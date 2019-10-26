Anthony Davis on playing center, “If it makes sense… I don’t mind doing it”

LOS ANGELES — In the first half Friday night, the Lakers were struggling to score against Rudy Gobert and the Jazz. They had 43 points on 36.8 percent shooting as Gobert — tasked with guarding JaVale McGee or Dwight Howard — dropped back in the paint and protected the rim, letting the other long Utah defenders be aggressive on the perimeter.
“Rudy is a problem for any offense going against their defense,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “If you have another center out there where he is rolling to the basket, he can kind of play center field and clog things up.”
Vogel knew what he wanted to do to counter that — play Anthony Davis at center. Something Davis has pushed back against doing full time, but the Lakers needed his ability to pop out and hit a three to pull Gobert out of the paint. Davis was down with it.
“If it makes sense, then obviously I don’t mind doing it,” Davis said postgame. “And it made sense tonight.”
The Lakers had 52 points on 45 percent shooting in the second half, not mind-blowing but good enough to get the win. (Davis at center on defense worked well too, he’s a great shot blocker and was going against a Jazz team still trying to figure out how to fit all its new pieces together.) LeBron James was able to play downhill and attack in the second half and had 23 of his 32 points on the night after the break.
The Lakers are not going to go with Davis at the center full time, Davis doesn’t want to deal with the bumps, bruises, and physicality of getting beat up down there on a night in, night out basis. Davis at the five is going to be situational, and Davis is good with that. Break it out for 10 minutes a game here, or for a half against a team like Utah with a good center they drop way back in the paint (Toronto does that with Marc Gasol, there are others).
It worked, and the Lakers are now 1-1 on the young season heading into a winnable game against Charlotte on Sunday.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid out Saturday vs. Detroit with sprained ankle
Joel Embiid came into the season saying he wants to be on the court more — if he is going to win Defensive Player of the Year or be in the running for MVP, he’s got to play in more games. He played in 64 games last season, 63 the one before that, and a lengthy injury history Philadelphia is going to be heavy on the load management with him.
Embiid is out Friday night with a sprained ankle, something reported by Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Joel Embiid is out tonight with a sprained right ankle. #Sixers
After the 76ers season-opening win against the Celtics, Embiid felt some discomfort in his ankle and was listed as questionable for this game.
Unlike last season, this version of Philadelphia is better equipped to deal with life without Embiid. Al Horford will slide over and play center against Andre Drummond and the shorthanded Pistons (Blake Griffin remains out for them with hamstring and knee injuries). Kyle O'Quinn will come off the bench behind Horford at the five. That’s solid depth.
The Sixers are on the road for six of their next seven games, with the only home contest against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Sixers could use Embiid back during that stretch.
Bulls may have a steal: Coby White goes off for 25 off bench against Grizzlies
Through two games he has 42 points on 55.2 percent shooting. Zach LaVine (who had 37 points to lead the Bulls to a win) had nothing but praise for White, via NBC Sports Chicago.
“I told y’all from the jump I know how good he’s going to be,” LaVine said. “He’s going to continue to get better. He helped us big-time tonight. We told him, when he’s in that second unit, it’s go time. When we step on the floor together, we’re dynamic. It’s going to be exciting, man. I really like him.
“I’ve got confidence in him. He’s fearless. He ain’t scared of anything. He likes the moment. You can see it in his eyes. He wants that. That’s something I can respect. You want those type of people out there with you in the fight.”
White, like every rookie, is going to have off nights, get fatigued, and at times look overwhelmed. It’s part of the NBA season.
But that’s in the future, in the present he is tearing up the league.
Karl-Anthony Towns has another monster game scoring 37, Minnesota starts 2-0 (VIDEO)
And he’s earning it. After a 36 point, 14 rebound performance in the season opener, Towns topped it Friday night against Charlotte: 37 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists. He’s also been more active on the defensive end.
The @Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns is just the sixth player in NBA history to record at least 35 points and 10 rebounds in each of his first two games of a season. The others are Wilt Chamberlain (3x), Karl Malone (2x), Elgin Baylor, Moses Malone, and Anthony Davis.
