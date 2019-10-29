Mike D’Antoni on lame duck coaching status: “It’s a non-issue”

In the NBA, lame-duck coaches are rare. Either the team likes the coach and locks him up long term, or they don’t and want to get a new guy in the door.
That didn’t happen with Houston and Mike D’Antoni, where an on-again, off-again summer contract negotiation (and rumored one-year offers) led to no deal getting done. D’Antoni is coaching through the final season of his contract and then… who knows?
“It’s not going to change the way I coach or how I feel trying to compete,” D’Antoni told USA TODAY Sports. “So then we’ll see next summer with what happens.”
“I got a great group of guys that I don’t think care. They won’t be affected by it,” D’Antoni said. “I won’t be affected by it. So it’s a non-issue.”
Right now he is right, this is not an issue. Houston’s inconsistent defense is an issue, but nobody on the team is thinking about D’Antoni’s status while going through practices or games.
Where it becomes an issue is if there is a player conflict — if Russell Westbrook and James Harden started to disagree about the offense’s direction (as happened last year with Harden and Chris Paul) — and the sides don’t want to deal with D’Antoni because they see him as a short-timer. It could undermine D’Antoni with long-term issues.
Short term, the Rockets are just trying to figure out how to win.
How well that goes could well determine if D’Antoni — and other decision-makers in the organization — are back next season.
Brooklyn dispatched its performance team to Santa Monica for an annual two-day minicamp with the players, which involved, among other things, gathering biometric data through wearables. Irving, who has spent the past nine years working with his own performance specialist, Robin Pound, balked.
When the Nets gently urged him to participate, he didn’t mince words: “I’m not doing it.” It created an awkward moment, team sources say, for incumbent players who had benefited from the performance staff and ingrained that input into their routine.
Irving’s infamous mood swings, confirmed by his ex-teammates, which followed him from Cleveland to Boston to Brooklyn, are the unspoken concern that makes Nets officials queasy. When Irving lapses into these funks, he often shuts down, unwilling to communicate with the coaching staff, front office and sometimes, even his teammates. Nets team sources say one such episode occurred during Brooklyn’s trip to China, leaving everyone scratching their heads as to what precipitated it.
The Nets are willing to look past moments like the photo shoot at the Pearl TV Tower in China, when Irving refused to remove his hat and instructed them to photoshop it out.
Irving is totally reasonable to resist a wearable. Players should have major questions about how teams will use that collected data. Will it be properly secured? Will teams share it? Will it be held against players in contract negotiations? Will players have access to the data? Will players have ability to analyze the data in a way teams can at scale?
In MacMullan’s piece, Nets general manager Sean Marks said the data will never be used against players. But file that under: What else is he supposed to say? Whether or not the data would be used against players, Marks would likely give the same answer.
To his credit, Marks didn’t hold Irving’s resistance against him. Marks said it was incumbent on the organization to earn Irving’s trust, and that takes time.
As far as Irving’s petulance, that’s not ideal. But that’s also part of the package of acquiring Irving. If the Nets want his incredible scoring, they must also deal with everything that comes with Irving as a person. It’s difficult to build a championship-caliber team if limiting the pool of acceptable players to only those who never act like divas.
But Irving wants to be in Brooklyn. He just chose the Nets and raves how much he enjoys playing near home.
If the Nets can’t determine why he fell into a funk, maybe there are internal issues that need addressing.
I don’t want to psychoanalyze Irving from afar. It’s just that I’m not sure these “episodes” are being put into a proper context. Hopefully, Irving and people close to him help him find the happiness that sometimes seems to elude him.
1) Warriors go small to earn first win of young season. For the past five years, whenever the Warriors felt their backs were against the wall, coach Steve Kerr would go small: Move Draymond Green to center, then trust Stephen Curry and friends could shoot their way out of any problem.
After two ugly losses to start the season — both by double digits, having given up 261 points total in those games — Steve Kerr decided to go small, put Draymond Green at center, and trust Stephen Curry and friends could shoot their way out of this slow start.
It worked.
The Warriors raced out early and never looked back on Monday night against New Orleans. While the defense is still an issue, Curry had 26 points and hit four threes, Green had a triple-double, D’Angelo Russell had 24 points, and Damion Lee added 23 off the bench as the Warriors outscored the Pelicans 134-123 to pick up their first win of the season.
The threes fell for the Warriors — 14-of-35 (40 percent) — which was a big change from their earlier games. New Orleans also didn’t have anyone who could make the Warriors pay for having Green at the five. The result was a blowout where the Warriors led by 30 at one point.
“We’re still not a very good team,” Green said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We have a lot of room for improvement. Just because we won one game doesn’t mean that we don’t suck. We still have a lot of improvement.”
“There’s a level of intensity we got to, a level of energy that we hadn’t seen in the first two games,” Kerr added. “I thought it was more confusion on our young guys kind of trying to figure out where to be rather than lack of effort. When you’re thinking too much, it’s tough to just let it go and play. Tonight, I felt like we just played. Our guys didn’t think too much.”
The Pelicans drop to 0-4 with the loss, and their defense has been dreadful (116 net rating so far this young season, second-worst in the league). Granted, no Jrue Holiday for this game, and Jahlil Okafor is the starting center, but this team simply has not been able to get a stop. The return of Zion Williamson (likely not until around Christmas) is not going to change that.
2) Chris Paul returns to Houston, where it’s quickly evident why Rockets traded him for Russell Westbrook. While this was a homecoming of sorts — Chris Paul did play for the Rockets for a couple of years — this game didn’t really feel emotional that way. It certainly didn’t pack the emotional punch of what will come Jan. 9 when Russell Westbrook has to return to Oklahoma City, where he played for 11 years. That’s a homecoming game.
This one had Chris Paul saying he still talks with P.J. Tucker every day, and Russell Westbrook giving Billy Donovan a big hug and slapping him on the but before the game, but it didn’t feel that intense (some reporters said it felt more so when Westbrook went into the OKC locker room after the game to see friends).
What this game turned out to be is a reminder of why the Rockets traded Paul for Westbrook.
Westbrook had 21 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists, impacting the game with his aggressiveness and willingness to push the ball. CP3 finished with a respectable 15-5-4 line, but the impact is just not the same.
James Harden put up 40 points and got to the line all night. Together, Westbrook and Harden were too much for OKC and the Rockets won 116-112.
Credit the scrappy Thunder for keeping it close. Houston put up 39 in the third to take an 11 point lead, but Oklahoma City fought back and kept it close down to the end. It took a Tucker three and some clutch free throws from Harden to keep the Thunder at bay. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder each had 22 for OKC, while Danilo Gallinari added 17.
Houston is simply not consistent defensively and that is going to catch up with them at some points this season (and in the postseason). However, most nights, the combination of Harden and Westbrook can cover that up with energy and scoring. That will be put to a better test as they head out for 6-of-7 on the road coming up.
3) 76ers length eventually swallows up Trae Young, Atlanta, and Philadelphia remains undefeated. This was simply one of the more interesting Xs and Os matchups of the night: How would the length and defensive intensity of Philadelphia handle a red-hot Trae Young averaging 38.5 points per game and shooting better than 50 percent from three in his first two games?
Early on, it looked like Young might have his way. He had 13 first-quarter points on 4-of-7 shooting with a couple made threes, and the Hawks as a team put up 40 points and shot 57.7 percent.
It didn’t last. Philadelphia threw a steady diet of Josh Richardson and Matisse Thybulle at Young, being aggressive with denying him the ball — even doubling him in the backcourt — and being physical with him when he had the ball. The 76ers didn’t give him room to breathe.
It worked. Young wore down. He shot 3-of-13 the rest of the way for 12 points. It’s dangerous to focus that much attention on Young because he’s such a good passer, but the length and aggressiveness of the Philly defense behind those doubles made it all work — the rest of the Hawks shot just 18-of-45 (40 percent) in the final three quarters and hit just three shots from beyond the arc in that whole time.
Atlanta still hung around because no Sixers outside of Joel Embiid — 31 points on 16 shots, plus 13 rebounds — was scoring that efficiently, and Embiid continues to struggle some with double teams. But at least Embiid was making plays.
This was a game where the Sixers had to play without Mike Scott in the second half after he was given a Flagrant 2 and ejected for this foul on Atlanta’s Damian Jones late in the first half.
Bobby Portis revenge game: He rallies Knicks past Bulls 105-98 for first win
NEW YORK (AP) —Bobby Portis is over his anger at the Chicago Bulls, so Monday night wasn’t about the need for revenge.
All he wanted was a win, and he knew it wouldn’t come until he started playing better.
Portis scored a season-high 28 points against his former team, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining, and the New York Knicks beat the Bulls 105-98 for their first victory of the season.
Portis had totaled just 18 points in his first three games with the Knicks, but was superb in bringing New York back from an 18-point deficit. The reserve was 10 for 14, making all four 3-pointers, and added 11 rebounds.
The 2015 first-round pick of the Bulls spent 3 1/2 seasons in Chicago before being traded last season to Washington. He played them three times after the trade, so he viewed them as just another team – even though it appeared he turned and said something toward the Bulls bench after one of his baskets.
“I’m just an animated player. I don’t know what I’m saying sometimes,” Portis said. “I just have fun. I love playing this game.
“I feel like I wasn’t myself the first couple games and I didn’t bring the energy, so I had to get back to being who I am.”
The Knicks needed all of it on a night when they fell behind with a dreadful start and stayed that way until the fourth quarter. They never even led until Portis’ go-ahead 3, which he followed with another 3 that pushed it to 103-98 during a 15-0 run to finish the game.
“I’ve always said that Bobby Portis is one of my favorite guys of all time,” Bulls coach Jim Boylen said. “He’s a tough, competitive guy who works and cares. We traded Bobby Portis because that’s what happens in our league. It doesn’t mean we’re not fond of that player or don’t believe in that player. There are situations when a deal works and you put a player in it. He played great tonight. I’m disappointed that we lost but I’m happy that he played well.”
Rookie RJ Barrett added 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks, who had dropped their first three games.
Zach LaVine scored 21 points for the Bulls, who fell to 1-3.
Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds – and didn’t buy that it was just another game for Portis.
“He was juiced about this game as soon as he came to New York,” Carter said. “He put on social media that he was looking forward to playing against the Chicago Bulls. We all knew that he was excited and very juiced, and he played a great game.”
The Knicks missed 13 of their first 15 shots and quickly fell behind by double digits. The Bulls led 33-15 after one quarter and re-opened an 18-point cushion in the third quarter.
After Portis made a 3-pointer to tie it at 88 with 6:09 to go, Chicago pushed ahead again. LaVine and Lauri Markkanen made consecutive 3-pointers to cap a 10-2 burst that made it 98-90 with about 3 1/2 minutes left, but the Knicks pitched a shutout from there. Fans chanted Portis’ name in the final minute after booing the Knicks during their home opener two nights earlier.
“It was great. It was electric in there,” Barrett said. “Hopefully we get to have this feeling many more times.”