Agent: Spurs guarantee final $17M of LaMarcus Aldridge’s $24M salary in 2020-21

By Dan FeldmanOct 23, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT
LaMarcus Aldridge was the second-oldest player voted an All-Star two seasons ago. Aldridge was the second-oldest player voted an All-Star last season.*

The Spurs expect the 34-year-old Aldridge to keep rolling not just this season, but also the following season.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Aldridge’s 2020-21 salary was just $7 million guaranteed. The Spurs didn’t have to guarantee the other $17 million until June 29.

Doing it this early is surprising and questionable. Why rush to commit so much money to someone for his age-35 season? No matter how dependably Aldridge has played into his early 30s, you just can’t count on players that old to sustain their production.

Still, it was likely always heading this way. San Antonio’s choice was paying Aldridge $24 million to stay or $7 million to go away. The Spurs lose the flexibility to make that call next summer, but they show faith in their top player. Aldridge ought to appreciate that. Maybe that even improves his play this season.

Perhaps, there’s also an implicit message in this move for DeMar DeRozan, who’s eligible for a contract extension with San Antonio.

*LeBron James was the oldest. Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki were All-Stars last year, but they weren’t voted in. Adam Silver named them All-Stars by commissioner’s decree.

Jimmy Butler (personal reasons), James Johnson (‘Coach’s Decision-Conditioning’) out for Heat opener

By Dan FeldmanOct 23, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT
The Heat very much have their own way of doing things.

That’s why they acquired Jimmy Butler and his unique personality. That’s also why the banished James Johnson for much of training camp due to conditioning issues.

Johnson eventually joined Miami, but neither player will participate in today’s opener against the Grizzlies.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:

The Heat are counting on Butler to lead them this season. But they still have a capable lead guard in Goran Dragic. Hotshot rookie Tyler Herro could also get a bigger role tonight. (Another scoring guard, Dion Waiters, is suspended.)

As for Johnson, that’s a harsh label for his absence considering he met the conditioning requirements to enter training camp. He didn’t play in the preseason, and that might have factored in sitting him tonight. But the Heat could’ve described this with softer words. Instead, they appear to be trying to motivate him through public pressure (and maybe send a message to future Miami players).

It’s the type of blunt assessment Butler would probably love.

In the meantime, the Heat host the young Grizzlies. Miami still has a good chance to win this game.

Utah to host 2023 NBA All-Star game

By Dan FeldmanOct 23, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT
The Jazz have been central to the NBA discussion for decades.

They’ve reached 52 playoff series since the league adopted a 16-team postseason in 1984 – tied for fifth-most behind the Lakers (78), Spurs (69), Celtics (60) and Bulls (55). A trendy title pick this season, Utah could break a tie with the Pistons and maybe even match or surpass Chicago. Donovan Mitchell (No. 8 on our list of 50 best players in 5 years) and Rudy Gobert (No. 32 on our list of 50 best players in 5 years) should keep the Jazz competitive for years to come.

Now, Utah will have yet another entry to the forefront of the NBA conversation.

Utah will host the 2023 NBA All-Star game.

In a vacuum, Utah is a fine-enough place to hold All-Star weekend. Salt Lake City also hosted the event in 1993.

But a big drawback is magnified by the upcoming All-Star schedule. The mid-winter weekend is headed to yet another cold-weather city:

  • 2020: Chicago
  • 2021: Indianapolis
  • 2022: Cleveland
  • 2023: Salt Lake City

All-Star weekend usually has a festive vibe. That’s difficult to achieve if everyone is freezing.

DeMar DeRozan, Spurs reportedly nowhere near each other on contract extension

By Kurt HelinOct 23, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT
For the 2020-21 season, DeMar DeRozan has a $27.7 million player option.

After that…

Nobody knows, but both the Spurs and DeRozan’s camp want some idea of the direction. The Spurs and DeRozan are talking possible contract extension but the sides are not close, according to multiple reports. Sam Amick said so at The Athletic, and here is what Marc Stein of the New York Times wrote in his weekly newsletter.

According to the latest rumbles, San Antonio and DeRozan aren’t particularly close to a deal. But there is no looming deadline for veteran extensions like DeRozan’s — extension talks can go all the way up to June 30 as opposed to Monday’s deadline for rookie-scale deals — and the Spurs have lots to think about here.

The Spurs would prefer to do a short-term extension if they grant one, given DeRozan’s age (30) and the fact that they have some good guards in the program (Derrick White, Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes and Lonnie Walker IV) who are likely to only keep expanding their roles. DeRozan undoubtedly wants a longer-term extension in exchange for sacrificing his free agency.

Gregg Popovich likes the team he has in San Antonio right now — both on the court and in terms of personality — and the Spurs want to keep a competitive team on the court. This is not a teardown, the Spurs want to evolve with good young players such as DeJonte Murray (who just got a contract extension), Derrick White, and Lonnie Walker IV taking on larger roles. DeRozan, who averaged 21.2 points per game last season, is critical to that transition and the team remaining good.

But for how long? DeRozan is not young. Nor is Gregg Popovich, and while he seemed energized coaching USA Basketball this summer, how much longer does he want to patrol an NBA sideline rather than the rows at his vineyard in the Napa Valley?

There are long-term questions in San Antonio, and now to balance all of that leads to the challenge of a DeRozan extension.

Right now, the Spurs want to keep him and there are no trade rumors about DeRozan floating around the league. The Spurs like him and his fit in their system, which might not be the same other teams (DeRozan is not a great defender, doesn’t shoot the three well, and does not have a reputation as a guy who can help a team get deep into the playoffs). San Antonio wants to keep DeRozan around, it just doesn’t want to go for a full max (four years, $150 million).

If things really reach an impasse, trade talks could start, but for now things are just moving slowly on the extension front.

Jim Boylen has Bulls’ players punching in at work. Literally. There is a time clock.

By Kurt HelinOct 23, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT
Jim Boylen wanted to bring some old school toughness to Chicago when he took over as coach. However, he stumbled early, learning that with the modern player, the days of “I say jump and you say how high” are long gone. There needs to be more open communication and a coach needs to earn buy-in from his players (and in the NBA, those elite players have more power than the coach).

Boylen has done that, including with some quirky ways, as detailed by Darnell Mayberry at The Athletic.

At the top of the list: Boylen has installed an old-school, factory-worker style time clock in the Bulls’ facility where players punch in on the clock to go to work each day.

And three days before the start of this year’s training camp, Boylen brought in another memory of his factory days. He ordered a time clock. He had it painted from green to red and inscribed with “Chicago Bulls” in white letters on the front. On the sides are Bulls logos. It sits on a north wall inside the Advocate Center, just off the training room, steps away from the weight room. To the right, resting in two small adjacent grey placeholders, are the players’ time cards. Each one is red and white, with the player’s name and his jersey number at the top. The custom-made cards also are adorned with a Bulls logo.

“So when guys come through the doors they punch in now,” Boylen said. “Punching in to work.”

It’s one of a number of things that seem odd from the outside, but what matters is there appears to be real buy-in from the players. That is leading to a needed culture change in Chicago.

There has been a palpable shift inside the Advocate Center, a whole new attitude and atmosphere. Players raved about it throughout training camp and the preseason. The vibe, they say, is just different.

Ultimately, the proof comes on the court, but these Bulls are poised to be in the mix for a playoff spot in the East. They get a full season of Lauri Markkanen, a year older and more mature Zach LaVine and Wendell Carter Jr., and Chicago made a smart pickup grabbing Tomas Satoransky out of Washington to play point guard.

The Bulls are going to surprise a lot of people and be good this season. Maybe playoffs good, but certainly entertaining and competitive. Which is a big step forward.

Boylen gets a lot of credit for that. Him and his time clock.