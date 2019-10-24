Charlotte’s Nicholas Batum out 3-4 weeks with broken finger

Batum played 11 minutes against Chicago, didn’t take one shot but did grab four rebounds. Batum is coming off the bench, despite the massive payday, because Charlotte is rebuilding and going with a youth movement. With Batum out, expect for more minutes for Malik Monk and P.J. Washington.
Charlotte has looked to trade Batum for the past year, trying to attach his contract to other players or picks teas wanted, but to no avail. The challenge is not just the $25.5 million for this season, but the $27.1 million Batum will make next season (a player option, but there is little doubt he picks that up).
Lakers’ coach Frank Vogel says expect to see more of post up game
The first two trips down the court in their season opener, the Lakers ran a pick-and-roll to switch a guard — Patrick Beverley — onto LeBron James, then they threw the ball to LeBron in the post and let him go to work on the smaller player. It worked. At least at first.
While the post-up is out of fashion in the NBA because it’s not efficient, the Lakers went to it early and often in the opener — and it worked fairly well.
“The first positive is our post offense is a problem for other teams,” Vogel said Wednesday when asked to share a hopeful tidbit gleaned from the Lakers’ film session…
However, the Lakers’ 27 post-up plays worked out to the tune of 1.17 points per possession, which would have been the best rate in the league last season if L.A. had carried it all season, per Second Spectrum.
Chief among the post-up targets was Anthony Davis, who posted up 22 times in his Lakers debut, according to Second Spectrum, the second-most he has posted up in a game in the past seven seasons, which is as far back as the data go.
Clippers’ coach Doc Rivers was quick to say after the game that the Lakers are a big team, and that’s a problem in defending them. Post ups against a mismatch — such as LeBron on Beverley — can be very effective.
Post ups are defendable, too, and the Clippers had success with ball pressure on the wing that busted up entry passes to the post. This is not 2000 with Shaq, teams will use zone rules to both front and be behind guys in the post, making it difficult to get set up on the block. Los Angeles can make teams pay for that with the three ball, and the Lakers are better equipped to shoot that this season, but players not named Danny Green were 6-of-24 (25 percent) from three in the opener.
The Lakers need more production out of the pick-and-roll, more versatility, and more shot creation than they showed in the opener, albeit the Clippers are a physical defensive team that makes other teams look worse than they truly are. All of that should come with time, as a new team with a new coaching staff settles into a comfort level with each other.
Just expect more post-ups from the Lakers than any other team this season. Because it should work for them.
Kings big man Marvin Bagley III out 4-6 weeks with fractured thumb
An ugly opening night loss for Sacramento — 124-95 to Phoenix, a game where the Kings turned the ball over 27 times — just got even worse.
Big man Marvin Bagley III, who started his night at the four but also played more than 14 minutes at center, will be out 4-6 weeks with a fractured thumb, the team announced Thursday. Kings’ coach Luke Walton said Thursday it happened in the fourth quarter, when a Suns player tried to strip the ball and caught Bagley’s thumb.
Here is the entire official announcement:
An MRI conducted this morning on Kings forward Marvin Bagley III revealed a non-displaced fracture (right thumb) sustained during Wednesday’s game vs. Phoenix. Bagley is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.
Hearing that Marvin Bagley’s injury will not require surgery.
That’s a blow to the Kings, who are counting on Bagley taking steps forward in his second season to help push then up the standings and into the playoffs (for the first time in 13 years). It’s going to mean some shuffling of the Kings’ rotation.
With Bagley out, Walton said his initial thinking is to turn to Nemanja Bjelica. That could change between now and Friday evening when the Blazers roll into town.
President Donald Trump mocked Warriors coach Steve Kerr for his silence in the aftermath of Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeting support for Hong Kong protesters, who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms.
Now, Vice President Mike Pence is coming after the whole NBA.
The NBA was acting like a “wholly owned subsidiary” of China’s “authoritarian regime” for failing to stand up to the government’s criticism of Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, he said.
Pence also chided China for its repression of religious minorities and its aggressive territorial disputes with smaller neighbors. He said the U.S. stands with the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.
But it taking three tries to deliver that message clearly is also telling.
The NBA is trying to compromise with China. The league wants to continue espousing American values while also doing business in China. It’s a tough balance – one the United States itself is trying to pull off while negotiating a new trade deal with China. It’s unfair to single out the NBA for operating the way many American companies and the U.S. government itself do with China.
That said, at least Pence is far more outspoken in his criticism of China. The NBA community has largely fallen silent after Morey’s tweet and the ensuing backlash. Only Shaquille O’Neal and maybe Doc Rivers have spoken up on the substance of Morey’s message.
And to a degree, that’s OK. We should expect more from political leaders like Pence than NBA personnel on these geopolitical issues.
Gregg Popovich appears more upset with Knicks than Marcus Morris
“It was a great moment,’’ Morris said. “Going back and, like I said in the beginning, me and Pop had open conversations the entire time. And the thing he said to me was don’t allow the media to come in between of what we talked about. That meant a lot. I didn’t know how he felt. I spoke to him after I made my decision. So it was good to clear the air and I got nothing but respect for him, [GM] Brian Wright, [CEO] R.C. [Buford], they’ve been nothing but good to me during my career.”
Morris keeps saying he spoke to Popovich after deciding on the Knicks. But previously asked whether Morris reached out to explain himself, Popovich said, “Not really.”
Still, Popovich’s actions and words yesterday were more clear. His problem appears to be with the Knicks.
Is that fair? Both Morris and the Knicks were complicit in the situation. Maybe the Knicks did something underhanded that we don’t know about, but they couldn’t have poached Morris without Morris agreeing. Remember, the Spurs have been accused of interfering with the Knicks’ and Lakers’ business. The NBA is a cutthroat league.
What’s unfair: Blaming the media. We’re getting a second-hand account of what Popovich said, but Popovich is the one who used the word “unprofessionally” then countered Morris’ recollection. Of course, people would think Popovich might be mad at Morris. That’s on Popovich. Even yesterday’s updates require reading between the lines.