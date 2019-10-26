Bulls may have a steal: Coby White goes off for 25 off bench against Grizzlies

Through two games he has 42 points on 55.2 percent shooting. Zach LaVine (who had 37 points to lead the Bulls to a win) had nothing but praise for White, via NBC Sports Chicago.
“I told y’all from the jump I know how good he’s going to be,” LaVine said. “He’s going to continue to get better. He helped us big-time tonight. We told him, when he’s in that second unit, it’s go time. When we step on the floor together, we’re dynamic. It’s going to be exciting, man. I really like him.
“I’ve got confidence in him. He’s fearless. He ain’t scared of anything. He likes the moment. You can see it in his eyes. He wants that. That’s something I can respect. You want those type of people out there with you in the fight.”
White, like every rookie, is going to have off nights, get fatigued, and at times look overwhelmed. It’s part of the NBA season.
But that’s in the future, in the present he is tearing up the league.
Karl-Anthony Towns has another monster game scoring 37, Minnesota starts 2-0 (VIDEO)
And he’s earning it. After a 36 point, 14 rebound performance in the season opener, Towns topped it Friday night against Charlotte: 37 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists. He’s also been more active on the defensive end.
The @Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns is just the sixth player in NBA history to record at least 35 points and 10 rebounds in each of his first two games of a season. The others are Wilt Chamberlain (3x), Karl Malone (2x), Elgin Baylor, Moses Malone, and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES — Calling the first half of Friday night’s game between the Lakers and Jazz ugly would be generous. It was so sloppy that at one point in the second quarter the Lakers were shooting just 31 percent from the floor — and they were in the lead.
He started to assert his will on the game, was more aggressive, got to the rim, and shot 8-of-13 in the half. The Lakers started Anthony Davis at center in the second half (to help pull Rudy Gobert out of the paint) and AD and LeBron formed a pick-and-roll combo the Jazz had fwq answers for. It all worked, the Lakers pulled away for a 95-86 win.
LeBron finished with 32 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds.
Davis finished with 21 points and showed some real chemistry with LeBron.
It’s a win against a quality opponent in their home opener, something the Lakers could use after opening night.
Kyrie Irving drains game winner to beat Knicks, gives jersey to his father
The Knicks had battled from 18 back to have the lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter, but Irving had the last laugh on the Knicks fans that had booed him earlier, hitting a game-winning three.
Friday night it was Knicks fans using the same playbook.
New York traveled over the bridge to Brooklyn to take on the Nets and plenty of Knicks fans came with them to take over parts of Barclay’s’ Centre (which is pretty typical for these cross-Burrough matchups). When Irving went to the free throw line, Knicks fans let the boos rain down.
Kyrie receiving boos at the free throw line in Barclays..