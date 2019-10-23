Kyrie Irving gets choked up addressing Nets fans, scores 50 but misses game-winner in Brooklyn debut (video)

Wilt Chamberlain: 56 (1962 San Francisco Warriors)
Elgin Baylor: 52 (1959 Minneapolis Lakers)
Karl-Anthony Towns (36 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks, three steals) led Minnesota. That’s a big reason the Timberwolves overcame a rough, but all-too-typical, night from Andrew Wiggins (21 points on 27 shots, 0 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks, -21 in 36 minutes).
Hornets rookie P.J. Washington scores 27 points, makes record seven 3s in career debut
Washington made 42% of his 3-pointers as a Kentucky sophomore. But that came on just 78 attempts. He shot just 24% from beyond the arc as a freshman (on only 21 attempts). His free-throw percentage – often a good indicator of shooting ability – was an underwhelming 61% and 66%.
The early returns: A resounding yes.
Washington scored 27 points on 7-of-11 3-point shooting in the Hornets’ 126-125 season-opening win over the Bulls on Wednesday.
Washington’s 27 points were the most in a season debut since Gordan Giricek scored 29 for the Grizzlies in 2002. Some all-time great players – including LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Kevin Durant – have entered the NBA since. None scored so much in their debut.
Here’s everyone in NBA history who scored more than 25 points in their first game:
Washington’s seven 3-pointers broke the all-time record for a career debut. The previous record was five by Jake Layman (2016 Trail Blazers) and Donyell Marshall (1994 Timberwolves)
Here’s everyone to make more than three 3-pointers in his first game:
Washington’s hot shooting was only one aspect of a thrilling game. Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen had 35 points and 17 rebounds. Charlotte used a late 15-1 run for the comeback win.
But Washington, the No. 12 pick, stole the show and made an early argument in a Rookie of the Year race that suddenly looks far more open with Zion Williamsonsidelined.
Patrick Beverley fined $25K for throwing ball into stands at end of Clippers-Lakers (video)
LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Clippers’ 112-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 22
The NBA consistently fines players for sending the ball into the stands outside the normal course of game action. It might be overbearing, but at least the league is consistent on these.
Aldridge’s 2020-21 salary was just $7 million guaranteed. The Spurs didn’t have to guarantee the other $17 million until June 29.
Doing it this early is surprising and questionable. Why rush to commit so much money to someone for his age-35 season? No matter how dependably Aldridge has played into his early 30s, you just can’t count on players that old to sustain their production.
Still, it was likely always heading this way. San Antonio’s choice was paying Aldridge $24 million to stay or $7 million to go away. The Spurs lose the flexibility to make that call next summer, but they show faith in their top player. Aldridge ought to appreciate that. Maybe that even improves his play this season.
As for Johnson, that’s a harsh label for his absence considering he met the conditioning requirements to enter training camp. He didn’t play in the preseason, and that might have factored in sitting him tonight. But the Heat could’ve described this with softer words. Instead, they appear to be trying to motivate him through public pressure (and maybe send a message to future Miami players).
It’s the type of blunt assessment Butler would probably love.
In the meantime, the Heat host the young Grizzlies. Miami still has a good chance to win this game.