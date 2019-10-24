Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Gregg Popovich appears more upset with Knicks than Marcus Morris

By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT
Spurs president-coach Gregg Popovich said the Marcus Morris situation was handled “unprofessionally.”

Morris agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with San Antonio in the summer. But he reneged to sign a one-year, $15 million contract with the Knicks.

Yet, Popovich never explained where is ire was directed. Morris? Agent Rich Paul, who left Morris over the saga? The Knicks?

Before and after the Spurs’ 120-111 win over New York yesterday, Popovich indicated he’s upset with the Knicks rather than Morris.

RJ Marquez of KSAT:

  • Reporter: “Did you see that the Knicks handled anything unprofessionally, or was it just Marcus’ end?”
  • Popovich: “Who signed him? I thought it was the Knicks that signed him.”

After the game – during which Morris repeatedly got booed by San Antonio fans – Popovich sought out Morris on the court:

Morris, via Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“It was a great moment,’’ Morris said. “Going back and, like I said in the beginning, me and Pop had open conversations the entire time. And the thing he said to me was don’t allow the media to come in between of what we talked about. That meant a lot. I didn’t know how he felt. I spoke to him after I made my decision. So it was good to clear the air and I got nothing but respect for him, [GM] Brian Wright, [CEO] R.C. [Buford], they’ve been nothing but good to me during my career.”

Morris keeps saying he spoke to Popovich after deciding on the Knicks. But previously asked whether Morris reached out to explain himself, Popovich said, “Not really.”

Still, Popovich’s actions and words yesterday were more clear. His problem appears to be with the Knicks.

Is that fair? Both Morris and the Knicks were complicit in the situation. Maybe the Knicks did something underhanded that we don’t know about, but they couldn’t have poached Morris without Morris agreeing. Remember, the Spurs have been accused of interfering with the Knicks’ and Lakers’ business. The NBA is a cutthroat league.

What’s unfair: Blaming the media. We’re getting a second-hand account of what Popovich said, but Popovich is the one who used the word “unprofessionally” then countered Morris’ recollection. Of course, people would think Popovich might be mad at Morris. That’s on Popovich. Even yesterday’s updates require reading between the lines.

Vice President Mike Pence: NBA acting like ‘wholly owned subsidiary’ of China’s ‘authoritarian regime’

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT
President Donald Trump mocked Warriors coach Steve Kerr for his silence in the aftermath of Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeting support for Hong Kong protesters, who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms.

Now, Vice President Mike Pence is coming after the whole NBA.

Deb Riechmann of the Associated Press:

The NBA was acting like a “wholly owned subsidiary” of China’s “authoritarian regime” for failing to stand up to the government’s criticism of Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, he said.

Pence also chided China for its repression of religious minorities and its aggressive territorial disputes with smaller neighbors. He said the U.S. stands with the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

This isn’t totally fair. In his third remarks on the issue, NBA commissioner Adam Silver strongly backed Morey’s freedom of expression.

But it taking three tries to deliver that message clearly is also telling.

The NBA is trying to compromise with China. The league wants to continue espousing American values while also doing business in China. It’s a tough balance – one the United States itself is trying to pull off while negotiating a new trade deal with China. It’s unfair to single out the NBA for operating the way many American companies and the U.S. government itself do with China.

That said, at least Pence is far more outspoken in his criticism of China. The NBA community has largely fallen silent after Morey’s tweet and the ensuing backlash. Only Shaquille O’Neal and maybe Doc Rivers have spoken up on the substance of Morey’s message.

And to a degree, that’s OK. We should expect more from political leaders like Pence than NBA personnel on these geopolitical issues.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he was misquoted about future with Bucks

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo said:

“I want the Bucks to build a winning culture,” Antetokounmpo is quoted as saying. “So far, we have been doing great, and, if this lasts, there’s no other place I want to be. But if we’re underperforming in the NBA next year, deciding whether to sign becomes a lot more difficult.”

Reportedly.

That quote came via Harvard professor Anita Elberse, who was researching the challenges small-market teams face in the NBA, particularly with superstar players.

But Antetokounmpo – who has repeatedly touted his loyalty – tells another story.

Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

If the interview was recorded, we’ll likely learn the truth soon enough.

But the hysteria surrounding the quote is so misplaced, regardless.

What Antetokounmpo is quoted as saying is so painstakingly obvious. The Bucks underperforming next season would make him more likely to leave Milwaukee? Duh.

Antetokounmpo has also said something very similar previously. In explaining his views on loyalty and Kevin Durant, Antetokounmpo said a team must do right to support a player in his quest for a championship.

Really, the Bucks should be encouraged by how Antetokounmpo framed the issue. It shows Antetokounmpo’s default position is staying. The difficult decision comes if Milwaukee underperforms. My inference: Meet or exceed expectations, and Antetokounmpo will return. Even underperforming doesn’t guarantee a departure.

No matter what he told the Harvard professor, the Bucks are headed toward Antetokounmpo’s contract decision. The best case they can make is winning. Nobody should need a quote to figure that out.

7-foot-5 Tacko Fall enters concussion protocol because he hit his head on ‘low ceiling’

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT
Celtics rookie Tacko Fall quickly became a fan favorite because his name is Tacko Fall and he’s 7-foot-5.

But there are drawbacks to being so tall, which is why Fall is in the concussion protocol.

John Karalis of MassLive:

Fall explained to MassLive that he was trying to wash his hands after a workout at the practice facility but didn’t notice a “low ceiling.”

Fall hit his head

I’d like to see just how low this ceiling is. Our definitions might differ.

Shaquille O’Neal: ‘Daryl Morey was right’

By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT
Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters, who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms.

China’s economic might has largely spooked people around the NBA from addressing the content of that message. Even Morey backtracked.

The only other person I’d seen maybe give a substantive response on the China-Hong Kong issue was Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who said Morey was “right in saying that.” But a Clippers spokesperson later said Rivers was referring to Morey’s right to express himself. Another team official trying to avoid political controversy or a genuine clarification of Rivers’ intent? Impossible to say.

But Shaquille O’Neal – an all-time great player, prominent voice on NBA telecasts and (maybe most relevantly here) minority owner of the Sacramento Kings – made himself clear.

O’Neal on TNT:

We as American people, we do a lot of business in China. And they know and understand our values. And we understand their values. And one of our best values here in America is free speech. We’re allowed to say what we want to say, and we’re allowed to speak up about injustices, and that’s just how it goes. And if people don’t understand that, that’s something that they have to deal with. But I just think it was unfortunate for both parties. And then you’ve got people speaking when they don’t know what they’re talking about. But Daryl Morey was right. Whenever you see something wrong going on anywhere in the world, you should have the right to say, “That’s not right,” and that’s what he did. But again, when it comes to business sometimes you have to tiptoe around things.

That’s a brave take to deliver in the current landscape.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is trying to deescalate tension with China. Many around the league resent Morey for getting the league into a difficult situation.

The most important thing is what O’Neal said. But it’s also worth wondering: How will it go over?