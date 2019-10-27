Markelle Fultz hits two 3-pointers, first in nearly a year (VIDEO)

Orlando Magic guard and former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz has gone through quite a bit regarding his jumpshot. It doesn’t appear to be all that smooth for Fultz at the moment, but he is at least taking shots outside of the paint in NBA games, and that bodes well for the rest of his career.
On Saturday night as Orlando took on the Atlanta Hawks, Fultz attempted not one but six 3-pointers that resulted in in two made jumpers from beyond the arc.
The last time Fultz hit a 3-point shot was on Oct. 29, 2018. He has made just six threes during his time in the NBA, so Saturday night’s effort represents more than 30% of his total made jumpers from deep.
Who knows what the future holds for Fultz and his shooting? He still has a wonky jumper, one that looks a bit like Shawn Marion shooting from inside a ball pit.
Still, if he can extend his range and get his career back on track, it’ll be a huge recovery of talent for the Magic, who didn’t give up all that much to get him.
The Houston Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, 126-123, but there were moments during the tight contest in which James Harden was a bit frustrated. The former MVP finished with 29 points on 29 field goal attempts, not exactly the model of efficiency.
New Orleans was able to bother Harden for much of the game, and at one point it boiled over for the Rockets superstar. As the second quarter wound down and with Harden dribbling and down the court to try to get a final shot attempt up, he was stymied by Josh Hart. Harden was unable to get the ball to the rim, and when his flubbed attempt landed next to him, he decided to slam the ball on the ground.
The only problem? The ball then hit Harden directly in the face.
Josh Hart is all of us.
Each summer LeBron James comes back with a fresh hairline in a miraculous recovery that appears to mirror the longetivity of his own career in the NBA. James clearly takes time out of his busy summer schedule to get plugs, and over the course of the regular season his headband slowly slides up the top of his head as they recede.
But there are big expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers this year, and so perhaps the stress is already affecting James physically? During Saturday night’s game against the Utah Jazz, James’ hairline could be seen actively receding. In fact, a video of the game showed that teammate Anthony Davis was telling LeBron that his hair was actively falling out during the course of the contest.
I’m not sure what the big deal is here for LeBron. He seems to have a good enough head shape, and renderings people have done of him with the full-on Michael Jordan shaved look are pretty reasonable. He’s even got connected earlobes, which is something that helps bald dudes look a little bit better.
James is still trying to hang on to his hairline for dear life. Too bad his hairline isn’t doing the same.
SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney will miss at least two games because of a hamstring injury.
Looney sat out the entire preseason with a strained right hamstring, then started the season opener Thursday before dealing with tightness in the hamstring again. He didn’t play in the second half of a 141-122 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game at new Chase Center.
The Warriors play Sunday at Oklahoma City and Monday at New Orleans. No Looney or Willie Cauley-Stein (foot injury) — the two guys expected to play the bulk of the center minutes for Golden State — forces a number of guys to play out of position to cover them.
The Warriors said Saturday that Looney will be evaluated by a team of specialists because of an “on-going presence of a neuropathic condition in his body, which has a direct correlation to his recent injury.” An update on his status will be provided by the team once tests are complete and the Golden State medical staff has a chance to collaborate with the specialists.
Looney played a bulk of the minutes at center during last postseason, but suffered a first costal cartilage fracture on the right side of his rib cage.
Trae Young can just go get buckets.
Atlanta needed that on Saturday night and Young delivered, scoring 39 points on 16-of-25 shooting and scored the Hawks’ final eight points in a 103-99 win against the Magic Saturday night. Young also had nine assists and seven rebounds on the night.
Everything was falling for him.
It’s too early to really talk about such things, but Young leads the league having averaged 38.5 points per game so far.
The win lifted Atlanta to 2-0 on the young season.