Kyrie Irving gets choked up addressing Nets fans, scores 50 but misses game-winner in Brooklyn debut (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 23, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving – who grew up in New Jersey and signed with the Brooklyn Nets this summer – emphasized the personal importance of going home.

He showed it all night.

Irving got choked up while addressing the Brooklyn crowd before Wednesday’s opener against the Timberwolves:

Then, he scored 50 points with eight rebounds, seven assists and no turnovers – an unmatched stat line in the Basketball-Reference database (which goes back to 1983-84).

Irving’s 50 points broke the scoring record for a player’s debut with a team. The most points in someone’s first game with a new team:

  • Kyrie Irving: 50 (2019 Brooklyn Nets)
  • Kiki VanDeWeghe: 47 (1984 Portland Trail Blazers)
  • Wilt Chamberlain: 43 (1959 Philadelphia Warriors)

However, Brooklyn lost 127-126 in overtime when Irving missed a game-winner. Still, even getting off this attempt after falling was incredible:

Despite the loss, this was a fantastic performance by Irving. He dazzled with his ball-handling and shooting:

Irving joins a short list of players who’ve scored 50 points in a season opener:

  • Kyrie Irving: 50 (2019 Brooklyn Nets)
  • Anthony Davis: 50 (2016 New Orleans Pelicans)
  • Michael Jordan: 54 (1989 Chicago Bulls)
  • Michael Jordan: 50 (1986 Chicago Bulls)
  • Wilt Chamberlain: 56 (1962 San Francisco Warriors)
  • Elgin Baylor: 52 (1959 Minneapolis Lakers)

Karl-Anthony Towns (36 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks, three steals) led Minnesota. That’s a big reason the Timberwolves overcame a rough, but all-too-typical, night from Andrew Wiggins (21 points on 27 shots, 0 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks, -21 in 36 minutes).

Hornets rookie P.J. Washington scores 27 points, makes record seven 3s in career debut

By Dan FeldmanOct 23, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT
The big question about P.J. Washington in the draft: Was his outside shooting sustainable?

Washington made 42% of his 3-pointers as a Kentucky sophomore. But that came on just 78 attempts. He shot just 24% from beyond the arc as a freshman (on only 21 attempts). His free-throw percentage – often a good indicator of shooting ability – was an underwhelming 61% and 66%.

The early returns: A resounding yes.

Washington scored 27 points on 7-of-11 3-point shooting in the Hornets’ 126-125 season-opening win over the Bulls on Wednesday.

Washington’s 27 points were the most in a season debut since Gordan Giricek scored 29 for the Grizzlies in 2002. Some all-time great players – including LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Kevin Durant – have entered the NBA since. None scored so much in their debut.

Here’s everyone in NBA history who scored more than 25 points in their first game:

image

Washington’s seven 3-pointers broke the all-time record for a career debut. The previous record was five by Jake Layman (2016 Trail Blazers) and Donyell Marshall (1994 Timberwolves)

Here’s everyone to make more than three 3-pointers in his first game:

image

Washington’s hot shooting was only one aspect of a thrilling game. Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen had 35 points and 17 rebounds. Charlotte used a late 15-1 run for the comeback win.

But Washington, the No. 12 pick, stole the show and made an early argument in a Rookie of the Year race that suddenly looks far more open with Zion Williamson sidelined.

Patrick Beverley fined $25K for throwing ball into stands at end of Clippers-Lakers (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 23, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT
Patrick Beverley has gone out of his way to hype the Clippers-Lakers rivalry.

He was obviously excited about the Clippers’ season-opening win over the Lakers last night. So excited, he launched the ball into the stands as time expired.

That’s a no-no.

NBA release:

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Clippers’ 112-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 22

The NBA consistently fines players for sending the ball into the stands outside the normal course of game action. It might be overbearing, but at least the league is consistent on these.

Beverley has been fined for this before, though that was under quite different circumstances.

Agent: Spurs guarantee final $17M of LaMarcus Aldridge’s $24M salary in 2020-21

By Dan FeldmanOct 23, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT
LaMarcus Aldridge was the second-oldest player voted an All-Star two seasons ago. Aldridge was the second-oldest player voted an All-Star last season.*

The Spurs expect the 34-year-old Aldridge to keep rolling not just this season, but also the following season.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Aldridge’s 2020-21 salary was just $7 million guaranteed. The Spurs didn’t have to guarantee the other $17 million until June 29.

Doing it this early is surprising and questionable. Why rush to commit so much money to someone for his age-35 season? No matter how dependably Aldridge has played into his early 30s, you just can’t count on players that old to sustain their production.

Still, it was likely always heading this way. San Antonio’s choice was paying Aldridge $24 million to stay or $7 million to go away. The Spurs lose the flexibility to make that call next summer, but they show faith in their top player. Aldridge ought to appreciate that. Maybe that even improves his play this season.

Perhaps, there’s also an implicit message in this move for DeMar DeRozan, who’s eligible for a contract extension with San Antonio.

*LeBron James was the oldest. Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki were All-Stars last year, but they weren’t voted in. Adam Silver named them All-Stars by commissioner’s decree.

Jimmy Butler (personal reasons), James Johnson (‘Coach’s Decision-Conditioning’) out for Heat opener

By Dan FeldmanOct 23, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT
The Heat very much have their own way of doing things.

That’s why they acquired Jimmy Butler and his unique personality. That’s also why the banished James Johnson for much of training camp due to conditioning issues.

Johnson eventually joined Miami, but neither player will participate in today’s opener against the Grizzlies.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:

The Heat are counting on Butler to lead them this season. But they still have a capable lead guard in Goran Dragic. Hotshot rookie Tyler Herro could also get a bigger role tonight. (Another scoring guard, Dion Waiters, is suspended.)

As for Johnson, that’s a harsh label for his absence considering he met the conditioning requirements to enter training camp. He didn’t play in the preseason, and that might have factored in sitting him tonight. But the Heat could’ve described this with softer words. Instead, they appear to be trying to motivate him through public pressure (and maybe send a message to future Miami players).

It’s the type of blunt assessment Butler would probably love.

In the meantime, the Heat host the young Grizzlies. Miami still has a good chance to win this game.