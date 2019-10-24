AP

Deandre Ayton suspended for 25-games after drug policy violation

By Dane DelgadoOct 24, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Phoenix Suns are in trouble.

According to a release from the NBA, former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton has been suspended for 25 games after violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. Players are required to submit to drug testing from time-to-time, and Ayton apparently came back with a positive test for a diuretic.

Diuretics are a thinning agent used to mask potential drug use in professional athletes. Even their presence, in the absence of actual drugs, is banished by the NBA.

This has serious consequences for the Suns. He’s a high-profile player, and basketball as a sport has largely ducked talk of performance-enhancing drugs in comparison to the NFL and MLB. Phoenix was hoping Ayton’s development would continue as the season sparked off, but now they’ll have to wait more than a quarter of the season for him to return.

Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Ayton will be mounting a defense alongside the NBPA, and Suns fans will be holding out hope that he can provide some other science that doesn’t make him look guilty.

Fred Van Vleet says “in a perfect world” he will re-sign with Raptors

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 24, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While watching Fred Van Vleet drop 34 points on Minnesota opening night (and doing it on just 18 shots with seven assists), if you thought you saw little dollar signs trailing around behind him, you’re not going crazy.

Van Vleet is a free agent next summer, one of the top players on the market in what will be a down free agent year. Have a good season, more games like that one Tuesday, and his price goes up. Which is a long-winded way of saying he is going to get PAID this July. Probably overpaid.

That doesn’t automatically mean Van Vleet is bolting Toronto. He would prefer to stay, so long as the money is right, as he told Sportsnet Canada.

“I’ve been here. This is the team that gave me my chance, I think we understand that. I’m not gonna speak too much on free agency this year just ’cause it’s a business and I have to do what’s best for me and my family,” VanVleet said during an appearance on Tim and Sid on Wednesday.

“But, I mean, I’ve been on record about how I feel about this place. This organization knows how I feel about this place. So in a perfect world, we know what would happen.”

Van Vleet, a quality player at a highly valued position around the NBA, is likely going to make more than $20 million a year average over the course of his new contract. Last summer, Indiana paid Malcolm Brogdon four-years, $85 million, if Van Vleet has a strong season then that number may be the benchmark.

Would Toronto want to pay that?

The real question is, what is Toronto’s long-term plan? They locked up Pascal Siakam, but do they plan to keep Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol, and Serge Ibaka past next summer? If the team wants to remain a high playoff seed for years to come, locking up Van Vleet makes sense. If the plan is to start trading those guys (Gasol and Ibaka at this trade deadline, Lowry next summer) and start rebuilding with youth around Siakam, then paying Van Vleet that much doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Whatever happens, Van Vleet is going to get his next summer. He’d like it to be from Toronto, but one way or another he gets paid.

Lakers’ coach Frank Vogel says expect to see more of post up game

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 24, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT
1 Comment

The first two trips down the court in their season opener, the Lakers ran a pick-and-roll to switch a guard — Patrick Beverley — onto LeBron James, then they threw the ball to LeBron in the post and let him go to work on the smaller player. It worked. At least at first.

While the post-up is out of fashion in the NBA because it’s not efficient, the Lakers went to it early and often in the opener — and it worked fairly well.

Expect to see a lot more of it, coach Frank Vogel told Dave McMenamin of ESPN, who had the stats to back up that it worked.

“The first positive is our post offense is a problem for other teams,” Vogel said Wednesday when asked to share a hopeful tidbit gleaned from the Lakers’ film session…

However, the Lakers’ 27 post-up plays worked out to the tune of 1.17 points per possession, which would have been the best rate in the league last season if L.A. had carried it all season, per Second Spectrum.

Chief among the post-up targets was Anthony Davis, who posted up 22 times in his Lakers debut, according to Second Spectrum, the second-most he has posted up in a game in the past seven seasons, which is as far back as the data go.

Clippers’ coach Doc Rivers was quick to say after the game that the Lakers are a big team, and that’s a problem in defending them. Post ups against a mismatch — such as LeBron on Beverley — can be very effective.

Post ups are defendable, too, and the Clippers had success with ball pressure on the wing that busted up entry passes to the post. This is not 2000 with Shaq, teams will use zone rules to both front and be behind guys in the post, making it difficult to get set up on the block. Los Angeles can make teams pay for that with the three ball, and the Lakers are better equipped to shoot that this season, but players not named Danny Green were 6-of-24 (25 percent) from three in the opener.

The Lakers need more production out of the pick-and-roll, more versatility, and more shot creation than they showed in the opener, albeit the Clippers are a physical defensive team that makes other teams look worse than they truly are. All of that should come with time, as a new team with a new coaching staff settles into a comfort level with each other.

Just expect more post-ups from the Lakers than any other team this season. Because it should work for them.

Charlotte’s Nicholas Batum out 3-4 weeks with broken finger

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 24, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT
3 Comments

Nicholas Batum is more than a $25.5 million contract the Hornets would like to dump — although he is that, too — he is a veteran NBA player the Hornets are bringing off the bench this season.

Just not for the next month or so.

Reports came out during the Hornets’ win over Chicago that Batum had broken his finger, and on Thursday Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports confirmed that.

Batum played 11 minutes against Chicago, didn’t take one shot but did grab four rebounds. Batum is coming off the bench, despite the massive payday, because Charlotte is rebuilding and going with a youth movement. With Batum out, expect for more minutes for Malik Monk and P.J. Washington.

Charlotte has looked to trade Batum for the past year, trying to attach his contract to other players or picks teas wanted, but to no avail. The challenge is not just the $25.5 million for this season, but the $27.1 million Batum will make next season (a player option, but there is little doubt he picks that up).

Kings big man Marvin Bagley III out 4-6 weeks with fractured thumb

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 24, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

An ugly opening night loss for Sacramento — 124-95 to Phoenix, a game where the Kings turned the ball over 27 times — just got even worse.

Big man Marvin Bagley III, who started his night at the four but also played more than 14 minutes at center, will be out 4-6 weeks with a fractured thumb, the team announced Thursday. Kings’ coach Luke Walton said Thursday it happened in the fourth quarter, when a Suns player tried to strip the ball and caught Bagley’s thumb.

Here is the entire official announcement:

An MRI conducted this morning on Kings forward Marvin Bagley III revealed a non-displaced fracture (right thumb) sustained during Wednesday’s game vs. Phoenix. Bagley is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.

That’s a blow to the Kings, who are counting on Bagley taking steps forward in his second season to help push then up the standings and into the playoffs (for the first time in 13 years). It’s going to mean some shuffling of the Kings’ rotation.

Another option is to go smaller, have Harrison Barnes play the four, then play De'Aaron Fox at the point, Buddy Hield at the two, and some combination of Trevor Ariza and Bogdan Bogdanovic at the three. Luke Walton has options to tinker with and see what works.

This injury is mostly a setback for the development of Bagley, which is a setback for the Kings.

Both Fox and Hield went down with minor injuries during the game in Phoenix, but both are expected to play Friday against Portland.