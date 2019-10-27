Trae Young drops 39 points, owns end of game in Hawks win against Magic

Milwaukee was in complete charge in their home opener against Miami, leading by double digits most of the second and third quarters and by as much as 21. The game seemed all but over.

Then the fourth quarter came — and Miami was not ready to go home.

The Bucks seemed to take their foot off the gas and went cold, missing nine straight threes while the Heat went on a 20-5 run, putting up 39 points in the fourth and knocking down six threes. Eventually, Miami took the lead and control down the stretch, Milwaukee was stunned and the Heat just had to hit their free throws to secure the win…

Except they didn’t. Bam Adebayo missed one, then Justise Winslow missed two gift ones (after a rebounding foul by Robin Lopez where he just turned and pushed Winslow rather than box out) and it left the Heat a chance, down 121-119 with three seconds left. The ball goes to All-Star Khris Middleton, who goes up for a contested three to win it, and in flies Giannis Antetokounmpo to save the day.

GIANNIS TO SEND THE GAME TO OT! 🔥#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/l7gC28DEne — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 26, 2019

Most players spectate on those shots. Antetokounmpo didn’t. Kelly Olynyk did rather than put a body on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Once in overtime things seemed to keep going the Heat’s way, where four Adebayo free throws had the Heat ahead, and then Antetokounmpo fouled out. That’s two straight games the Greek Freak has fouled out, but this time his teammates did not bail him out. He finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists.

Milwaukee had a chance late. Down three 19.6 seconds left, Goran Dragic missed two free throws, Eric Bledsoe got the rebound on the second one, raced down the court, thought he had an uncontested dunk — and then Adebayo flew in.

That block essentially sealed the win, although Middleton got a look to send it to a second overtime and missed.

Dragic led the Heat with 25 points, Adebayo had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Middleton had 25 for the Bucks, and Kyle Korver had 14 off the bench.

That is a quality win for Miami, who was without Jimmy Butler (with his family for the birth of his child). It’s a punch to the gut loss for the Bucks.