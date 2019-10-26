Bulls may have a steal: Coby White goes off for 25 off bench against Grizzlies

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bulls drafted Coby White seventh overall last June to be the point guard of the future.

He may be the point guard of the present, too.

White came off the bench for 25 points against the Grizzlies on Friday night, outplaying No. 2 pick Ja Morant and exciting Bulls fans with highlights along the way.

Coby White with an absolute dime 😱 pic.twitter.com/S8EWMMOEVE — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 26, 2019

Can you believe the Grizzlies passed on this guy? pic.twitter.com/k1bmnkV4jU — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 26, 2019

Through two games he has 42 points on 55.2 percent shooting. Zach LaVine (who had 37 points to lead the Bulls to a win) had nothing but praise for White, via NBC Sports Chicago.

“I told y’all from the jump I know how good he’s going to be,” LaVine said. “He’s going to continue to get better. He helped us big-time tonight. We told him, when he’s in that second unit, it’s go time. When we step on the floor together, we’re dynamic. It’s going to be exciting, man. I really like him. “I’ve got confidence in him. He’s fearless. He ain’t scared of anything. He likes the moment. You can see it in his eyes. He wants that. That’s something I can respect. You want those type of people out there with you in the fight.”

White, like every rookie, is going to have off nights, get fatigued, and at times look overwhelmed. It’s part of the NBA season.

But that’s in the future, in the present he is tearing up the league.