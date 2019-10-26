Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Report: In new Chase Center, Warriors will take in $700 million in revenue, more than Knicks or Lakers

By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Never forget: The NBA is a business.

Basketball is a beautiful game we love to watch and play, and the NBA is the highest level of that game in the world. But it’s also a business where the goal is to make money.

The Golden State Warriors, in the new Chase Center in San Francisco, are raking in the money. A LOT of money. More than any other team in the league and it’s not even close.

From Tim Kawakami of The Athletic:

Starting this inaugural Chase season, it’s estimated that the Warriors will take in about $700 million in annual revenue for the foreseeable future.

This about $250-300 million more than the Knicks or Lakers, the next-highest NBA teams, and possibly more than even any NFL team, “except maybe the Cowboys,” one source said… The Warriors are set to take in about $5 million in gate receipts per game, before costs are subtracted from the total.

Based on Forbes estimates, the Cowboys would generate more money, but that’s it. Not the Rams, Patriots, you name the team they pull in less revenue than the Warriors’ new building. The league has never seen a revenue-generating machine like the Chase Center, and while this is revenue before expenses, it’s still a lot of cash in the door.

This is why Lacob and Guber had their eyes on building a San Francisco arena all along — the glamor of the team’s historic success plus the entertainment value of Curry & Co. plus the lure of an international city stacked with billionaires and a building that is crammed with amenities … that’s the unprecedented formula.

Some of that money will flow into the pockets of players, don’t forget the players get approximately half the “basketball-related income” that comes into the league and some of that money is ticket sales, luxury box sales and the like. Also, there is some revenue sharing between owners, so smaller markets will get a taste, too.

Mostly, however, this is a lot of money that flows to the Warriors’ owners. It doesn’t mean they can spend more on the team — there is still a salary cap, and while the owners may be more willing to pay the luxury tax now, the rules for taxpayers hamstrings team building in other ways. However, in terms of facilities, coaches, front office staff, and the other things that do not count against the cap, the Warriors owners can spend what they want.

And still make a lot of money.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s tip-in forces overtime, where Bam Adebayo block keys Heat win

Dylan Buell/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT
Milwaukee was in complete charge in their home opener against Miami, leading by double digits most of the second and third quarters and by as much as 21. The game seemed all but over.

Then the fourth quarter came — and Miami was not ready to go home.

The Bucks seemed to take their foot off the gas and went cold, missing nine straight threes while the Heat went on a 20-5 run, putting up 39 points in the fourth and knocking down six threes. Eventually, Miami took the lead and control down the stretch, Milwaukee was stunned and the Heat just had to hit their free throws to secure the win…

Except they didn’t. Bam Adebayo missed one, then Justise Winslow missed two gift ones (after a rebounding foul by Robin Lopez where he just turned and pushed Winslow rather than box out) and it left the Heat a chance, down 121-119 with three seconds left. The ball goes to All-Star Khris Middleton, who goes up for a contested three to win it, and in flies Giannis Antetokounmpo to save the day.

Most players spectate on those shots. Antetokounmpo didn’t. Kelly Olynyk did rather than put a body on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Once in overtime things seemed to keep going the Heat’s way, where four Adebayo free throws had the Heat ahead, and then Antetokounmpo fouled out. That’s two straight games the Greek Freak has fouled out, but this time his teammates did not bail him out. He finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists.

Milwaukee had a chance late. Down three 19.6 seconds left, Goran Dragic missed two free throws, Eric Bledsoe got the rebound on the second one, raced down the court, thought he had an uncontested dunk — and then Adebayo flew in.

That block essentially sealed the win, although Middleton got a look to send it to a second overtime and missed.

Dragic led the Heat with 25 points, Adebayo had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Middleton had 25 for the Bucks, and Kyle Korver had 14 off the bench.

That is a quality win for Miami, who was without Jimmy Butler (with his family for the birth of his child). It’s a punch to the gut loss for the Bucks.

Isaiah Thomas returns to Wizards tonight from thumb surgery, expected to play

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Isaiah Thomas is trying to get healthy and contribute on the court again, and the basketball gods have not cooperated. Ready to prove he was past his hip and other issues, Thomas injured his thumb and needed surgery, which kept him out of training camp.

He is back tonight and expected to play for Washington in San Antonio.

This is good news for Washington and coach Scott Brooks, who are counting on Thomas to split time at the point guard spot with Ish Smith. The Wizards could use the additional shot creation and scoring punch, and Thomas chose to come to Washington for the chance to get meaningful run.

The Wizards are 1-1 on the young season, getting the great play expected from Bradley Beal but with Tomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura playing surprisingly well alongside him.

Andre Drummond on if a “contract year” is a thing: “You know it”

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Through two games this season, Detroit’s Andre Drummond is averaging 26.5 points per game on 66.7 percent shooting, plus pulling down 17.5 rebounds and blocking 2.5 shots a game. He’s been a beast.

Not so coincidentally, Andre Drummond has a player option he is widely expected to not pick up for next season, making him the biggest name free agent on the market next July.

Is having a “contract year” a real thing? Rod Beard of the Detroit News asked Drummond that and…

Part of Drummond putting up huge numbers to start the season is Blake Griffin remains out for the Pistons due to hamstring and knee issues. There are more touches and opportunities.

However, contract years can be a thing. Talk to executives around the league and they say it’s not so much a player improves his overall level of play as much as he’s motivated not to take nights off. The low-end, bad games tend to fade away, improving overall numbers.

Will a contract year really help Drummond is another question entirely.

Drummond is looking for the max next summer, but the buzz around the league is teams are hesitant to pay that much for a traditional center, one who can’t space the floor on offense and can struggle when pulled out of the paint on defense. Drummond may well be the best player on the market in a down class next July, but in a league where the game is moving away from his style of play how much will another team pay Drummond?

Drummond’s biggest fan may be Pistons’ owner Tom Gores, and when an owner likes a player that player tends to get a player paid to stick around. However, the Pistons have a lot of questions to answer about how they want to build — or rebuild — their team and where Drummond fits into that mix.

Old-school Giannis Antetokounmpo says he isn’t looking to be friends with other stars

Tim Warner/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
This is going to play well with certain aging, “get off my lawn” thinking former NBA players turned analysts.

There is a camaraderie, a fraternity among NBA’s elite players because they often grew up going against each other — starting in AAU ball, at major off-season invite events by Nike or other shoe companies, in college — and the guys become friends. That sometimes leads to the kind of empowered player movement that drives the old-school guys crazy.

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t play that way.

Antetokounmpo didn’t grow up on the American basketball circuit and isn’t looking to be tight with guys now, he told Sam Amick of The Athletic in a fantastic feature worth your time. In it, Antetokounmpo is asked about not getting an invite to Kobe Bryant’s offseason “camp” with other NBA stars a few weeks before training camp opened (Antetokounmpo noted he was with the Greek national team at the FIBA World Cup and couldn’t have gone anyway).

“Man, it’s not that I don’t want to (learn from other stars). I get better every day. I’ll learn from the 15th player on our team. I’ll learn from (Bucks reserve guard) Frank Mason. But my competitive nature is so high that when I go and practice (with other stars), I can’t do it. That’s me. I’m not saying it’s right, but that’s me. I just know myself. I know that because I’m a nice person, I’m going to start building relationships (with those other stars). And then I’m going to go against those guys, and they’re going to be my friends.”

So, I asked him, you don’t want to take the competitive edge away?

“No, I don’t,” he said. “I want to play for 20 years and just play, and then make friendships at the end.”

Old-school guys are going to love that.

The idea that players don’t go as hard at their friends on the court is foolish — I went harder at my friends and family than I did against strangers. Most people are that way. It’s about bragging rights and ego. You don’t want to lose to your brother in a driveway one-on-one game. It is possible to compete full-out with someone on the court and not carry that over off the court.

That’s just not Antetokounmpo. He’s got to do what works for him.

Right now, just about everything is working for him.

In the article, Antetokounmpo also talks a lot about his drive and the room for him to get better. And Kyle Korver agrees that there is a lot of room for the Greek Freak to grow. Which should scare the rest of the league.