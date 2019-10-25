Kyrie Irving drains game winner to beat Knicks, gives jersey to his father

In the Nets season opener, Kyrie Irving stumbled but then got a pretty clean look at a game-winner, but missed it.

That wasn’t happening twice.

The Knicks had battled from 18 back to have the lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter, but Irving had the last laugh on the Knicks fans that had booed him earlier, hitting a game-winning three.

After the game, an emotional Irving gave his jersey to his father.

Irving finished with 26 points on 8-of-19 shooting. And one of the most clutch players in the NBA lived up to his billing.

 

Knicks fans in Brooklyn boo Kyrie Irving during free throw; game eventually turns chippy

We’ve seen this movie before: Lakers fans, still feeling jilted from July, were vocal at the Clippers season opener and booed Kawhi Leonard. (Leonard had the last laugh.)

Friday night it was Knicks fans using the same playbook.

New York traveled over the bridge to Brooklyn to take on the Nets and plenty of Knicks fans came with them to take over parts of Barclay’s’ Centre (which is pretty typical for these cross-Burrough matchups). When Irving went to the free throw line, Knicks fans let the boos rain down.

Knicks fans are frustrated Irving and Kevin Durant chose Brooklyn over Manhattan and the orange and blue. The direction of their frustration is misdirected, but the players ultimately made the call.

The Nets got off to the fast start and led by nine after a quarter, and kept a double-digit lead through most of the second and third quarters thanks to Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie getting buckets.

But this started to feel like a real rivalry and the game got chippy later when Bobby Portis tried to rip the ball out of Irving’s hands after the whistle blew.

This is a good thing, we need a real rivalry in New York.

Mike D’Antoni, are the Rockets playing faster? “Six seconds or less, baby”

In their season-opening loss to the Bucks, the Houston Rockets had 109 possessions, more than 10 possessions a game faster than they averaged last season (stats via NBA.com). It’s not just Russell Westbrook grabbing a rebound and pushing the ball out in transition (although that’s part of it), it’s also working early in the shot clock — just 14 percent the Rockets offense was in transition, which is right where Houston was last season (stats via Cleaning The Glass). The Rockets were just a little more efficient when then ran on Thursday.

Chris Paul, a guy who wants to slow the game down and survey the floor, is in Oklahoma City now, and the Rockets are running. You know Mike D’Antoni loves that, as he told Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Obviously, that’s a reference to the “seven seconds or less” Suns of D’Antoni and Steve Nash.

These Rockets will actually be faster than those Suns because the entire league is playing faster now (D’Antoni and those Suns revolutionized the game, but the pace they played at would have been the slowest in the league last season because they were the only team trying to run like that).

Can they win playing faster is another question. The Rockets are going to score points, as we saw against the Bucks, but can they get stops will be the big question. In crunch time opening night, with Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out, Houston still didn’t defend well enough, or score well enough, to get the win. There’s work to do, no matter how many seconds it takes to get off a shot.

CJ McCollum on Portland in the West: “It’s ours for the taking”

No team in the West seemed to divide prognosticators and fans more than the Portland Trail Blazers.

Doubters have them as a seven or eight seed, if they make the playoffs at all, not trusting the backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum to overcome a questionable frontcourt (one without Jusuf Nurkic for much of the season) and depth. Doubters see a team that has overachieved the past couple of seasons and will get smacked across the face by reality in a deep West.

Their backers see a team that has steadily improved year after year, which has been the three seed two seasons in a row, which won 53 games last season and made it to the Western Conference Finals. In Portland, fans see a team ready for the next step.

In a story he wrote for the Players’ Tribune, McCollum fueled the fire of those backers. He spoke of his love for Portland the city, and how this team was poised to compete with anyone in the West.

But the way we see it … [the West is] also wide open. It’s ours for the taking. I mean, if we start this season off the way we know we can, and then we get Nurk Fever back? There’s no telling where this team can go…

Our goal is to win a championship. Not to build toward it, but to make it to the NBA Finals, and win the whole thing. We’ve put the work in. We know what it takes, and we know what we have.

We have the right team, the right coach, the right mindset … and the right fans. We’ve got it all.

Nobody should want or expect McCollum to think any other way.

In Portland, the expectations are Finals or bust. Blazers fans see their team getting better every season (41 wins, then 49, then 53 and the conference finals) and expect another step. Portland has used team chemistry, good coaching, and some Lillard magic to outperform expectations for years. Why would that change?

In this West, however, the margins for error are razor thin, and missing Nurkic hurts more than most fans realize (Whiteside is not a replacement, particularly on offense). I expect Portland to be a team that makes an aggressive move at the trade deadline, likely for a power forward (Kevin Love, Danilo Gallinari, Serge Ibaka) to put them over the top. It’s a long season, but you can read it in what McCollum wrote, this is a win-now team.

And they know it.

 

 

Patrick Beverley trash talking Warriors, “Y’all a little different without KD, I see”

Patrick Beverley doesn’t come with an off switch.

What you see on the court — the intense, hard-nosed, in-your-face player who is the heart of these Clippers — is pretty much what you get off the court, just down a couple of notches. But not turned off.

The trash talk never stops, either. After the Clippers dismantled the Warriors on the night Golden State opened its gleaming new Chase Center in San Francisco, Beverley trash talked a couple of the staff members cleaning up the arena, taking a shot at what the Warriors look like without Kevin Durant. Via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

In the Clippers’ locker room, Patrick Beverley was having some fun with some of the arena staff workers who help tidy up the facility.

“Y’all a little different without KD, I see,” Beverley playfully jabbed. “Uh-huh, y’all cheated long enough. It’s OK. Y’all had a good run. Back to reality.”

Ouch.

And he’s right.

Yes, the Warriors are also without Klay Thompson for at least most, if not all, of this season. Yes, we all know Stephen Curry is going to shoot better than 2-of-11 from three. D'Angelo Russell will not go 6-of-16 every night. Things will smooth out, the defense will improve.

However, Thursday night the Clippers provided a stark contrast from where the Warriors were and where they are now. It’s a bit shocking to the system.

And the Warriors are a little different without KD. Reality can be a cold slap to the face.