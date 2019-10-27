NBA fines Kelly Oubre $10,000 for comments directed toward refs at end of Suns-Nuggets

NBA officiating is typically something that fans don’t hold in high regard. Folks complain about the NBA and it’s lax approach to using different rules for both stars and non-stars. But players are not allowed to voice their concerns in a way that is detrimental to the officiating staffs, and Kelly Oubre learned that the hard way this week.
The NBA announced on Sunday that Oubre had been fined $10,000 for comments directed to officials during the Phoenix Suns’ OT loss to the Denver Nuggets earlier this week.
Ricky Rubio, Aron Baynes, and Oubre fouled out just a minute into OT, and the Suns lost to Denver, 108-107. Suns fans weren’t happy with how the game ended, and officiating was a big reason for that.
That $10,000 won’t hurt Oubre in the pockets too much, but next time he’ll think twice about vocally directing his displeasure toward an official.
NBA teams like to have contest during halftime to win things like cars or huge amounts of money from corporate sponsors. These things are insured by both parties, and they’re also so difficult so it’s not that often they actually have to pay out.
During Saturday night’s game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix fan Eric calmly stepped up to the plate and sank a shot from halfcourt to win $77,777.
Via Twitter:
Eric had the opportunity to shoot from many different places on the floor to win small amounts of money, but he went for the whole enchilada by going from half court. It looked like he was pretty well practiced and had played basketball before — a refreshing change of pace given that it feels like sometimes NBA game operations folks purposely pick people who have never shot a ball.
Shout out to Eric for the smooth toss and the confident walk off. He’s probably halfway to paying off his student loans with that sweet chunk of cash.
Orlando Magic guard and former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz has gone through quite a bit regarding his jumpshot. It doesn’t appear to be all that smooth for Fultz at the moment, but he is at least taking shots outside of the paint in NBA games, and that bodes well for the rest of his career.
On Saturday night as Orlando took on the Atlanta Hawks, Fultz attempted not one but six 3-pointers that resulted in in two made jumpers from beyond the arc.
Via Twitter:
The last time Fultz hit a 3-point shot was on Oct. 29, 2018. He has made just six threes during his time in the NBA, so Saturday night’s effort represents more than 30% of his total made jumpers from deep.
Who knows what the future holds for Fultz and his shooting? He still has a wonky jumper, one that looks a bit like Shawn Marion shooting from inside a ball pit.
Still, if he can extend his range and get his career back on track, it’ll be a huge recovery of talent for the Magic, who didn’t give up all that much to get him.
The Houston Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, 126-123, but there were moments during the tight contest in which James Harden was a bit frustrated. The former MVP finished with 29 points on 29 field goal attempts, not exactly the model of efficiency.
New Orleans was able to bother Harden for much of the game, and at one point it boiled over for the Rockets superstar. As the second quarter wound down and with Harden dribbling and down the court to try to get a final shot attempt up, he was stymied by Josh Hart. Harden was unable to get the ball to the rim, and when his flubbed attempt landed next to him, he decided to slam the ball on the ground.
The only problem? The ball then hit Harden directly in the face.
Via Twitter:
Josh Hart is all of us.
Each summer LeBron James comes back with a fresh hairline in a miraculous recovery that appears to mirror the longetivity of his own career in the NBA. James clearly takes time out of his busy summer schedule to get plugs, and over the course of the regular season his headband slowly slides up the top of his head as they recede.
But there are big expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers this year, and so perhaps the stress is already affecting James physically? During Saturday night’s game against the Utah Jazz, James’ hairline could be seen actively receding. In fact, a video of the game showed that teammate Anthony Davis was telling LeBron that his hair was actively falling out during the course of the contest.
Via Twitter:
I’m not sure what the big deal is here for LeBron. He seems to have a good enough head shape, and renderings people have done of him with the full-on Michael Jordan shaved look are pretty reasonable. He’s even got connected earlobes, which is something that helps bald dudes look a little bit better.
James is still trying to hang on to his hairline for dear life. Too bad his hairline isn’t doing the same.