Devin Booker drops 30 points, trash talks Patrick Beverley in Suns win over Clippers

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This is an impressive win for Phoenix.

The Los Angeles Clippers had handled the Lakers then thrashed the Warriors in their first two games. The Suns were on the second night of a back-to-back and without Ricky Rubio and Deandre Ayton. It didn’t matter.

Phoenix’s plan was to bomb away from three — literally half of their shot attempts came from beyond the arc — and they hit 39.5 percent of them. That led them to the 130-122 win, handing Los Angeles its first loss.

Leading the way was Devin Booker, who finished the night with 30 points and eight assists — and even trash talked Patrick Beverley after a third-quarter three.

Eventually, Booker fouled out Beverley and the Suns’ bench waved goodbye.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers decided to sit Kawhi Leonard for key stretches of the fourth, and the Clippers defense did not look as sharp. But give Booker and the Suns credit, they led almost the entire game and just made shots. For a Suns team trying to establish some credibility and respect around the league, this was a good start.

 

Russell Westbrook passes Magic Johnson on all-time triple-double list with 139

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2019, 12:01 AM EDT
1 Comment

Houston was looking for its first win of the season, and to get it they needed a big night from Russell Westbrook (in part because James Harden was just 2-of-18 from three).

They got it, a triple-double of 28 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds.

That was Westbrook’s 139th triple-double of his career, moving him past Magic Johnson into second on the all-time list (behind only Oscar Robertson at 181).

It’s easy to take for granted the triple-double numbers Westbrook puts up, he does it with regularity that we become numb to it. We shouldn’t. Racking up those numbers is hard, it takes skill, and while he’s not always the most efficient player on the court his energy and effort — and with that his ability to lift up those around him — helps teams win.

The Rockets won Saturday 129-126, but they had to hang on against a shorthanded Pelicans team (no Zion Williamson, and no Jrue Holiday). Houston did that despite shooting 1-of-10 down the stretch, but they sank their free throws when it mattered.

 

Report: In new Chase Center, Warriors will take in $700 million in revenue, more than Knicks or Lakers

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Never forget: The NBA is a business.

Basketball is a beautiful game we love to watch and play, and the NBA is the highest level of that game in the world. But it’s also a business where the goal is to make money.

The Golden State Warriors, in the new Chase Center in San Francisco, are raking in the money. A LOT of money. More than any other team in the league and it’s not even close.

From Tim Kawakami of The Athletic:

Starting this inaugural Chase season, it’s estimated that the Warriors will take in about $700 million in annual revenue for the foreseeable future.

This about $250-300 million more than the Knicks or Lakers, the next-highest NBA teams, and possibly more than even any NFL team, “except maybe the Cowboys,” one source said… The Warriors are set to take in about $5 million in gate receipts per game, before costs are subtracted from the total.

Based on Forbes estimates, the Cowboys would generate more money, but that’s it. Not the Rams, Patriots, you name the team they pull in less revenue than the Warriors’ new building. The league has never seen a revenue-generating machine like the Chase Center, and while this is revenue before expenses, it’s still a lot of cash in the door.

This is why Lacob and Guber had their eyes on building a San Francisco arena all along — the glamor of the team’s historic success plus the entertainment value of Curry & Co. plus the lure of an international city stacked with billionaires and a building that is crammed with amenities … that’s the unprecedented formula.

Some of that money will flow into the pockets of players, don’t forget the players get approximately half the “basketball-related income” that comes into the league and some of that money is ticket sales, luxury box sales and the like. Also, there is some revenue sharing between owners, so smaller markets will get a taste, too.

Mostly, however, this is a lot of money that flows to the Warriors’ owners. It doesn’t mean they can spend more on the team — there is still a salary cap, and while the owners may be more willing to pay the luxury tax now, the rules for taxpayers hamstrings team building in other ways. However, in terms of facilities, coaches, front office staff, and the other things that do not count against the cap, the Warriors owners can spend what they want.

And still make a lot of money.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s tip-in forces overtime, where Bam Adebayo block keys Heat win

Dylan Buell/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT
2 Comments

Milwaukee was in complete charge in their home opener against Miami, leading by double digits most of the second and third quarters and by as much as 21. The game seemed all but over.

Then the fourth quarter came — and Miami was not ready to go home.

The Bucks seemed to take their foot off the gas and went cold, missing nine straight threes while the Heat went on a 20-5 run, putting up 39 points in the fourth and knocking down six threes. Eventually, Miami took the lead and control down the stretch, Milwaukee was stunned and the Heat just had to hit their free throws to secure the win…

Except they didn’t. Bam Adebayo missed one, then Justise Winslow missed two gift ones (after a rebounding foul by Robin Lopez where he just turned and pushed Winslow rather than box out) and it left the Heat a chance, down 121-119 with three seconds left. The ball goes to All-Star Khris Middleton, who goes up for a contested three to win it, and in flies Giannis Antetokounmpo to save the day.

Most players spectate on those shots. Antetokounmpo didn’t. Kelly Olynyk did rather than put a body on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Once in overtime things seemed to keep going the Heat’s way, where four Adebayo free throws had the Heat ahead, and then Antetokounmpo fouled out. That’s two straight games the Greek Freak has fouled out, but this time his teammates did not bail him out. He finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists.

Milwaukee had a chance late. Down three 19.6 seconds left, Goran Dragic missed two free throws, Eric Bledsoe got the rebound on the second one, raced down the court, thought he had an uncontested dunk — and then Adebayo flew in.

That block essentially sealed the win, although Middleton got a look to send it to a second overtime and missed.

Dragic led the Heat with 25 points, Adebayo had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Middleton had 25 for the Bucks, and Kyle Korver had 14 off the bench.

That is a quality win for Miami, who was without Jimmy Butler (with his family for the birth of his child). It’s a punch to the gut loss for the Bucks.

Isaiah Thomas returns to Wizards tonight from thumb surgery, expected to play

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Isaiah Thomas is trying to get healthy and contribute on the court again, and the basketball gods have not cooperated. Ready to prove he was past his hip and other issues, Thomas injured his thumb and needed surgery, which kept him out of training camp.

He is back tonight and expected to play for Washington in San Antonio.

This is good news for Washington and coach Scott Brooks, who are counting on Thomas to split time at the point guard spot with Ish Smith. The Wizards could use the additional shot creation and scoring punch, and Thomas chose to come to Washington for the chance to get meaningful run.

The Wizards are 1-1 on the young season, getting the great play expected from Bradley Beal but with Tomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura playing surprisingly well alongside him.