Suns fan smoothly sinks halfcourt shot, wins $77,777 (VIDEO)

NBA teams like to have contest during halftime to win things like cars or huge amounts of money from corporate sponsors. These things are insured by both parties, and they’re also so difficult so it’s not that often they actually have to pay out.

During Saturday night’s game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix fan Eric calmly stepped up to the plate and sank a shot from halfcourt to win $77,777.

Via Twitter:

ERIC HIT THE HALF COURT SHOT TO WIN $77,777 IN TONIGHT'S @CasinoArizona LUCKY 7'S SHOOTOUT! pic.twitter.com/5E1TdTYfpf — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 27, 2019

Eric had the opportunity to shoot from many different places on the floor to win small amounts of money, but he went for the whole enchilada by going from half court. It looked like he was pretty well practiced and had played basketball before — a refreshing change of pace given that it feels like sometimes NBA game operations folks purposely pick people who have never shot a ball.

Shout out to Eric for the smooth toss and the confident walk off. He’s probably halfway to paying off his student loans with that sweet chunk of cash.