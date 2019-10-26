Karl-Anthony Towns has another monster game scoring 37, Minnesota starts 2-0 (VIDEO)

And he’s earning it. After a 36 point, 14 rebound performance in the season opener, Towns topped it Friday night against Charlotte: 37 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists. He’s also been more active on the defensive end.
The @Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns is just the sixth player in NBA history to record at least 35 points and 10 rebounds in each of his first two games of a season. The others are Wilt Chamberlain (3x), Karl Malone (2x), Elgin Baylor, Moses Malone, and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES — Calling the first half of Friday night’s game between the Lakers and Jazz ugly would be generous. It was so sloppy that at one point in the second quarter the Lakers were shooting just 31 percent from the floor — and they were in the lead.
He started to assert his will on the game, was more aggressive, got to the rim, and shot 8-of-13 in the half. The Lakers started Anthony Davis at center in the second half (to help pull Rudy Gobert out of the paint) and AD and LeBron formed a pick-and-roll combo the Jazz had fwq answers for. It all worked, the Lakers pulled away for a 95-86 win.
LeBron finished with 32 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds.
Davis finished with 21 points and showed some real chemistry with LeBron.
It’s a win against a quality opponent in their home opener, something the Lakers could use after opening night.
Kyrie Irving drains game winner to beat Knicks, gives jersey to his father
The Knicks had battled from 18 back to have the lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter, but Irving had the last laugh on the Knicks fans that had booed him earlier, hitting a game-winning three.
Friday night it was Knicks fans using the same playbook.
New York traveled over the bridge to Brooklyn to take on the Nets and plenty of Knicks fans came with them to take over parts of Barclay’s’ Centre (which is pretty typical for these cross-Burrough matchups). When Irving went to the free throw line, Knicks fans let the boos rain down.
Kyrie receiving boos at the free throw line in Barclays..
In their season-opening loss to the Bucks, the Houston Rockets had 109 possessions, more than 10 possessions a game faster than they averaged last season (stats via NBA.com). It’s not just Russell Westbrook grabbing a rebound and pushing the ball out in transition (although that’s part of it), it’s also working early in the shot clock — just 14 percent the Rockets offense was in transition, which is right where Houston was last season (stats via Cleaning The Glass). The Rockets were just a little more efficient when then ran on Thursday.
Chris Paul, a guy who wants to slow the game down and survey the floor, is in Oklahoma City now, and the Rockets are running. You know Mike D’Antoni loves that, as he told Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
Mike D’Antoni on the Rockets’ pace with Russell Westbrook: “Six seconds or less, baby. We’re working on it.” Houston had 27 fast break points in the opener, matching their most in any game last season.
These Rockets will actually be faster than those Suns because the entire league is playing faster now (D’Antoni and those Suns revolutionized the game, but the pace they played at would have been the slowest in the league last season because they were the only team trying to run like that).