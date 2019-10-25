Report: Bogdan Bogdanovic not content remaining Kings backup long-term

A smaller wing, Bogdanovic is coming off the bench and headed toward restricted free agency next summer. Sacramento offered him the largest-allowable extension (four years, $51,394,560), but he can likely earn much more after his current contract expires. And he doesn’t seem inclined to give the Kings a discount.
I’m sure I’ve heard some of the same rumblings as you of, hey, if they’re locked into Hield and Barnes – Bogdanovic, he might not be thrilled with being a sixth man there.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN:
That is exactly what I’m hearing.
Of course, Bogdanovic isn’t thrilled as a reserve. Nobody wants to be a backup.
But that this word is already spreading is revealing.
Unfortunately for Bogdanovic, the Kings control the situation. They can match any offer he receives next summer.
As Hield showed, making noise is sometimes the only way to generate leverage when you otherwise have little. This is a relatively benign leak. It also might be just the start.
Bogdanovic is a good young player with a nice all-around game. He can handle the ball, shoot and pass. He’d start for plenty of teams. Bogdanovic could even take Barnes’ starting job, though a Hield-Bogdanovic wing combination would be small.
If not, it gets complicated.
Sacramento will have to give a new deal to De'Aaron Fox in 2021 (maybe max) and Bagley in 2022. This team could get expensive in a hurry. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Kings deem Bogdanovic a luxury they can’t afford.
But Fox and Bagley will still be on their relatively cheap rookie-scale deals next season. Sacramento could keep Bogdanovic into next season then trade him if costs get too high.
Or maybe Bogdanovic finds an offer sheet too rich for the Kings to risk matching. He could be one of the better free agents in a weak 2020 class (though not if he keeps shooting 1-for-10, like he did in the opener).
Sacramento trading Bogdanovic this season or leveraging his restricted rights to sign-and-trade him next summer might be the ideal overall outcome. The Kings would get a return, and Bogdanovic would get to a new team.
Just don’t forget: The Kings have the power. They’re looking out for themselves, not the best-possible overall outcome. That limits Bogdanovic’s options for get his desired starting spot.
HOUSTON (AP) A group of fans at the Houston Rockets’ season opener against Milwaukee held signs and wore shirts in support of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on Thursday night.
Houston general manager Daryl Morey angered China with a since-deleted tweet in support of the protesters earlier this month.
Wednesday’s opening-night games were not televised in China in the wake of Morey’s tweet that caused tension between the NBA and Chinese officials.
Many in the group wore black T-shirts with white letters that read: “Fight for Freedom.”
One man held a sign the read: “Thanks you Morey,” with a red heart after Morey’s name. Another sign read: “No censorship in America” and a third declared: “Freedom is not FREE.” Another man held a sign that said: “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong,” which are the exact words included in Morey’s tweet.
Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta quickly rebuked his GM after his tweet with a tweet saying that Morey does not speak for the team, but the damage was done. The Chinese Basketball Association, headed by former Rockets star Yao Ming, suspended its ties to the Rockets over the tweet. Events in China promoting a Lakers-Nets series were canceled, NBA media partner Tencent said it was evaluating its plans to cover the league and some Chinese corporations have suspended relationships with the NBA.
A simpler way to put it: It’s a make-or-miss league.
Thursday night, the Rockets were making in the first half, when they shot 52.4 percent from three and led by 16 at halftime. Then they missed in the second half, when just 18.5 percent of their threes fell.
That’s when the Bucks got back into it by using their size on both ends — Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge, and the Bucks went on to win 117-111 in the season debut for both teams.
Antetokounmpo finished with a triple-double of 30 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists — getting 20 of those points in the second half — but with 5:18 left in the game the Greek Freak used his off arm to clear out Clint Capela, got called for his sixth foul of the night, and went to the bench.
The Bucks were up just six at the time and it felt like the Rockets’ chance. Russell Westbrook made a push to close the gap to one, and then… nothing. The Rockets could not get their shots to fall, going 1-of-5 from three after the Greek Freak fouled out. James Harden was 0-of-1 from the floor in that stretch. Scrappy play from Milwaukee had it holding on for the win, thanks to a critical three from Khris Middleton and Lopez playing well as the fulcrum of the offense.
Harden, in particular, couldn’t find the range all night, no matter who was on the floor. The former MVP was cold, shooting just 2-of-13 (although he did get to the free throw line 14 times). Check out his shot chart.
Even when Harden got off a decent shot, this happened.
Westbrook had a better night in his Rockets debut, scoring 24 points, grabbing 16 boards, and dishing out seven assists.
This loss wasn’t about Harden and Westbrook not meshing — although they did argue a little — but more about defensive questions for Houston, something that is going to follow them all season long. Getting stops is going to be a challenge.
Also in their opener, the Rockets just missed shots. And it’s still a make or miss league.
2) The positive vibes in Phoenix didn’t even last 24 hours, Deandre Ayton suspended 25 games. Wednesday night, Deandre Ayton had his best game as a pro. It was well rounded — he has scored more than 18 points and grabbed more than 11 rebounds before, but he was an efficient 9-of-14 in the opener. More importantly, he had his best defensive game ever, including four blocks. Yes it’s small sample size theater, but Ayton and the Suns looked better than expected in blowing out the Kings.
Thursday all that momentum came crashing down — DeAndre Ayton was suspended 25 games by the NBA for testing positive for a banned substance. Specifically, a diuretic (which is on the list of banned substances because it can be a masking agent for steroids).
“I want to apologize to my family, the entire Suns organization, my teammates, partners, our fans and the Phoenix community,” Ayton said in a statement. “This was an unintentional mistake and unfortunately I put something in my body that I was completely unaware of. I do understand the unfortunate impact that this has on so many others, and for that I am deeply sorry. I’m extremely disappointed that I’ve let my team down. I will continue to work with the NBPA to go through arbitration and am hopeful of a positive resolution.”
About that resolution, there is a portion of the CBA that allows redress if the banned substance was taken without the players’ knowledge. That is the claim of Ayton is making with the players’ union (as well as Ayton’s agent, who clearly spoke to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN). It may be true.
The NBPA is already preparing arbitration case to reduce or rescind penalty, based on belief positive test falls under CBA provision of 'unintentional ingestion', league sources tell ESPN. Ayton was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Whatever happens, Ayton is going to miss time. If it is the full 25 games he is not back until Dec. 17.
Aron Baynes will start at center for the Suns, which is a defensive upgrade (even compared to the improved Ayton) but a significant drop off on the offensive side of the ball. Devin Booker, Ricky Rubio, and Kelly Oubre Jr. are going to have to generate a lot more looks and knock a few down for Phoenix.
The Suns are trying to develop their young core into something special, this is a setback — albeit a temporary one — along that road.
3) The Clippers haven’t even added the guy who was third in the MVP voting last year yet.Kawhi Leonard is making a habit of ruining things for Golden State fans. For example, their last memory of Oracle Arena in Oakland was watching Leonard and his Toronto Raptors teammates celebrate winning a title on that floor.
Thursday night, the new Chase Center in San Francisco opened its doors for basketball — and Leonard and his Clippers blew the doors off the Warriors, winning 141-122 in a game where the fourth quarter was garbage time.
Leonard had 21 points and a career-high nine assists.
As the Lakers learned Monday night, the Clippers come with a balanced attack — Lou Williams had 22 points off the bench and his pick-and-roll partner Montrezl Harrell added 18, Patrick Patterson had 20, even Ivica Zubac had 16. Through the non-garbage time part of the game, the Clippers had a 136.1 offensive rating (stat via Cleaning the Glass). Los Angeles also played good defense, making it difficult for the Warriors to find a rhythm.
The Clippers are 2-0, have looked dominant, and they don’t even get Paul George back until next month. This team looks scary.
The Warriors look like a team with a lot to figure out.
Stephen Curry is going to have to carry the Warriors on offense this season, and he had 22 points but was 2-of-11 from three and had eight turnovers on the night. Without the gravity of Klay Thompson (knee) and Kevin Durant (Brooklyn) to pull defenders away, the Clippers were in Curry’s face contesting everything. Los Angeles is looking like (and on paper should be) an elite defensive team and an exception, but Curry is going to have less space to operate this season than he is used to. The former MVP is going to have to adapt, and the other Warriors are going to have to make teams pay for all that focus on Curry. D’Angelo Russell shot 6-of-16 (for 20 points) and struggled defensively at times.
It’s just one game for the Warriors, but this season is going to be a struggle in ways Warriors fans are not used to watching. Curry will have better nights, as will the Warriors, but it will be a long road.
It is still a long road for the Clippers, too. But they have reinforcements coming.
Cavaliers sign Cedi Osman to 4-year deal worth $31 million
The Cleveland Cavaliers seem to really like Cedi Osman, who was one of LeBron James‘s favorite players during his last couple of seasons in Northeastern Ohio. Now it appears that Osman will be staying with the Cavaliers for the next several seasons.
According to multiple reports, Osmond has signed a 4-year, $31 million extension with Cleveland to remain with the team.

Cedi Osman has agreed to a four-year, $31 million contract extension with the Cavaliers, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler tell the New York Times
Reports have stated that Osman’s deal actually declines as it goes on, so it will give Cleveland some flexibility as they get toward the final two seasons. According to Brian Windhorst, the last season of Osman’s deal is non-guaranteed.
This is a reasonable enough contract for a guy in Osman who is a replacement-level player with potential ahead. Osman is just 24 years old, and at 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, represents a cheap investment that could blossom for Cleveland as time goes on.