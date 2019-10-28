Shaq says rap battle with Damian Lillard was ‘just for fun’

Shaquille O’Neal was not a terrible rapper, at least for an NBA player. But Damian Lillard is undoubtedly better, and of course the two have a natural rivalry given the historically bad blood between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers.
The two NBA giants traded barbs in back and forth diss tracks earlier this year, but now Shaq says that it was all in good fun. Speaking to Rolling Stone, O’Neal pointed out what was probably pretty obvious at this point: that mixing it up with Lillard was a means to drum up some chatter and have fun in the recording studio.
“The thing that went on for me and him was just for fun,” Shaq declared at this week’s “NBA on TNT American Express Road Show” event in Los Angeles. “I think he’s really, really good and he’s very talented. We had fun.”
…
“We all come from the same place,” O’Neal says, diplomatically. “My thing is, if you say you’re better than me, I accept the challenge. If he says ‘I look better than you,’ then okay, I gotta hit the gym and work out; if he says ‘My shoes are whiter than yours,’ then I gotta go to the store and pick out a better pair. Other people take that stuff personally but I don’t,” he explains. “If you challenge me, I’ll step up to the challenge.”
I’m just glad we got this sorted out before it became… sordid.
Report: Adidas in talks to buy out John Wall’s shoe contract
All-Star point guard John Wall and Adidas are engaged in ongoing buyout negotiations that will soon bring his five-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal to an end less than two years into the agreement, industry sources told ESPN.
Since signing the deal in January 2018, Wall has been sidelined by a series of injuries, limiting his on-court visibility while wearing the brand’s products.
Wall signed with Adidas back in 2018 in a contract reported to be worth $25 million in total.
However, Wall has not been able to stay healthy and on the court, which means he can’t promote the shoes and brand. He played in just 41 games the season he signed with Adidas, but injuries kept him out of the 2018 All-Star game and he played just a handful of games after the ASG break that season. Last season Wall played in only 32 games, and after tearing his Achilles this past summer he is expected to miss all of this current season with Washington. Even when he returns to the court next season, there are questions about what kind of player he will be without his trademark burst of speed.
It makes sense for Adidas to want to save some money and move on (plus, after his run of injuries, it’s better for the brand not to be tied to him). It’s hard to imagine Wall giving the company much of a discount, but how much money he gets depends on the terms of the deal.
Either way, both sides are moving on. When he returns to the court next season, we’ll have to see what shoes Wall laces up.
Three Things to Know: Draymond Green is right, the Warriors do f****** suck right now
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Draymond Green is right, the Warriors do f****** suck right now. There is no other way to put this, no sugar-coating for this reality: Golden State Warriors have looked flat-out terrible through two games.
How bad are the Warriors?
Give up 70 points and be down by 33 at halftime bad. Had the lead zero seconds so far this season bad. Get outscored by 51 points in your first two games bad. Give up at least 35 points in seven straight quarters bad. Have the worst defense in the NBA bad. Have the worst net rating in the NBA bad. Shoot 5-of-33 from three bad.
Draymond Green put it bluntly after a 120-92 loss to Oklahoma City on Sunday night:
“The reality is, we f****** suck right now. Hopefully, we’ll get better. We’ll continue to work at trying to get better, but we’re just not that good right now.”
Golden State’s issues start on defense. While Stephen Curry bombing from three and the beautiful game Golden State played on offense has drawn the spotlight, the Warriors dynasty has been built on a stifling, switching defense. That is the end of the floor where they have been the worst this season, with a net rating of 124.3 for two games (for comparison, the Cavaliers had the worst defense in the NBA last season at a net rating of 116.8). Oklahoma City essentially got whatever shot they wanted all game long.
On offense, the Warriors just can’t hit shots. They are shooting 26.7 percent from three this season, have the worst eFG percentage in the league, the third-worst true shooting percentage (48.9 percent, when the league average is a little above 55 percent), and they have a bottom 10 offensive rating.
Green is right in his postgame interview, those shooting and offensive woes start because the Warriors are not getting easy points in transition, a staple of the offense during their dynasty. Through two games, just 11.5 percent off their offense has been generated in transition, a number that was at 20.3 percent the last time they won a title. (Stat via Cleaning The Glass.)
Before the season, the Warriors were given “institutional credit” — we knew that Kevin Durant was gone, as were key role players such as Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, and we knew Klay Thompson was injured, and we knew the roster had major changeover and the talent level was down. But these were the Warriors, five straight Finals appearances, they still had Stephen Curry and Green and they added an All-Star in D’Angelo Russell. Much like the Spurs or the past couple of decades, we just assumed they would win.
No. Not even close.
It’s just two games into the marathon 82 game NBA season, it’s too early to shovel dirt on the Warriors dynasty. They have time to turn things around this season, and next season when fully healthy the Warriors could be a serious threat again.
But right now? They f****** suck.
2) Ja Morant would like to throw his name in the hat for Rookie of the Year after dropping 30 on Nets.On a podcast before the season, Dan Feldman of NBC Sports and myself debated this question: How many games will Zion Williamson have to play to still win Rookie of the Year? That question assumed two things. First, that Zion would return around Christmas and almost immediately look like the guy who was a dominant force in the preseason.
Second, that other rookies wouldn’t just step up and take charge of the award before Zion even got on the court.
Meet Ja Morant, the No. 2 pick in the draft. He dropped 30 on the Nets Sunday night and was putting up highlights.
But Morant was not all sizzle and no steak; when the game was on the line he blocked a Kyrie Irving jumper to force overtime.
In overtime, it was Morant with the assist to Jae Crowder for the Memphis win.
Morant isn’t the only rookie putting up early numbers, RJ Barrett has impressed in New York, Tyler Herro has looked good in Miami, and the list goes on. Whenever Zion gets back on the court, he is going to have a lot of catching up to do with the rest of his class. Morant in particular.
3) Tacko Fall made his NBA debut and the crowd went wild. It happened on Saturday in the Celtics blowout win over the Knicks, but we had to bring it to you: Tacko Fall made his NBA debut.
Fall — obviously a fan favorite, the Garden went wild with his every play — is on a two-way contract and will spend most of the season with the Maine Red Claws of the G-League. As he should, this Tacko needs a lot more seasoning.
But the 7’6” big man out of Senegal and Central Florida has his first NBA bucket, and nobody is taking that away from him.
Ja Morant blocks Kyrie Irving to force OT, dishes game-winning assist (VIDEO)
Most people feel like Zion Williamson will be taking home the 2020 Rookie of the Year award in the NBA, but Memphis Grizzlies youngster Ja Morant might have something to say about that.
As the Grizzlies took on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, Morant came up big in an overtime thriller in more ways than one. At the end of regulation, Morant shut down noted clutch shooter Kyrie Irving with an incredible block on the Nets star’s final field goal attempt.
Then, as the two teams exchanged blows throughout the extra period, it was Morant who came up with the game-winning assist to Jae Crowder, who sank a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Grizzlies a win, 134-133.
Mike D’Antoni is one of the most creative offensive minds of this generation, perhaps one of the main reasons the NBA has ushered in an era of volume 3-point shooting. His Seven Seconds or Less Phoenix Suns teams of the past decade were groundbreaking, and perhaps even a bit before their time.
Now in Houston with the Rockets, D’antoni sees an opportunity for his team to move with even more Pace. Houston was the 26th team In terms of pace last season according to Basketball-Reference, but now they have Russell Westbrook and D’Antoni says that that could be the spark plug that pushes them back into the land of pace.
Via Twitter:
Mike D’Antoni on the Rockets’ pace with Russell Westbrook: “Six seconds or less, baby. We’re working on it.” Houston had 27 fast break points in the opener, matching their most in any game last season.
Houston is already the number one team in terms of pace this year, and question about how Westbrook will fit with James Harden has not yet been answered. But it does make sense that the team could get out on the break more often: Westbrook is a monster in that regard, and Harden is one of the best passing guards in NBA history off of rebounds.
Do the Rockets have a real chance of winning the championship? It’s hard to say, but if they can run a quick pace, D’Antoni could at least help Westbrook and Harden rewrite the narrative around each of their playing styles, and change their legacy for the better in the eyes of the public.