Lakers not ruling out DeMarcus Cousins for playoffs

By Dan FeldmanOct 28, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT
An NBA-appointed doctor ruled DeMarcus Cousins is “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15.

The Lakers will take the disabled-player exception that comes with that prognosis. But they’re also open to Cousins, who tore his ACL in August, returning in the playoffs.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“We’ve not closed the door on that,” Vogel said Sunday before the Lakers played the Charlotte Hornets. “We’ll just — we’re going to be a wait and see. With these injuries that are long rehabs, you have to see and take it kind of month to month and see where he’s at. But we’ve not closed the door on a possible return for him.”

The league-appointed doctor’s diagnosis is a huge indicator Cousins will miss the entire year. And it’s only one of several reasons to believe Cousins won’t play at all this season.

The Lakers have a full roster and a lot of depth. If they need to open a roster spot (maybe for a bought-out Andre Iguodala?), waiving Cousins would be the simplest route.

Cousins’ $3.5 million salary could also be useful in facilitating a trade. Obviously, no team will trade for Cousins for the sake of acquiring him. But that salary could make the difference in salary matching.

On an expiring contract, Cousins might also hesitate to rush his return. He needs to get healthy to draw guaranteed money next summer. (On the other hand, if Cousins is open to risk-taking, playing this season gives him an opportunity to prove himself and generate bigger offers).

Lastly, Cousins is facing a domestic-violence charge. A suspension would make him ineligible to play.

The disabled-player exception itself won’t stop him. If he beats the NBA’s predicted timeline, he can still play – even if the Lakers already used the exception.

The Lakers gain nothing by “closing the door” on Cousins’ return. He’s still on the roster. They might as well be open to any possibilities, and they can say whatever they want.

It just seems highly unlikely they’ll get him back this season.

Patrick Beverley to Stephen Curry: ‘The next five years are mine’

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
Patrick Beverley loves to talk trash. It never really stops (even if it gets thrown back in his face now and again).

Beverley was talking a lot during the Clippers’ demolition of the Warriors on the opening night of the Chase Center. He didn’t just go at workers just there to clean up the building, he was going at Stephen Curry himself, according to Sean Deveny of Heavy.com.

With 1:28 to play in the second quarter, Beverley forced Curry into a turnover, turned and jawed at the Golden State bench. Beverley then squared off with Curry at the other end of the floor and began talking trash.

“You had the last five years,” Beverley told Curry, according to a source. “The next five years are mine.”

To that,

Curry laughed and replied, “Aren’t you 31?”

Curry better get used to hearing a lot of smack talk thrown at him this season the way the Warriors look.

That said, Curry is right, Beverley is 31.

Five years may be projecting out too far with Los Angeles, and not just because Beverley will be 36. These Clippers are arguably the best team in the NBA right now and they haven’t even added Paul George to the mix yet. However, nobody should project this roster past the next two seasons. In the summer of 2021 both Kawhi Leonard and George will be free agents. The same is true of Lou Williams. (and there are other roster questions, like retaining Montrezl Harrell, who is a free agent this summer).

The Clippers plan to re-sign all of them (Williams may be the one question mark at age 35 that summer), and the plan is to keep this group together and winning, with just tinkering around the edges. Sounds good, but plans change. Attitudes change. Players change. Right now it’s all puppy dogs and rainbows around the Clippers, the relationships are new and they are winning. Will they all feel the same way 18 months from now? That’s a lifetime away in the NBA. Maybe George or Leonard want out, and that’s a summer deep with free agents, many who will be looking to team up with other stars.

The next two years may be Beverley’s. Maybe. The next five is asking a lot.

Pistons’ Markieff Morris fined $35K for language toward referee (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 28, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT
After struggling his first two starts for an injured Blake Griffin, Pistons forward Markieff Morris delivered his best game of the season Saturday. Morris scored 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting, grabbed six rebounds, collected two steals, blocked a shot and… got hit with a technical foul.

Apparently, Morris’ misconduct went even further than that.

NBA release:

Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate and offensive language toward a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred during the Pistons’ 117-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, October 2

It’s unclear whether the fine was for the same incident as the technical foul, but Morris clearly kept talking after getting whistled for the tech.

Did Enes Kanter reveal Celtics’ new (terrible) alternate jersey?

By Dan FeldmanOct 28, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT
The Celtics have classic, great uniforms.

Deviations usually go over poorly.

This jersey – which Enes Kanter posted to Instagram – would be no exception. It’s horrendous.

After summer moves, Jazz not worried about offensive stumbles to start season

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — The Jazz found their rhythm Saturday night: The ball flew around the court, back-door cuts led to dunks, two-thirds of their shots were uncontested (via NBA.com), and even struggling Mike Conley hit 5-of-11, including two threes.

Does that mean Utah’s offense is on track after a couple of rough games to start the season? Or, does it mean Utah can still carve up a not-very-good defense Sacramento that relies heavily on rotations (that the Kings were slow to make), but will still struggle against tougher teams?

Answers to those questions are coming against better teams, Monday night against the fast-starting Suns, then especially on Wednesday when the Clippers roll into Salt Lake City.

Either way, the Jazz aren’t really worried.

After a summer of moves — in particular, adding Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic to bolster their shooting and playmaking — they believe the offense will come around.

“We’ve got to not think the game too much, just go out there and play,” Jeff Green said. “We’ve got some high IQ guys just need to let them play.”

“Our defense is way ahead of our offense, we just got to figure it out on the offensive end…” Donovan Mitchell said after a recent loss to the Lakers. “I think a lot of times we just got to go out and shoot. I think a lot of times we just kind of passed up shots, kinda hesitant, not knowing where to be, and it just takes being more together.”

As expected, Utah’s defense is the best in the league through three games, allowing less than a point per possession in scoring.

Utah’s offense, on the other hand, was clunky the first couple of games of the season, particularly against the long and aggressive Lakers. The Jazz scored exactly a point per possession in their first game against the Thunder, then less than that against the Lakers (90 offensive rating). That jumped to a 115 offensive rating on Saturday night against a struggling Sacramento team (stats via Cleaning the Glass, which eliminates garbage time).

Sometimes a team needs a slump-buster game like that to get on track. The question now is, can they keep it going?

Green was right about those first two games, Utah players seemed to be thinking the game not playing it. That led to guys being hesitant — a word that came up a lot in conversations with the Jazz — or just missing shots. Conley was just 4-of-29 through his first two games in a Jazz uniform.

“It’s like being in quicksand, you try harder and harder and you keep digging yourself into that hole,” Conley said of his shooting slump at the time. “But I can’t shy away from good looks, I’m getting good opportunities and I’m just not making them. That’s frustrating for me.”

Mostly, however, the Jazz thought this was an issue of familiarity.

“Eight new guys, that’s a lot of guys,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said of his team.

“When you’re not entirely comfortable you can be more indecisive, but I think we can do better than we did [against Lakers] without being familiar,” Snyder added. “We have to be committed to playing together.”

“You’re still learning guys tendencies, where they like to get [the ball], where they like to move. But I think we’re getting good looks,” Joe Ingles said after the Lakers’ loss.

Against Sacramento, those looks fell.

With their elite defense, the Jazz don’t need a top-five offense to win, it just has to be good. Last season, Utah was middle of the pack on offense (14th in the league with a 110.3 offensive rating, meaning points scored per 100 possessions). Much of that offense came out of Snyder’s system, which looked to maximize player off-ball movement, setting screens away from the ball, and then finding those players when they pop open. However, in the playoffs the better defenses take away those plays and it becomes about playmakers and shot creators. Utah had Donovan Mitchell and then… Donovan Mitchell. It was him against the world and the world was destined to win.

This season, in comes Conley — one of the better pick-and-roll point guards in the league, now paired with one of the best roll men in the league in Rudy Gobert. Bogdanovic was a secondary shot creator in Indiana who had to take on a lot more after Victor Oladipo went down, and he impressed. Combine them with an improved and attacking Mitchell and…

They stumbled out of the gate.

However, after a strong preseason and training camp, nobody with Utah was worried. The path past it was more work and getting more familiar with one another.

“It’s trying to get as many reps as we can together,” Conley said. “Even outside of games, in shootarounds and practices, and really taking that upon ourselves to get together and work on different things. Work on pick-and-rolls, work on passing in certain situations, because we got a team full of new guys, a handful that were here before, so we’re all still learning. The quicker we learn each other, the quicker we’ll be able to get into a good rhythm.”

They found that rhythm against Sacramento. Now the Jazz just have to keep the beat going.