Sixers’ Mike Scott ejected for not-that-hard foul on Hawks’ Damian Jones

This is a foul.

If the officials want to call this a Flagrant 1 because it’s a foul to stop a scoring play and not a play on the ball, we could all live with that. It’s a hip-check, a playoff foul, but nothing that severe.

Philadelphia’s Mike Scott was given a Flagrant 2 and ejected for this foul on Atlanta’s Damian Jones late in the first half of their Monday night matchup.

Mike Scott has been ejected from the game for a Flagrant-2. Here's the play where it happened. pic.twitter.com/Kfh9nOmlu7 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 29, 2019

Here’s another view of it.

Mike Scott got ejected for this 🧐 pic.twitter.com/HdRdYcu6qs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2019

Here are the NBA’s criteria on flagrant fouls, straight from the NBA officials’ Twitter account (out of a foul in the Lakers/Hornets game Sunday).

Potential Flagrant Foul Review criteria: pic.twitter.com/L2MEHgryb5 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) October 28, 2019

Unnecessary? Up for debate, but we’ll allow it because it wasn’t really a play primarily on the ball.

Excessive? Nope. Firm but fair. If you’re making that foul be sure the player isn’t following through to get the shot off, which Scott did without harming Jones. The contact was not severe, there was no wind-up, no blow to the head, no potential injury, and it was a basketball play to stop a bucket.

In soccer parlance, this was a yellow card, not a red.

The league should rescind this one.