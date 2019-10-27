Mike D’Antoni says Russell Westbrook allows the Rockets to run SSOL offense

Mike D’Antoni is one of the most creative offensive minds of this generation, perhaps one of the main reasons the NBA has ushered in an era of volume 3-point shooting. His Seven Seconds or Less Phoenix Suns teams of the past decade were groundbreaking, and perhaps even a bit before their time.
Now in Houston with the Rockets, D’antoni sees an opportunity for his team to move with even more Pace. Houston was the 26th team In terms of pace last season according to Basketball-Reference, but now they have Russell Westbrook and D’Antoni says that that could be the spark plug that pushes them back into the land of pace.
Houston is already the number one team in terms of pace this year, and question about how Westbrook will fit with James Harden has not yet been answered. But it does make sense that the team could get out on the break more often: Westbrook is a monster in that regard, and Harden is one of the best passing guards in NBA history off of rebounds.
Do the Rockets have a real chance of winning the championship? It’s hard to say, but if they can run a quick pace, D’Antoni could at least help Westbrook and Harden rewrite the narrative around each of their playing styles, and change their legacy for the better in the eyes of the public.
Most people feel like Zion Williamson will be taking home the 2020 Rookie of the Year award in the NBA, but Memphis Grizzlies youngster Ja Morant might have something to say about that.
As the Grizzlies took on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, Morant came up big in an overtime thriller in more ways than one. At the end of regulation, Morant shut down noted clutch shooter Kyrie Irving with an incredible block on the Nets star’s final field goal attempt.
Then, as the two teams exchanged blows throughout the extra period, it was Morant who came up with the game-winning assist to Jae Crowder, who sank a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Grizzlies a win, 134-133.
It was a pretty incredible outing for Morant, who finished with 30 points, nine assists, and four rebounds.
Morant has been explosive since Summer League, and with Williamson having to sit out a couple months with his meniscus surgery, he might get ahead in the minds of Rookie of the Year voters.
NBA officiating is typically something that fans don’t hold in high regard. Folks complain about the NBA and it’s lax approach to using different rules for both stars and non-stars. But players are not allowed to voice their concerns in a way that is detrimental to the officiating staffs, and Kelly Oubre learned that the hard way this week.
The NBA announced on Sunday that Oubre had been fined $10,000 for comments directed to officials during the Phoenix Suns’ OT loss to the Denver Nuggets earlier this week.
Ricky Rubio, Aron Baynes, and Oubre fouled out just a minute into OT, and the Suns lost to Denver, 108-107. Suns fans weren’t happy with how the game ended, and officiating was a big reason for that.
That $10,000 won’t hurt Oubre in the pockets too much, but next time he’ll think twice about vocally directing his displeasure toward an official.
NBA teams like to have contest during halftime to win things like cars or huge amounts of money from corporate sponsors. These things are insured by both parties, and they’re also so difficult so it’s not that often they actually have to pay out.
During Saturday night’s game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix fan Eric calmly stepped up to the plate and sank a shot from halfcourt to win $77,777.
Eric had the opportunity to shoot from many different places on the floor to win small amounts of money, but he went for the whole enchilada by going from half court. It looked like he was pretty well practiced and had played basketball before — a refreshing change of pace given that it feels like sometimes NBA game operations folks purposely pick people who have never shot a ball.
Shout out to Eric for the smooth toss and the confident walk off. He’s probably halfway to paying off his student loans with that sweet chunk of cash.
Orlando Magic guard and former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz has gone through quite a bit regarding his jumpshot. It doesn’t appear to be all that smooth for Fultz at the moment, but he is at least taking shots outside of the paint in NBA games, and that bodes well for the rest of his career.
On Saturday night as Orlando took on the Atlanta Hawks, Fultz attempted not one but six 3-pointers that resulted in in two made jumpers from beyond the arc.
The last time Fultz hit a 3-point shot was on Oct. 29, 2018. He has made just six threes during his time in the NBA, so Saturday night’s effort represents more than 30% of his total made jumpers from deep.
Who knows what the future holds for Fultz and his shooting? He still has a wonky jumper, one that looks a bit like Shawn Marion shooting from inside a ball pit.
Still, if he can extend his range and get his career back on track, it’ll be a huge recovery of talent for the Magic, who didn’t give up all that much to get him.