucks get a ring (or multiple rings). That CP3 might have interest is a good sign.
There’s also almost no chance this happens.
The Bucks already have Eric Bledsoe and George Hill at the point, plus Antetokounmpo is going to want to have the ball in his hands a lot of the time. Both of them are under contract for this season and next, and combined they make $12 million less than Paul does by himself. Remember, CP3 had four years, $124 million left on his contract coming into this season.
On top of all that are the fit issues. The Bucks want to play fast and attack in transition, Paul wants to slow it down and survey the floor — notice how much faster the Rockets are playing with Russell Westbrook in for CP3. The list goes on and on, but you get the idea.
Expect a lot of Chris Paul rumors over the course of the season. Most of them will have little, if any, chance of happening.
NEW YORK (AP) Al Bianchi, who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and was later an NBA coach and executive, has died. He was 87.
The New York Knicks said Bianchi died in Arizona of natural causes. He was the team’s general manager from 1987-91, signing future All-Star John Starks.
Bianchi was an original member of the 76ers, starting his 10-year career with the Syracuse Nationals in 1956-57 and remaining with the team following its move to Philadelphia.
He spent two seasons as coach of the Seattle SuperSonics before moving over to the ABA, where he was the Coach of the Year in 1970-71 with the Virginia Squires. Bianchi also had two stints as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns and one season with Chicago.
Kyrie Irving‘s standoffishness reportedly left the Nets scratching their heads during the team’s preseason trip to China.
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie – who recruited Irving to Brooklyn – is trying to change the subject.
Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News
WHOA. That is some sharp innuendo directed at Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.
To be fair, many agree Morey did something head-scratching. Some have a problem with Morey tweeting support for Hong Kong protesters. Others have a problem with Morey quickly deleting his tweet and backtracking. Between both sides, there’s a lot of dismay toward Morey.
Dinwiddie joins LeBron James as NBA players so publicly critical of Morey. LeBron appeared focused on the financial fallout along with the safety of the Lakers and Nets in China. Dinwiddie seems focused on taking pressure off Irving. Neither LeBron nor Dinwiddie showed much sympathy to the protesters, who are to maintain and expand their freedoms.
And no matter how Dinwiddie tries to redirect, Brooklyn must still confront the challenges of Irving leading another young team.
A couple years ago, Chris Paul joined several other Rockets heading toward the Clippers locker room for a confrontation. (The NBA determined Paul followed to play peacemaker.)
Last night, Paul – traded from Houston to Oklahoma City for Russell Westbrook last summer – was on the other side of a locker room entered by an opposing player after a game.
Mark Medina of USA Today:
The fiery point guard entered the Thunder’s locker room. Within seconds, Russell Westbrook heard a stern and playful message.
“You’re in the wrong locker room,” a few Thunder players joked.
“The Clippers tried to suspend me for this,” Paul joked, referring to when the Rockets attempted to barge into the Clippers’ locker room following contentious on-court exchanges during a 2018 game. “Come on man. You got to get out of here.
Paul Joked? He might have said it in a playful tone. But Paul takes everything so seriously. Some players also legitimately object to opponents entering the locker room.
I respect Medina’s read on the situation, but I’m unconvinced Paul had no sincerity behind his words.
HOUSTON — A Houston Rockets fan is charged with punching a New Orleans Pelicans coach at the end of a game between the teams.
Prosecutors charged Manuel Garcia with misdemeanor assault for allegedly punching Pelicans assistant coach Joe Boylan in the face Saturday. His girlfriend was also arrested for allegedly preventing police from getting to Garcia.
Harris County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle says he won’t speculate on a motive but “we will get to the bottom of this and hold them both accountable for their actions.”
Court records didn’t list attorneys for Garcia or his girlfriend.
The incident comes after an Astros fan was arrested after allegedly slapping a Yankees fan during the American League Championship Series this month in Houston.