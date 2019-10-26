Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Andre Drummond on if a “contract year” is a thing: “You know it”

By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Through two games this season, Detroit’s Andre Drummond is averaging 26.5 points per game on 66.7 percent shooting, plus pulling down 17.5 rebounds and blocking 2.5 shots a game. He’s been a beast.

Not so coincidentally, Andre Drummond has a player option he is widely expected to not pick up for next season, making him the biggest name free agent on the market next July.

Is having a “contract year” a real thing? Rod Beard of the Detroit News asked Drummond that and…

Part of Drummond putting up huge numbers to start the season is Blake Griffin remains out for the Pistons due to hamstring and knee issues. There are more touches and opportunities.

However, contract years can be a thing. Talk to executives around the league and they say it’s not so much a player improves his overall level of play as much as he’s motivated not to take nights off. The low-end, bad games tend to fade away, improving overall numbers.

Will a contract year really help Drummond is another question entirely.

Drummond is looking for the max next summer, but the buzz around the league is teams are hesitant to pay that much for a traditional center, one who can’t space the floor on offense and can struggle when pulled out of the paint on defense. Drummond may well be the best player on the market in a down class next July, but in a league where the game is moving away from his style of play how much will another team pay Drummond?

Drummond’s biggest fan may be Pistons’ owner Tom Gores, and when an owner likes a player that player tends to get a player paid to stick around. However, the Pistons have a lot of questions to answer about how they want to build — or rebuild — their team and where Drummond fits into that mix.

Old-school Giannis Antetokounmpo says he isn’t looking to be friends with other stars

Tim Warner/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
This is going to play well with certain aging, “get off my lawn” thinking former NBA players turned analysts.

There is a camaraderie, a fraternity among NBA’s elite players because they often grew up going against each other — starting in AAU ball, at major off-season invite events by Nike or other shoe companies, in college — and the guys become friends. That sometimes leads to the kind of empowered player movement that drives the old-school guys crazy.

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t play that way.

Antetokounmpo didn’t grow up on the American basketball circuit and isn’t looking to be tight with guys now, he told Sam Amick of The Athletic in a fantastic feature worth your time. In it, Antetokounmpo is asked about not getting an invite to Kobe Bryant’s offseason “camp” with other NBA stars a few weeks before training camp opened (Antetokounmpo noted he was with the Greek national team at the FIBA World Cup and couldn’t have gone anyway).

“Man, it’s not that I don’t want to (learn from other stars). I get better every day. I’ll learn from the 15th player on our team. I’ll learn from (Bucks reserve guard) Frank Mason. But my competitive nature is so high that when I go and practice (with other stars), I can’t do it. That’s me. I’m not saying it’s right, but that’s me. I just know myself. I know that because I’m a nice person, I’m going to start building relationships (with those other stars). And then I’m going to go against those guys, and they’re going to be my friends.”

So, I asked him, you don’t want to take the competitive edge away?

“No, I don’t,” he said. “I want to play for 20 years and just play, and then make friendships at the end.”

Old-school guys are going to love that.

The idea that players don’t go as hard at their friends on the court is foolish — I went harder at my friends and family than I did against strangers. Most people are that way. It’s about bragging rights and ego. You don’t want to lose to your brother in a driveway one-on-one game. It is possible to compete full-out with someone on the court and not carry that over off the court.

That’s just not Antetokounmpo. He’s got to do what works for him.

Right now, just about everything is working for him.

In the article, Antetokounmpo also talks a lot about his drive and the room for him to get better. And Kyle Korver agrees that there is a lot of room for the Greek Freak to grow. Which should scare the rest of the league.

Watch Donovan Mitchell’s chase-down block on LeBron James on one end, dunk on other

Harry How/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — “I grew up watching him, that was pretty cool.”

Donovan Mitchell broke into a big smile after Utah’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night when asked about one sequence — he had a chase-down block on LeBron James on one end, which started a break the other way, one Mitchell finished with a dunk.

Mitchell finished the game with 24 points on 7-of-15 shooting and was one of the few Jazz players who was aggressive and attacked on the night.

“That whole sequence, just having the mindset of being ready to attack,” Mitchell said, recounting the play. “Fortunately, I got the block then just sprint the court — kinda like reversed roles with Rudy [Gobert]. That was pretty cool.”

The Lakers went on to pick up the win behind 32 from LeBron.

Sixers’ Joel Embiid out Saturday vs. Detroit with sprained ankle

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2019, 11:53 AM EDT
Joel Embiid came into the season saying he wants to be on the court more — if he is going to win Defensive Player of the Year or be in the running for MVP, he’s got to play in more games. He played in 64 games last season, 63 the one before that, and a lengthy injury history Philadelphia is going to be heavy on the load management with him.

Embiid is out Friday night with a sprained ankle, something reported by Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

After the 76ers season-opening win against the Celtics, Embiid felt some discomfort in his ankle and was listed as questionable for this game.

Unlike last season, this version of Philadelphia is better equipped to deal with life without Embiid. Al Horford will slide over and play center against Andre Drummond and the shorthanded Pistons (Blake Griffin remains out for them with hamstring and knee injuries). Kyle O'Quinn will come off the bench behind Horford at the five. That’s solid depth.

The Sixers are on the road for six of their next seven games, with the only home contest against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Sixers could use Embiid back during that stretch.

Anthony Davis on playing center, “If it makes sense… I don’t mind doing it”

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2019, 11:14 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — In the first half Friday night, the Lakers were struggling to score against Rudy Gobert and the Jazz. They had 43 points on 36.8 percent shooting as Gobert — tasked with guarding JaVale McGee or Dwight Howard — dropped back in the paint and protected the rim, letting the other long Utah defenders be aggressive on the perimeter.

“Rudy is a problem for any offense going against their defense,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “If you have another center out there where he is rolling to the basket, he can kind of play center field and clog things up.”

Vogel knew what he wanted to do to counter that — play Anthony Davis at center. Something Davis has pushed back against doing full time, but the Lakers needed his ability to pop out and hit a three to pull Gobert out of the paint. Davis was down with it.

“If it makes sense, then obviously I don’t mind doing it,” Davis said postgame. “And it made sense tonight.”

The Lakers had 52 points on 45 percent shooting in the second half, not mind-blowing but good enough to get the win. (Davis at center on defense worked well too, he’s a great shot blocker and was going against a Jazz team still trying to figure out how to fit all its new pieces together.) LeBron James was able to play downhill and attack in the second half and had 23 of his 32 points on the night after the break.

The Lakers are not going to go with Davis at the center full time, Davis doesn’t want to deal with the bumps, bruises, and physicality of getting beat up down there on a night in, night out basis. Davis at the five is going to be situational, and Davis is good with that. Break it out for 10 minutes a game here, or for a half against a team like Utah with a good center they drop way back in the paint (Toronto does that with Marc Gasol, there are others).

It worked, and the Lakers are now 1-1 on the young season heading into a winnable game against Charlotte on Sunday.