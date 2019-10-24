Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he was misquoted about future with Bucks

By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo said:

“I want the Bucks to build a winning culture,” Antetokounmpo is quoted as saying. “So far, we have been doing great, and, if this lasts, there’s no other place I want to be. But if we’re underperforming in the NBA next year, deciding whether to sign becomes a lot more difficult.”

Reportedly.

That quote came via Harvard professor Anita Elberse, who was researching the challenges small-market teams face in the NBA, particularly with superstar players.

But Antetokounmpo – who has repeatedly touted his loyalty – tells another story.

Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

If the interview was recorded, we’ll likely learn the truth soon enough.

But the hysteria surrounding the quote is so misplaced, regardless.

What Antetokounmpo is quoted as saying is so painstakingly obvious. The Bucks underperforming next season would make him more likely to leave Milwaukee? Duh.

Antetokounmpo has also said something very similar previously. In explaining his views on loyalty and Kevin Durant, Antetokounmpo said a team must do right to support a player in his quest for a championship.

Really, the Bucks should be encouraged by how Antetokounmpo framed the issue. It shows Antetokounmpo’s default position is staying. The difficult decision comes if Milwaukee underperforms. My inference: Meet or exceed expectations, and Antetokounmpo will return. Even underperforming doesn’t guarantee a departure.

No matter what he told the Harvard professor, the Bucks are headed toward Antetokounmpo’s contract decision. The best case they can make is winning. Nobody should need a quote to figure that out.

7-foot-5 Tacko Fall enters concussion protocol because he hit his head on ‘low ceiling’

By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT
Celtics rookie Tacko Fall quickly became a fan favorite because his name is Tacko Fall and he’s 7-foot-5.

But there are drawbacks to being so tall, which is why Fall is in the concussion protocol.

John Karalis of MassLive:

Fall explained to MassLive that he was trying to wash his hands after a workout at the practice facility but didn’t notice a “low ceiling.”

Fall hit his head

I’d like to see just how low this ceiling is. Our definitions might differ.

Shaquille O’Neal: ‘Daryl Morey was right’

By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT
Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters, who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms.

China’s economic might has largely spooked people around the NBA from addressing the content of that message. Even Morey backtracked.

The only other person I’d seen maybe give a substantive response on the China-Hong Kong issue was Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who said Morey was “right in saying that.” But a Clippers spokesperson later said Rivers was referring to Morey’s right to express himself. Another team official trying to avoid political controversy or a genuine clarification of Rivers’ intent? Impossible to say.

But Shaquille O’Neal – an all-time great player, prominent voice on NBA telecasts and (maybe most relevantly here) minority owner of the Sacramento Kings – made himself clear.

O’Neal on TNT:

We as American people, we do a lot of business in China. And they know and understand our values. And we understand their values. And one of our best values here in America is free speech. We’re allowed to say what we want to say, and we’re allowed to speak up about injustices, and that’s just how it goes. And if people don’t understand that, that’s something that they have to deal with. But I just think it was unfortunate for both parties. And then you’ve got people speaking when they don’t know what they’re talking about. But Daryl Morey was right. Whenever you see something wrong going on anywhere in the world, you should have the right to say, “That’s not right,” and that’s what he did. But again, when it comes to business sometimes you have to tiptoe around things.

That’s a brave take to deliver in the current landscape.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is trying to deescalate tension with China. Many around the league resent Morey for getting the league into a difficult situation.

The most important thing is what O’Neal said. But it’s also worth wondering: How will it go over?

Hawks claim former Clippers guard Tyrone Wallace off waivers

Associated PressOct 24, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta Hawks have claimed guard Tyrone Wallace off waivers.

Wallace was waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. He played in 92 games, including 19 starts, with the L.A. Clippers the last two seasons.

The 6-foot-5 Wallace was a second-round pick out of California by the Utah Jazz in the 2016 NBA draft.

