Cavaliers sign Cedi Osman to 4-year deal worth $31 million

By Dane DelgadoOct 25, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
The Cleveland Cavaliers seem to really like Cedi Osman, who was one of LeBron James‘s favorite players during his last couple of seasons in Northeastern Ohio. Now it appears that Osman will be staying with the Cavaliers for the next several seasons.

According to multiple reports, Osmond has signed a 4-year, $31 million extension with Cleveland to remain with the team.

Reports have stated that Osman’s deal actually declines as it goes on, so it will give Cleveland some flexibility as they get toward the final two seasons. According to Brian Windhorst, the last season of Osman’s deal is non-guaranteed.

This is a reasonable enough contract for a guy in Osman who is a replacement-level player with potential ahead. Osman is just 24 years old, and at 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, represents a cheap investment that could blossom for Cleveland as time goes on.

The Rockets rolled out the red carpet on opening night. Literally.

By Dane DelgadoOct 24, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Houston Rockets will need to win a lot of games with James Harden and Russell Westbrook at the helm in order to save Daryl Morey’s job. At least, that’s what it feels like after everything that’s gone on this summer. Perhaps that’s why the Rockets wanted to kick things off in a big way on Thursday night as they opened the season at home in Houston.

Part of the Rockets celebration for the first home game was rolling out the red carpet. Literally. Houston had players walk into the arena on a red carpet with a full-on DJ playing music as media looked on.

I’m personally in the camp that thinks the Rockets are going to be much worse than people anticipate. But anything like this is fun, and truthfully one would hope that both Harden and Westbrook continue to like each other despite their own personal playing styles as the regular season drags on.

If they don’t have friendship, what do any of us have, really?

NBA reportedly denies Wizards disabled player exception for John Wall

By Dane DelgadoOct 24, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
The Washington Wizards’ cap situation will not get any better in that 2019-20. The team has a massive $37.8 million hit from John Wall that they’d like to have relieved given his injury. But according to a recent report, the NBA is unwilling to acquiesce.

Wall, who will likely not play this season unless the Wizards are playoff contenders, could have been eligible for a disabled player exception. However, Shams Charania says the league declined to give Washington any aid in that department.

The rules for a disabled player exception are a bit restrictive, and that’s perhaps why the NBA did not grant the Wizards their request. A physician must decide that a player will be out until June 15 of the league year in order to qualify for a DPE.

For reference, Wall tore his Achilles tendon at his home in February. On a normal 12-month recovery schedule, that would place him healthy enough to resume basketball activities this spring.

Washington now has Bradley Beal on a max-level extension, and so their cap will be difficult for the team to operate around should they decide they need to upgrade. It’s not clear what the team’s plan is for Wall long-term, and in the meantime they’re not getting any financial relief to help Beal this regular season.

Deandre Ayton suspended for 25-games after drug policy violation

By Dane DelgadoOct 24, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT
The Phoenix Suns are in trouble.

According to a release from the NBA, former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton has been suspended for 25 games after violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. Players are required to submit to drug testing from time-to-time, and Ayton apparently came back with a positive test for a diuretic.

Diuretics are a thinning agent used to mask potential drug use in professional athletes. Even their presence, in the absence of actual drugs, is banished by the NBA.

This has serious consequences for the Suns. He’s a high-profile player, and basketball as a sport has largely ducked talk of performance-enhancing drugs in comparison to the NFL and MLB. Phoenix was hoping Ayton’s development would continue as the season sparked off, but now they’ll have to wait more than a quarter of the season for him to return.

Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Ayton will be mounting a defense alongside the NBPA, and Suns fans will be holding out hope that he can provide some other science that doesn’t make him look guilty.

Fred Van Vleet says “in a perfect world” he will re-sign with Raptors

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 24, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT
While watching Fred Van Vleet drop 34 points on Minnesota opening night (and doing it on just 18 shots with seven assists), if you thought you saw little dollar signs trailing around behind him, you’re not going crazy.

Van Vleet is a free agent next summer, one of the top players on the market in what will be a down free agent year. Have a good season, more games like that one Tuesday, and his price goes up. Which is a long-winded way of saying he is going to get PAID this July. Probably overpaid.

That doesn’t automatically mean Van Vleet is bolting Toronto. He would prefer to stay, so long as the money is right, as he told Sportsnet Canada.

“I’ve been here. This is the team that gave me my chance, I think we understand that. I’m not gonna speak too much on free agency this year just ’cause it’s a business and I have to do what’s best for me and my family,” VanVleet said during an appearance on Tim and Sid on Wednesday.

“But, I mean, I’ve been on record about how I feel about this place. This organization knows how I feel about this place. So in a perfect world, we know what would happen.”

Van Vleet, a quality player at a highly valued position around the NBA, is likely going to make more than $20 million a year average over the course of his new contract. Last summer, Indiana paid Malcolm Brogdon four-years, $85 million, if Van Vleet has a strong season then that number may be the benchmark.

Would Toronto want to pay that?

The real question is, what is Toronto’s long-term plan? They locked up Pascal Siakam, but do they plan to keep Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol, and Serge Ibaka past next summer? If the team wants to remain a high playoff seed for years to come, locking up Van Vleet makes sense. If the plan is to start trading those guys (Gasol and Ibaka at this trade deadline, Lowry next summer) and start rebuilding with youth around Siakam, then paying Van Vleet that much doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Whatever happens, Van Vleet is going to get his next summer. He’d like it to be from Toronto, but one way or another he gets paid.