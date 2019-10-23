Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

With long endorsement list, LeBron James remains highest earning NBA player

LeBron James came to Los Angeles not just to chase another title and some legacy with the Lakers, but to position himself off-the-court now and for when he retires. It was a business move, not just a basketball one.

Business is good.

Counting salary and endorsements, LeBron will make $92.4 million this season, making him the highest-earning NBA player, according to Forbes Magazine. This is the sixth straight season LeBron has topped their list.

Here are the top 10 earning NBA players as calculated by Forbes:

  1. LeBron James, $94.2 million ($37.4 million salary, $55 million endorsements)
  2. Stephen Curry, $85.2 million ($40.2 million salary, $45 million endorsements)
  3. Kevin Durant, $73.2 million ($38.2 million salary, $35 million endorsements)
  4. Russell Westbrook, $56.5 million ($38.5 million salary, $18 million endorsements)
  5. James Harden, $55.2 million ($38.2 million salary, $17 million endorsements)
  6. Kyrie Irving, $51.7 million ($31.7 million salary, $20 million endorsements)
  7. Klay Thompson, $47.7 million ($32.7 million salary, $15 million endorsements)
  8. Chris Paul, $46.5 million ($38.5 million salary, $8 million endorsements)
  9. Giannis Antetokounmpo, $45.8 million ($25.8 million salary, $20 million endorsements)
  10. Damian Lillard, $43.8 million ($29.8 million salary, $14 million endorsements)

No real surprises on that list, just expect Antetokounmpo to climb it fast as more endorsements roll in and he gets a bump to a new supermax salary in a couple of years (five years, $247 million). With LeBron and Durant both having production companies, they likely will stay e up at the top for as long as they keep playing.

Will LeBron’s stumbles with China impact his bottom line much? That’s an unknown and something interesting to watch, but it’s not slowing him down yet, and probably won’t be more than a small dent.

Also, don’t be shocked if Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Anthony Davis start to appear on this list after their moves to Los Angeles. While being in a big market doesn’t help as much as endorsements as it used to, being in that market on elite teams is going to add to the exposure, and that’s what companies will be drawn to.

DeMar DeRozan, Spurs reportedly nowhere near each other on contract extension

For the 2020-21 season, DeMar DeRozan has a $27.7 million player option.

After that…

Nobody knows, but both the Spurs and DeRozan’s camp want some idea of the direction. The Spurs and DeRozan are talking possible contract extension but the sides are not close, according to multiple reports. Sam Amick said so at The Athletic, and here is what Marc Stein of the New York Times wrote in his weekly newsletter.

According to the latest rumbles, San Antonio and DeRozan aren’t particularly close to a deal. But there is no looming deadline for veteran extensions like DeRozan’s — extension talks can go all the way up to June 30 as opposed to Monday’s deadline for rookie-scale deals — and the Spurs have lots to think about here.

The Spurs would prefer to do a short-term extension if they grant one, given DeRozan’s age (30) and the fact that they have some good guards in the program (Derrick White, Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes and Lonnie Walker IV) who are likely to only keep expanding their roles. DeRozan undoubtedly wants a longer-term extension in exchange for sacrificing his free agency.

Gregg Popovich likes the team he has in San Antonio right now — both on the court and in terms of personality — and the Spurs want to keep a competitive team on the court. This is not a teardown, the Spurs want to evolve with good young players such as DeJonte Murray (who just got a contract extension), Derrick White, and Lonnie Walker IV taking on larger roles. DeRozan, who averaged 21.2 points per game last season, is critical to that transition and the team remaining good.

But for how long? DeRozan is not young. Nor is Gregg Popovich, and while he seemed energized coaching USA Basketball this summer, how much longer does he want to patrol an NBA sideline rather than the rows at his vineyard in the Napa Valley?

There are long-term questions in San Antonio, and now to balance all of that leads to the challenge of a DeRozan extension.

Right now, the Spurs want to keep him and there are no trade rumors about DeRozan floating around the league. The Spurs like him and his fit in their system, which might not be the same other teams (DeRozan is not a great defender, doesn’t shoot the three well, and does not have a reputation as a guy who can help a team get deep into the playoffs). San Antonio wants to keep DeRozan around, it just doesn’t want to go for a full max (four years, $150 million).

If things really reach an impasse, trade talks could start, but for now things are just moving slowly on the extension front.

Jim Boylen has Bulls’ players punching in at work. Literally. There is a time clock.

Jim Boylen wanted to bring some old school toughness to Chicago when he took over as coach. However, he stumbled early, learning that with the modern player, the days of “I say jump and you say how high” are long gone. There needs to be more open communication and a coach needs to earn buy-in from his players (and in the NBA, those elite players have more power than the coach).

Boylen has done that, including with some quirky ways, as detailed by Darnell Mayberry at The Athletic.

At the top of the list: Boylen has installed an old-school, factory-worker style time clock in the Bulls’ facility where players punch in on the clock to go to work each day.

And three days before the start of this year’s training camp, Boylen brought in another memory of his factory days. He ordered a time clock. He had it painted from green to red and inscribed with “Chicago Bulls” in white letters on the front. On the sides are Bulls logos. It sits on a north wall inside the Advocate Center, just off the training room, steps away from the weight room. To the right, resting in two small adjacent grey placeholders, are the players’ time cards. Each one is red and white, with the player’s name and his jersey number at the top. The custom-made cards also are adorned with a Bulls logo.

“So when guys come through the doors they punch in now,” Boylen said. “Punching in to work.”

It’s one of a number of things that seem odd from the outside, but what matters is there appears to be real buy-in from the players. That is leading to a needed culture change in Chicago.

There has been a palpable shift inside the Advocate Center, a whole new attitude and atmosphere. Players raved about it throughout training camp and the preseason. The vibe, they say, is just different.

Ultimately, the proof comes on the court, but these Bulls are poised to be in the mix for a playoff spot in the East. They get a full season of Lauri Markkanen, a year older and more mature Zach LaVine and Wendell Carter Jr., and Chicago made a smart pickup grabbing Tomas Satoransky out of Washington to play point guard.

The Bulls are going to surprise a lot of people and be good this season. Maybe playoffs good, but certainly entertaining and competitive. Which is a big step forward.

Boylen gets a lot of credit for that. Him and his time clock.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: If Bucks underperform whether to re-sign ‘becomes a lot more difficult’

Around the league, the consensus among team executives is Giannis Antetokounmpo is almost a lock to sign a super-max contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks next summer.

Almost.

Which is why other teams are keeping an eye on the situation, just in case.

The Bucks are a contending team and the only home Antetokounmpo has known in the United States — the only place he has ever been able to live comfortably and happily with his family — but he keeps leaving the door just a little open. He did that at the end of last season. He did it again over the summer speaking a Harvard University professor who was researching the Bucks turnaround and the challenges of a small market team in the NBA. Via the Journal Sentinel.

“I want the Bucks to build a winning culture,” Antetokounmpo is quoted as saying. “So far, we have been doing great, and, if this lasts, there’s no other place I want to be. But if we’re underperforming in the NBA next year, deciding whether to sign becomes a lot more difficult.”

Define “underperforming.” Do the Bucks need to make the NBA Finals? What if they lose in a close seven-game Eastern Conference Finals to Philadelphia? Anything short of the conference finals — barring a major injury, of course — would be a disappointment. Is this Antetokounmpo just keeping pressure on the organization to spend and put together a winner?

Leaving Milwaukee would mean leaving a lot of money on the table — only the Bucks can re-sign Antetokounmpo to a five-year, $247 million supermax contract next summer. Bucks GM Jon Horst said Milwaukee will offer it (then got fined for saying they would offer it, even though it’s obvious). If Antetokounmpo doesn’t sign it, the Bucks will be forced to consider trading him (or lose him for nothing), or find a way to win him over before his contract ends in 2021.

Because of money, comfort level, and playing for a contender, most teams don’t think Antetokounmpo is going anywhere as a free agent next summer.

But they are watching. Just in case.

Jamal Crawford makes not-so-subtle pitch on Twitter for spot on Lakers roster

The Lakers have made LeBron James their point guard this season, the shot creator with the ball in his hands.

That worked with limited success in a season-opening loss to the Clippers. LeBron tried to force-feed the ball to Anthony Davis much of the night (leading to five turnovers). The Clippers adjusted to defend LeBron/Davis actions as the game wore on — switching but having the big man stay back and daring LeBron to shoot or blow past the defender, neither of which he did well. When Dwight Howard or JaVale McGee was on the floor, the Lakers had no spacing, so the Clippers clogged the paint. In the end, LeBron and Davis combined to shoot 15-of-40 on the night, including 1-of-6 in the fourth quarter.

Laker coach Frank Vogel was stuck because he didn’t have another good playmaking option (his next best guys for that, Rajon Rondo and Kyle Kuzma, are both out injured).

Free agent Jamal Crawford has an idea and voiced it on Twitter.

Crawford is one of the best veteran free agents available

And no, this is not going to happen.

The Lakers have 14 guaranteed contracts already and the one non-guaranteed they are carrying is Howard (teams can only carry 15 players). If the Lakers waived Howard they would need to replace him with another center. The Lakers could eat the contract of Troy Daniels or Jared Dudley to create a roster spot for a free agent, but they are nowhere near making that kind of move yet. Even if they were, Crawford might not be the guy, he creates shots more for himself than others.

Crawford could help the right team, the man can still get buckets off the bench. He averaged 7.9 points per game last season and lit it up for the depleted Suns at the end of last year. There are downsides — Crawford is 39, has slowed in recent years, and his defense is not good — but in the right role he can help.

Just not the Lakers.

Good try, though.