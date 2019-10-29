Icon Sportswire

Rockets fan arrested, accused of punching Pelicans coach

Associated PressOct 29, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
HOUSTON — A Houston Rockets fan is charged with punching a New Orleans Pelicans coach at the end of a game between the teams.

Prosecutors charged Manuel Garcia with misdemeanor assault for allegedly punching Pelicans assistant coach Joe Boylan in the face Saturday. His girlfriend was also arrested for allegedly preventing police from getting to Garcia.

Harris County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle says he won’t speculate on a motive but “we will get to the bottom of this and hold them both accountable for their actions.”

Court records didn’t list attorneys for Garcia or his girlfriend.

The incident comes after an Astros fan was arrested after allegedly slapping a Yankees fan during the American League Championship Series this month in Houston.

Chris Paul (jokingly?) tells Russell Westbrook to leave Thunder locker room: ‘The Clippers tried to suspend me for this’

By Dan FeldmanOct 29, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT
A couple years ago, Chris Paul joined several other Rockets heading toward the Clippers locker room for a confrontation. (The NBA determined Paul followed to play peacemaker.)

Last night, Paul – traded from Houston to Oklahoma City for Russell Westbrook last summer – was on the other side of a locker room entered by an opposing player after a game.

Mark Medina of USA Today:

The fiery point guard entered the Thunder’s locker room. Within seconds, Russell Westbrook heard a stern and playful message.

“You’re in the wrong locker room,” a few Thunder players joked.

“The Clippers tried to suspend me for this,” Paul joked, referring to when the Rockets attempted to barge into the Clippers’ locker room following contentious on-court exchanges during a 2018 game. “Come on man. You got to get out of here.

Paul Joked? He might have said it in a playful tone. But Paul takes everything so seriously. Some players also legitimately object to opponents entering the locker room.

I respect Medina’s read on the situation, but I’m unconvinced Paul had no sincerity behind his words.

During 2016 Olympics, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan discussed teaming up in NBA

By Dan FeldmanOct 29, 2019, 12:53 PM EDT
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving reportedly decided before last season to sign with the same team in free agency last summer.

Apparently, they planned to join forces well before that.

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh famously strengthened their bond during the 2008 Olympics before teaming up on the Heat in 2010.

Durant, Irving and DeAndre Jordan had a similar experience with the 2016 Olympics. Team USA spent the Rio Games on a cruise ship called the Silver Cloud.

Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

There were endless conversations about basketball, including how LeBron James had orchestrated his own “friend group” in Miami with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh that yielded two titles. One of the final nights on the Silver Cloud, as Ky, KD and DJ clinked glasses, Jordan recalls Irving saying, “Hey, this would be cool to do for real.”

“I asked him, ‘What you mean by that?'” Jordan says, “and Ky said, ‘Let’s all get on the same team and play together.'”

It’s cool for Durant, Irving and Jordan they made this happen with the Nets three years later.

It’s also worth remembering: Players often talk about teaming up. Those plans come to fruition far less frequently.

This isn’t even the most famous toast about a big-name trio. At Carmelo Anthony’s wedding, Chris Paul toasted to forming a big three with Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire. Anthony ultimately forced his way from the Nuggets to Stoudemire’s Knicks, but Paul never joined them. That’s how it usually goes.

So, you could use this Rio anecdote to question Durant’s commitment to the Warriors (Draymond Green certainly did), Irving’s commitment to the Cavaliers and Celtics (plenty of questions in both Cleveland and Boston) and even Jordan’s commitment to the Mavericks (Jordan’s effort in Dallas was questionable, but his other teams – Clippers and Knicks – were different as potential Durant-Irving destinations).

I think that’s the wrong narrative, though. Just because Irving, Durant and Jordan once talked about teaming up doesn’t mean it was inevitable – just as it wasn’t inevitable Paul, Anthony and Stoudemire would team up just because they talked about it. Sometimes, among all the unlikelihoods, one becomes reality.

Joel Embiid dunks on John Collins, shimmies, gets technical foul (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 29, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
Joel Embiid doesn’t just dunk on you.

He dunks HARD on you. And let’s you know about it.

Embiid demolished John Collins, shimmied and got whistled for a technical foul during the 76ers’ win over the Hawks yesterday. Personally, I’d rather let anyone who can dunk like that celebrate with at least a mild shimmy.

That wasn’t Embiid’s only eye-catching highlight of the night. Earlier in the game, Embiid lost his balance but still passed the ball between his legs like a center to a quarterback and assisted Ben Simmons:

Report: Kyrie Irving resisted Nets’ wearables, stopped communicating during China trip

By Dan FeldmanOct 29, 2019, 10:53 AM EDT
How will Kyrie Irving handle leading the young Nets, who developed a strong culture before he arrived?

That’s the big question for Brooklyn this season with Kevin Durant injured. This is Irving’s team, for better or worse.

We’ve seen the passion and great play on the court. Behind the scenes, there has already been cause for concern.

Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

Brooklyn dispatched its performance team to Santa Monica for an annual two-day minicamp with the players, which involved, among other things, gathering biometric data through wearables. Irving, who has spent the past nine years working with his own performance specialist, Robin Pound, balked.

When the Nets gently urged him to participate, he didn’t mince words: “I’m not doing it.” It created an awkward moment, team sources say, for incumbent players who had benefited from the performance staff and ingrained that input into their routine.

Irving’s infamous mood swings, confirmed by his ex-teammates, which followed him from Cleveland to Boston to Brooklyn, are the unspoken concern that makes Nets officials queasy. When Irving lapses into these funks, he often shuts down, unwilling to communicate with the coaching staff, front office and sometimes, even his teammates. Nets team sources say one such episode occurred during Brooklyn’s trip to China, leaving everyone scratching their heads as to what precipitated it.

The Nets are willing to look past moments like the photo shoot at the Pearl TV Tower in China, when Irving refused to remove his hat and instructed them to photoshop it out.

Irving is totally reasonable to resist a wearable. Players should have major questions about how teams will use that collected data. Will it be properly secured? Will teams share it? Will it be held against players in contract negotiations?  Will players have access to the data? Will players have ability to analyze the data in a way teams can at scale?

In MacMullan’s piece, Nets general manager Sean Marks said the data will never be used against players. But file that under: What else is he supposed to say? Whether or not the data would be used against players, Marks would likely give the same answer.

To his credit, Marks didn’t hold Irving’s resistance against him. Marks said it was incumbent on the organization to earn Irving’s trust, and that takes time.

As far as Irving’s petulance, that’s not ideal. But that’s also part of the package of acquiring Irving. If the Nets want his incredible scoring, they must also deal with everything that comes with Irving as a person. It’s difficult to build a championship-caliber team if limiting the pool of acceptable players to only those who never act like divas.

Yet, Irving’s behavior in China raises questions about his mental health. When he stopped talking to Cavaliers teammates, that was attributed to him wanting to leave Cleveland. When he acted out with the Celtics, that was attributed to wanting to leave Boston.

But Irving wants to be in Brooklyn. He just chose the Nets and raves how much he enjoys playing near home.

If the Nets can’t determine why he fell into a funk, maybe there are internal issues that need addressing.

I don’t want to psychoanalyze Irving from afar. It’s just that I’m not sure these “episodes” are being put into a proper context. Hopefully, Irving and people close to him help him find the happiness that sometimes seems to elude him.