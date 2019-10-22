Steve Kerr clarifies: He wasn’t announcing Klay Thompson was out, he called it ‘unlikely’

Here is what Steve Kerr said exclusively to NBC Sports on the “NBA Season Tip-Off,” streaming show on the MyTeams app.
“It’s unlikely that he’s going to play this year. So we have to understand that…
You have to look at it realistically,. I had an ACL [tear] in college, and I missed a whole season. Generally, an ACL for a basketball player is a full-year recovery, and if it’s a full year for Klay, that puts them out for the season. We’ve kind of left the door open in case the rehab goes perfectly and the doctors say he can go. But the reality is, on April 1, that’s the nine-month mark.
“Unlikely.”
Not impossible. Not “he is for sure out for the season.” Just unlikely (which was the word in our headline), especially since the Warriors are not going to push his return.
Of course, that’s not how it spread across parts of the NBA social media world, so Tuesday afternoon Kerr felt he had to clarify his comments. Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
Here is video of Thompson shooting.
Thompson is going to push to get back on the court as soon as he can because that’s what competitors do. The Warriors need to slow him down and make sure he is fully healed before suiting up to play again. Both Thompson and Warriors GM Bob Myers have said things would be considered again after the All-Star break,
For a coach, February is an eternity away. Meaning Kerr is going to plan like Thompson is out for the season and if things change, then Kerr will not have much trouble finding a spot in the rotation for the All-Star.
Kawhi Leonard wasn’t in Toronto when the rafters received their championship rings on Tuesday to kick off the NBA season, but that didn’t make things any less special. Before the first game of the year got underway in Ontario between the Raptors and the New Orleans Pelicans, we were treated to an incredible ceremony that capped off the wild 2018-19 run by Toronto.
With Adam Silver in attendance, guys like Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka, and Kyle Lowry all received their first, hilariously giant championship rings.
After all the players received their humongous rings, Kyle Lowry took the microphone and addressed the crowd, thanking them for supporting the team. Lowry was also sure to thank Leonard and Danny Green, who are both with different teams.
Then Lowry and his teammates unveiled the championship banner hanging at Scotiabank Arena.
Via Twitter:
The Raptors are NBA champions. What a time to be alive.
Michael Jordan said Stephen Curry isn’t yet a Hall of Famer, which sparked plenty of outcry and debate.
Does Jordan not appreciate Curry’s greatness? Is Jordan a bitter retired player who disrespects the younger generation? Was Jordan just giving a literal assessment of Curry’s Hall of Fame status?
Former Lakers president and tampering aficionado Magic Johnson has another explanation.
Johnson:
Johnson continues not to understand the NBA’s tampering rules.
The league fined him for benignly praising Giannis Antetokounmpo last year. NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended the fine with a simple directive: “Stop talking about players on other teams.” Jordan complimenting Curry could’ve crossed the same line.
But the league revised its tampering rules this offseason and now permits isolated comments like that.
We’ll see how the NBA’s new tampering policy works. The previous iteration was vague and arbitrarily enforced. It caused plenty of confusion.
Here’s a simple trick to remember the tampering rules, though: Magic Johnson is always wrong.
Blake Griffin is the fulcrum of the Detroit offense, last season when he was off the floor the Pistons were 6.9 points per 100 possession worse on that end of the floor. He’s the playmaker out of the elbow that everything runs through, and when he was out in the playoffs injured the team fell apart.
Which is why this is bad news:
Griffin is out until at least the first week of November due to hamstring and knee soreness, the team announced Tuesday. Griffin is not traveling with the team to Indiana for the season opener and, based on the timeline announced by the team, he will miss at least the five games the Pistons play in October, and they have four games the first week of November.
Markieff Morris would make the most sense as a replacement for Griffin as a starter, but he is questionable for the opener with lower back tightness. If Morris can’t go, Dwane Casey may go with a Luke Kennard as the starter and go small, at least that’s what did in the playoffs.
The Pistons are considered a bubble playoff team in the East, they made it in with 41 wins last season but there have been questions about whether they can step forward this season. Losing Griffin for any length of time is a setback in making the postseason — the first 10 games of the regular season count just the same as the last 10.
Griffin averaged 24.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists a game, while shooting 36.2 percent from three last season. He was an All-Star and All-NBA forward who pulled the Pistons into the postseason. They need him back healthy to do that again.
In the aftermath of China’s heavy-handed response to Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet in support of Hong Kong protesters (who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms), NBA commissioner Adam Silver said “I don’t know where we go from here.”
Not out of China.
Ben Cohen of The Wall Street Journal:
Silver has made a compelling case that the NBA can spread the values it espouses – including free expression – by doing business around the world. Economic relationships foster connection between people.
Of course, continuing to do business in China is also how the NBA maximizes its revenue. That’s more than just convenient.
The NBA does have a chose whether or not to engage in China. It’s a complicated choice. But the league is not beholden to continue doing business there.
It’s questionable how well Silver’s attempts to deescalate are working. Chinese state media said Silver will face retribution for saying China’s government asked for Morey to be fired.
One thing that will help the NBA repair its relationship with Chinese business interests: Everyone around the league seems afraid to address the China-Hong Kong issue. Nobody wants to follow Morey into the center of a geopolitical firestorm and cost the NBA money.
That ought to raise questions about just how the NBA-China is working.