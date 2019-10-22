Watch the Raptors unveil championship banner, receive huge rings (VIDEO)

Here is what Steve Kerr said exclusively to NBC Sports on the “NBA Season Tip-Off,” streaming show on the MyTeams app.

“It’s unlikely that he’s going to play this year. So we have to understand that…

You have to look at it realistically,. I had an ACL [tear] in college, and I missed a whole season. Generally, an ACL for a basketball player is a full-year recovery, and if it’s a full year for Klay, that puts them out for the season. We’ve kind of left the door open in case the rehab goes perfectly and the doctors say he can go. But the reality is, on April 1, that’s the nine-month mark.

“Unlikely.”

Not impossible. Not “he is for sure out for the season.” Just unlikely (which was the word in our headline), especially since the Warriors are not going to push his return.

Of course, that’s not how it spread across parts of the NBA social media world, so Tuesday afternoon Kerr felt he had to clarify his comments. Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Steve Kerr's full comment on Klay Thompson's return timeline: "I wasn't announcing anything. He's doing great with his rehab. It's still possible he could play. But I forgot, with modern media, 'unlikely' is going to be on the ticker, OUT FOR THE YEAR." pic.twitter.com/dqqXJ2bAel — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 22, 2019

Here is video of Thompson shooting.

Here’s Klay Thompson shooting post practice. pic.twitter.com/kpiyLrNBgc — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 22, 2019

Thompson is going to push to get back on the court as soon as he can because that’s what competitors do. The Warriors need to slow him down and make sure he is fully healed before suiting up to play again. Both Thompson and Warriors GM Bob Myers have said things would be considered again after the All-Star break,

For a coach, February is an eternity away. Meaning Kerr is going to plan like Thompson is out for the season and if things change, then Kerr will not have much trouble finding a spot in the rotation for the All-Star.