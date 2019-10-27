LeBron James’ hair falls out during Lakers game, Anthony Davis helps out (VIDEO)

Each summer LeBron James comes back with a fresh hairline in a miraculous recovery that appears to mirror the longetivity of his own career in the NBA. James clearly takes time out of his busy summer schedule to get plugs, and over the course of the regular season his headband slowly slides up the top of his head as they recede.
But there are big expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers this year, and so perhaps the stress is already affecting James physically? During Saturday night’s game against the Utah Jazz, James’ hairline could be seen actively receding. In fact, a video of the game showed that teammate Anthony Davis was telling LeBron that his hair was actively falling out during the course of the contest.
Via Twitter:
I’m not sure what the big deal is here for LeBron. He seems to have a good enough head shape, and renderings people have done of him with the full-on Michael Jordan shaved look are pretty reasonable. He’s even got connected earlobes, which is something that helps bald dudes look a little bit better.
James is still trying to hang on to his hairline for dear life. Too bad his hairline isn’t doing the same.
Warriors’ big man Kevin Looney out at least games with hamstring injury
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney will miss at least two games because of a hamstring injury.
Looney sat out the entire preseason with a strained right hamstring, then started the season opener Thursday before dealing with tightness in the hamstring again. He didn’t play in the second half of a 141-122 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game at new Chase Center.
The Warriors play Sunday at Oklahoma City and Monday at New Orleans. No Looney or Willie Cauley-Stein (foot injury) — the two guys expected to play the bulk of the center minutes for Golden State — forces a number of guys to play out of position to cover them.
The Warriors said Saturday that Looney will be evaluated by a team of specialists because of an “on-going presence of a neuropathic condition in his body, which has a direct correlation to his recent injury.” An update on his status will be provided by the team once tests are complete and the Golden State medical staff has a chance to collaborate with the specialists.
Looney played a bulk of the minutes at center during last postseason, but suffered a first costal cartilage fracture on the right side of his rib cage.
Trae Young drops 39 points, owns end of game in Hawks win against Magic
Atlanta needed that on Saturday night and Young delivered, scoring 39 points on 16-of-25 shooting and scored the Hawks’ final eight points in a 103-99 win against the Magic Saturday night. Young also had nine assists and seven rebounds on the night.
The Los Angeles Clippers had handled the Lakers then thrashed the Warriors in their first two games. The Suns were on the second night of a back-to-back and without Ricky Rubio and Deandre Ayton. It didn’t matter.
Phoenix’s plan was to bomb away from three — literally half of their shot attempts came from beyond the arc — and they hit 39.5 percent of them. That led them to the 130-122 win, handing Los Angeles its first loss.
Leading the way was Devin Booker, who finished the night with 30 points and eight assists — and even trash talked Patrick Beverley after a third-quarter three.
Eventually, Booker fouled out Beverley and the Suns’ bench waved goodbye.
Clippers coach Doc Rivers decided to sit Kawhi Leonard for key stretches of the fourth, and the Clippers defense did not look as sharp. But give Booker and the Suns credit, they led almost the entire game and just made shots. For a Suns team trying to establish some credibility and respect around the league, this was a good start.
Russell Westbrook passes Magic Johnson on all-time triple-double list with 139
Houston was looking for its first win of the season, and to get it they needed a big night from Russell Westbrook (in part because James Harden was just 2-of-18 from three).
They got it, a triple-double of 28 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds.
That was Westbrook’s 139th triple-double of his career, moving him past Magic Johnson into second on the all-time list (behind only Oscar Robertson at 181).
Russell Westbrook on passing Magic Johnson on the all-time triple-doubles list: "For me, that’s a great accomplishment, especially growing up never thinking I’d play in the NBA. Now, I’ll be in the history books.”
It’s easy to take for granted the triple-double numbers Westbrook puts up, he does it with regularity that we become numb to it. We shouldn’t. Racking up those numbers is hard, it takes skill, and while he’s not always the most efficient player on the court his energy and effort — and with that his ability to lift up those around him — helps teams win.
The Rockets won Saturday 129-126, but they had to hang on against a shorthanded Pelicans team (no Zion Williamson, and no Jrue Holiday). Houston did that despite shooting 1-of-10 down the stretch, but they sank their free throws when it mattered.