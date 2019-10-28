Ja Morant blocks Kyrie Irving to force OT, dishes game-winning assist (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Most people feel like Zion Williamson will be taking home the 2020 Rookie of the Year award in the NBA, but Memphis Grizzlies youngster Ja Morant might have something to say about that.

As the Grizzlies took on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, Morant came up big in an overtime thriller in more ways than one. At the end of regulation, Morant shut down noted clutch shooter Kyrie Irving with an incredible block on the Nets star’s final field goal attempt.

Via Twitter:

JA MORANT STUFFED KYRIE TO FORCE OT 😳pic.twitter.com/vUai3MQWiO — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) October 28, 2019

Then, as the two teams exchanged blows throughout the extra period, it was Morant who came up with the game-winning assist to Jae Crowder, who sank a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Grizzlies a win, 134-133.

Via Twitter:

Ja Morant knew when to dish it for your Heads Up Play of the Day! pic.twitter.com/5LCm39lI2o — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 28, 2019

It was a pretty incredible outing for Morant, who finished with 30 points, nine assists, and four rebounds.

Morant has been explosive since Summer League, and with Williamson having to sit out a couple months with his meniscus surgery, he might get ahead in the minds of Rookie of the Year voters.