Sixers’ Mike Scott ejected for not-that-hard foul on Hawks’ Damian Jones

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT
This is a foul.

If the officials want to call this a Flagrant 1 because it’s a foul to stop a scoring play and not a play on the ball, we could all live with that. It’s a hip-check, a playoff foul, but nothing that severe.

Philadelphia’s Mike Scott was given a Flagrant 2 and ejected for this foul on Atlanta’s Damian Jones late in the first half of their Monday night matchup.

Here’s another view of it.

Here are the NBA’s criteria on flagrant fouls, straight from the NBA officials’ Twitter account (out of a foul in the Lakers/Hornets game Sunday).

Unnecessary? Up for debate, but we’ll allow it because it wasn’t really a play primarily on the ball.

Excessive? Nope. Firm but fair. If you’re making that foul be sure the player isn’t following through to get the shot off, which Scott did without harming Jones. The contact was not severe, there was no wind-up, no blow to the head, no potential injury, and it was a basketball play to stop a bucket.

In soccer parlance, this was a yellow card, not a red.

The league should rescind this one.

Trae Young’s crossover spins Josh Richardson around (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT
Josh Richardson is a good defender, part of the long and athletic Sixers defense that has teams scoring less than a point per possession against them this season. Richardson is the kind of guy you put on the opposition’s best perimeter player.

Atlanta’s Trae Young spun him around.

Young has taken another step forward this season. He was averaging 38.5 points and shooting 55 percent from three coming into this game, plus dishing out nine assists a night. He looked like he was on his way to another big night early in this game against Philly.

This game is a good test for Atlanta. The Hawks started 2-0, beating a shorthanded Pistons team without Blake Griffin and then a Magic team struggling to score so far this season.

Kawhi Leonard files trademark application for ‘What It do Baby’

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT
It all started on Serge Ibaka‘s Instagram.

Ibaka was riding with Kawhi Leonard when he started a video for the site, and when Ibaka turned the camera to Leonard what came out was “What it do baaabyyy.”

That went viral. Now Leonard is trying to capitalize on that, asking to trademark that phrase as well as “City views over interviews.” Both would be targeted for an upcoming clothing line (and used by New Balance, his shoe company). Trademark attorney Josh Gerben has the details.

That second phrase plays off the Clippers’ marketing theme this year, which includes phrases such as “grit over glam,” and “squad over self,” clear digs at their Staples Center roommates the Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James.

Part of the reason Leonard came to Los Angeles — or at least part of the reason people around him pushed him that way — was specifically for the marketing opportunities. Leonard may be quiet, but he’s not looking to come to Los Angeles and completely avoid the spotlight.

Patrick Beverley to Stephen Curry: ‘The next five years are mine’

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
Patrick Beverley loves to talk trash. It never really stops (even if it gets thrown back in his face now and again).

Beverley was talking a lot during the Clippers’ demolition of the Warriors on the opening night of the Chase Center. He didn’t just go at workers just there to clean up the building, he was going at Stephen Curry himself, according to Sean Deveny of Heavy.com.

With 1:28 to play in the second quarter, Beverley forced Curry into a turnover, turned and jawed at the Golden State bench. Beverley then squared off with Curry at the other end of the floor and began talking trash.

“You had the last five years,” Beverley told Curry, according to a source. “The next five years are mine.”

To that,

Curry laughed and replied, “Aren’t you 31?”

Curry better get used to hearing a lot of smack talk thrown at him this season the way the Warriors look.

That said, Curry is right, Beverley is 31.

Five years may be projecting out too far with Los Angeles, and not just because Beverley will be 36. These Clippers are arguably the best team in the NBA right now and they haven’t even added Paul George to the mix yet. However, nobody should project this roster past the next two seasons. In the summer of 2021 both Kawhi Leonard and George will be free agents. The same is true of Lou Williams. (and there are other roster questions, like retaining Montrezl Harrell, who is a free agent this summer).

The Clippers plan to re-sign all of them (Williams may be the one question mark at age 35 that summer), and the plan is to keep this group together and winning, with just tinkering around the edges. Sounds good, but plans change. Attitudes change. Players change. Right now it’s all puppy dogs and rainbows around the Clippers, the relationships are new and they are winning. Will they all feel the same way 18 months from now? That’s a lifetime away in the NBA. Maybe George or Leonard want out, and that’s a summer deep with free agents, many who will be looking to team up with other stars.

The next two years may be Beverley’s. Maybe. The next five is asking a lot.

Lakers not ruling out DeMarcus Cousins for playoffs

By Dan FeldmanOct 28, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT
An NBA-appointed doctor ruled DeMarcus Cousins is “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15.

The Lakers will take the disabled-player exception that comes with that prognosis. But they’re also open to Cousins, who tore his ACL in August, returning in the playoffs.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“We’ve not closed the door on that,” Vogel said Sunday before the Lakers played the Charlotte Hornets. “We’ll just — we’re going to be a wait and see. With these injuries that are long rehabs, you have to see and take it kind of month to month and see where he’s at. But we’ve not closed the door on a possible return for him.”

The league-appointed doctor’s diagnosis is a huge indicator Cousins will miss the entire year. And it’s only one of several reasons to believe Cousins won’t play at all this season.

The Lakers have a full roster and a lot of depth. If they need to open a roster spot (maybe for a bought-out Andre Iguodala?), waiving Cousins would be the simplest route.

Cousins’ $3.5 million salary could also be useful in facilitating a trade. Obviously, no team will trade for Cousins for the sake of acquiring him. But that salary could make the difference in salary matching.

On an expiring contract, Cousins might also hesitate to rush his return. He needs to get healthy to draw guaranteed money next summer. (On the other hand, if Cousins is open to risk-taking, playing this season gives him an opportunity to prove himself and generate bigger offers).

Lastly, Cousins is facing a domestic-violence charge. A suspension would make him ineligible to play.

The disabled-player exception itself won’t stop him. If he beats the NBA’s predicted timeline, he can still play – even if the Lakers already used the exception.

The Lakers gain nothing by “closing the door” on Cousins’ return. He’s still on the roster. They might as well be open to any possibilities, and they can say whatever they want.

It just seems highly unlikely they’ll get him back this season.