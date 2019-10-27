NBA fines Kelly Oubre $10,000 for comments directed toward refs at end of Suns-Nuggets

NBA officiating is typically something that fans don’t hold in high regard. Folks complain about the NBA and it’s lax approach to using different rules for both stars and non-stars. But players are not allowed to voice their concerns in a way that is detrimental to the officiating staffs, and Kelly Oubre learned that the hard way this week.

The NBA announced on Sunday that Oubre had been fined $10,000 for comments directed to officials during the Phoenix Suns’ OT loss to the Denver Nuggets earlier this week.

Ricky Rubio, Aron Baynes, and Oubre fouled out just a minute into OT, and the Suns lost to Denver, 108-107. Suns fans weren’t happy with how the game ended, and officiating was a big reason for that.

That $10,000 won’t hurt Oubre in the pockets too much, but next time he’ll think twice about vocally directing his displeasure toward an official.