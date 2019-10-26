Bulls may have a steal: Coby White goes off for 25 off bench against Grizzlies

By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Bulls drafted Coby White seventh overall last June to be the point guard of the future.

He may be the point guard of the present, too.

White came off the bench for 25 points against the Grizzlies on Friday night, outplaying No. 2 pick Ja Morant and exciting Bulls fans with highlights along the way.

Through two games he has 42 points on 55.2 percent shooting. Zach LaVine (who had 37 points to lead the Bulls to a win) had nothing but praise for White, via NBC Sports Chicago.

“I told y’all from the jump I know how good he’s going to be,” LaVine said. “He’s going to continue to get better. He helped us big-time tonight. We told him, when he’s in that second unit, it’s go time. When we step on the floor together, we’re dynamic. It’s going to be exciting, man. I really like him.

“I’ve got confidence in him. He’s fearless. He ain’t scared of anything. He likes the moment. You can see it in his eyes. He wants that. That’s something I can respect. You want those type of people out there with you in the fight.”

White, like every rookie, is going to have off nights, get fatigued, and at times look overwhelmed. It’s part of the NBA season.

But that’s in the future, in the present he is tearing up the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns has another monster game scoring 37, Minnesota starts 2-0 (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Karl-Anthony Towns‘ max contract kicks in this season…

And he’s earning it. After a 36 point, 14 rebound performance in the season opener, Towns topped it Friday night against Charlotte: 37 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists. He’s also been more active on the defensive end.

More importantly, because of his play the Timberwolves are off to a 2-0 start. Minnesota has playoff aspirations and it needs a start like this to get in the mix early in the West.

LeBron James drops 32 points, Lakers pick up win against Jazz (VIDEO)

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2019, 3:01 AM EDT
1 Comment

LOS ANGELES — Calling the first half of Friday night’s game between the Lakers and Jazz ugly would be generous. It was so sloppy that at one point in the second quarter the Lakers were shooting just 31 percent from the floor — and they were in the lead.

In the second half, LeBron James changed that.

He started to assert his will on the game, was more aggressive, got to the rim, and shot 8-of-13 in the half. The Lakers started Anthony Davis at center in the second half (to help pull Rudy Gobert out of the paint) and AD and LeBron formed a pick-and-roll combo the Jazz had fwq answers for. It all worked, the Lakers pulled away for a 95-86 win.

LeBron finished with 32 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds.

Davis finished with 21 points and showed some real chemistry with LeBron.

It’s a win against a quality opponent in their home opener, something the Lakers could use after opening night.

Kyrie Irving drains game winner to beat Knicks, gives jersey to his father

By Kurt HelinOct 25, 2019, 11:18 PM EDT
2 Comments

In the Nets season opener, Kyrie Irving stumbled but then got a pretty clean look at a game-winner, but missed it.

That wasn’t happening twice.

The Knicks had battled from 18 back to have the lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter, but Irving had the last laugh on the Knicks fans that had booed him earlier, hitting a game-winning three.

After the game, an emotional Irving gave his jersey to his father.

Irving finished with 26 points on 8-of-19 shooting. And one of the most clutch players in the NBA lived up to his billing.

 

Knicks fans in Brooklyn boo Kyrie Irving during free throw; game eventually turns chippy

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 25, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT
3 Comments

We’ve seen this movie before: Lakers fans, still feeling jilted from July, were vocal at the Clippers season opener and booed Kawhi Leonard. (Leonard had the last laugh.)

Friday night it was Knicks fans using the same playbook.

New York traveled over the bridge to Brooklyn to take on the Nets and plenty of Knicks fans came with them to take over parts of Barclay’s’ Centre (which is pretty typical for these cross-Burrough matchups). When Irving went to the free throw line, Knicks fans let the boos rain down.

Knicks fans are frustrated Irving and Kevin Durant chose Brooklyn over Manhattan and the orange and blue. The direction of their frustration is misdirected, but the players ultimately made the call.

The Nets got off to the fast start and led by nine after a quarter, and kept a double-digit lead through most of the second and third quarters thanks to Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie getting buckets.

But this started to feel like a real rivalry and the game got chippy later when Bobby Portis tried to rip the ball out of Irving’s hands after the whistle blew.

This is a good thing, we need a real rivalry in New York.