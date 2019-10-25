Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Patrick Beverley trash talking Warriors, “Y’all a little different without KD, I see”

By Kurt HelinOct 25, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Patrick Beverley doesn’t come with an off switch.

What you see on the court — the intense, hard-nosed, in-your-face player who is the heart of these Clippers — is pretty much what you get off the court, just down a couple of notches. But not turned off.

The trash talk never stops, either. After the Clippers dismantled the Warriors on the night Golden State opened its gleaming new Chase Center in San Francisco, Beverley trash talked a couple of the staff members cleaning up the arena, taking a shot at what the Warriors look like without Kevin Durant. Via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

In the Clippers’ locker room, Patrick Beverley was having some fun with some of the arena staff workers who help tidy up the facility.

“Y’all a little different without KD, I see,” Beverley playfully jabbed. “Uh-huh, y’all cheated long enough. It’s OK. Y’all had a good run. Back to reality.”

Ouch.

And he’s right.

Yes, the Warriors are also without Klay Thompson for at least most, if not all, of this season. Yes, we all know Stephen Curry is going to shoot better than 2-of-11 from three. D'Angelo Russell will not go 6-of-16 every night. Things will smooth out, the defense will improve.

However, Thursday night the Clippers provided a stark contrast from where the Warriors were and where they are now. It’s a bit shocking to the system.

And the Warriors are a little different without KD. Reality can be a cold slap to the face.

Report: Andre Iguodala to sign with Lakers if Grizzlies buy him out

By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
If the Grizzlies buy out Andre Iguodala, the Lakers and Clippers are reportedly frontrunners to sign him.

But maybe his destination is even clearer than that.

Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

We know where he’s going. Wait a minute. We know where he’s going. He’s going to the Lakers.

He’s going to the Lakers. He’s going to the Lakers. I’ve had four different players tell me. Every player I talk to tells me that.

Iguodala remains on the Grizzlies’ roster as they seek a trade. Maybe they’ll find one. Maybe they won’t. Iguodala’s $17,185,185 salary certainly makes a trade more complicated.

But the longer Memphis waits, the more circumstances change.

Iguodala might be favoring the Lakers right now. That’s important information.

It isn’t everything, though. The Lakers are still trying to find themselves. Who knows where they’ll be when Iguodala becomes a free agent? Maybe they won’t appeal as much to him.

And that’s if Iguodala becomes a free agent this season. The Grizzlies could still trade him elsewhere.

‘Off The Dribble’ rates opening-night outfits of LeBron James, Paul George and more (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
The Rockets literally rolled out the red carpet for their players to arrive to the arena last night.

The Lakers, Clippers, Raptors and Pelicans still made their fashion statements the night before, though.

Jacques Slade broke it down and provided a fun offseason recap on the premiere of “Off The Dribble.”

Watch until the end. The last joke, at Paul George‘s expense, is the best joke.

Lakers not sticking with LeBron James as starting point guard

By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT
The Lakers’ bold plan to make LeBron James their starting point guard?

It lasted only one game.

Point guard Rajon Rondo missed the Lakers’ season-opening loss to the Clippers with a calf injury. LeBron started at point guard with Avery Bradley and Danny Green on the wing. But once Rondo gets healthy, he’ll start with LeBron shifting back to forward and Bradley presumably coming off the bench.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“I’ve given it a lot of thought and I think he’ll be in the starting lineup a lot,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of Rondo after practice Thursday. “I definitely envision a lot of games where he’ll be the starting point guard.”

Vogel said there still could be games where Rondo comes off the bench and Bradley starts, depending on matchups.

On one hand, this seems like an overreaction to a single game against a team many – myself included – picked to win the championship. On the other hand, teams shouldn’t stick to a plan just because it’s already in place.

The Lakers could use better ball movement, and Rondo should help. He showed a nice ability to set up Anthony Davis with the Pelicans. However, Davis has since expanded his all-around game, improving his ability to create for himself and others.

Los Angeles also needs better spacing, and Rondo is a liability on the perimeter – a key reason he has fit so poorly with LeBron. That’ll remain an issue for a guard in a post-up offense.

Rondo’s defense is suspect, too. Bradley applies more pressure on the ball.

The Lakers have many distinctive pieces to fit together. I’m unconvinced starting Rondo is the answer, but it’s also difficult to envision an optimized rotation. Vogel should keep experimenting like this.

Report: Magic apply to exclude Timofey Mozgov’s cap hit due to career-ending injury

By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
The Magic have gotten expensive.

Perhaps, they’ll get some relief with the salary cap and luxury tax.

After Timofey Mozgov missed all of last season due to a knee injury, Orlando waived and stretched him this summer. He counts $5,573,334 on the books this season and each of the next two seasons.

Mozgov signed with Khimki Moscow this summer. However, he hasn’t played in the Russian team’s first nine games.

In August, Mozgov said, via TASS:

“There is some progress in my knee injury recovery, although not as speedy as it should be since it is an old-time trauma,” Mozgov said in an interview with TASS. “I don’t want to make wrongful accusations in regard to American doctors, but their treatment of my injury was not quite correct.”

“It seems to me at the moment that they have been treating me based on a wrong diagnosis,” he continued. “Nothing terrible has happened, but the injury has aggravated as the time went by.”

Mozgov’s pain could become the Magic’s gain.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Orlando has applied to the league seeking to have Timofey Mozgov’s remaining salary … removed from the books under career-ending injury and illness provisions, league sources say

Mozgov will still get the $16.72 million the Magic owe him. The big question: Will it count toward the salary cap and luxury tax?

An NBA Fitness to Play panel will rule on Mozgov’s health. The Collective Bargaining Agreement requires players to cooperate, including by “appearing at the reasonably scheduled place and time for examination by the jointly-selected physician.”

The NBA must also determine Mozgov’s career-ending injury “became known or reasonably should have become known” while with Orlando. After his last game, Mozgov got traded from the Nets to the Hornets to the Magic in the 2018 offseason. Corroborating evidence for Orlando: Though he didn’t play, Mozgov was available for a 2018 Magic preseason game, according to Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida.

Mozgov is 33. He could certainly be finished, and perhaps Orlando knows more than is publicly available. Or maybe this is just a stab at gaining flexibility.

The Magic could use it. They’re near the luxury-tax line and could be again next season and maybe even the following season. Orlando could just pay the tax in future seasons, but that seems unlikely. Getting Mozgov’s salary excluded could open the door for using the mid-level exception and upgrading the roster.