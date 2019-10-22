Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

NBA Power Rankings: Milwaukee starts the season on top, but can it finish there?

By Kurt HelinOct 22, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA season is finally here — and with that the NBC NBA power rankings are back. These will normally drop on Wednesday, but this week we are moving them up one week to celebrate the tip-off of the NBA season. The rankings reflect where I see teams today, heading into the season, not where I predict they will land come April and the start of the playoffs (I picked the Clippers to win it all, but they are shorthanded to start the season).

 
Bucks small icon 1. Bucks (60-22). Milwaukee had the best record in the NBA last season, they went 5-0 in the preseason with a stifling defense, and they still have Giannis Antetokounmpo. We can debate how much they will miss Malcolm Brogdon, but that may end up being more of a playoff concern than a regular season one. For most of the season they should be very high in these power rankings.

 
Nuggets small icon 2. Nuggets (54-28). Any questions about Denver are really about the postseason, not the first 82. The combination of continuity, the league’s best home court advantage, and the rest of the West trying to sort out new pieces, should give the Nuggets the top seed in the West this season. Don’t be shocked if they make a mid-season trade to bring in a veteran to help alleviate the concerns about shot creation and defense in the playoffs.

 
Sixers small icon 3. 76ers (51-31). Philadelphia is my pick to come out of the East and make the NBA Finals, but the start of this season will see them still trying to figure the offense out. Fortunately, an elite defense anchored by Joel Embiid — he can be in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year — will carry them to wins while we wait to see if Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris can step up and carry the late-game load. Look for a strong season from Josh Richardson, this is a great fit for him.

 
Jazz small icon 4. Jazz (50-32). This is my dark horse team that could pull an upset the Los Angeles squads and come out of the West. They have the defense, Donovan Mitchell will take a step forward, and the Mike Conley/Rudy Gobert pick-and-roll will be a force. Another team that could make a mid-season trade to bolster them for the playoffs, where Utah is a genuine threat.

 
Rockets small icon 5. Rockets (53-29). James Harden and Russell Westbrook are going to blend better on offense than people think, and the Rockets are set up to win a lot of regular season games. Come the playoffs there are serious defensive questions — I would not rank Houston above the two Los Angeles teams below them for postseason success. Look for Danuel House Jr. to have a strong season as an athlete who can run with Westbrook.

 
Lakers small icon 6. Lakers (37-45). No Kyle Kuzma to start the season as he recovers from a stress reaction in his left foot. Frank Vogel has talked about going with an old school style defense with a defender back protecting the paint. Are Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee up for that? That kind of defense also asks the forwards to cover a lot of ground, and the Lakers backcourt has some defensive questions. The Lakers’ defense (and health) will be what determines how far they go in the postseason.

 
Clippers small icon 7. Clippers (Last Season 48-34). While everyone from NBA GMs to humble NBA pundits (*raises hand*) are picking the Clippers to win their first NBA title, L.A. starts the season without Paul George, who is still recovering from shoulder surgery. Kawhi Leonard is not going to have a minutes restriction to start the season, but expect the Clippers to be team load management as the season wears on.

 
Celtics small icon 8. Celtics (49-33). Kemba Walker is going to provide a lot of what Kyrie Irving did on offense for Boston, and his “put my arm around them and walk together” leadership style should lead to a better locker room dynamic. The Celtics defense, however, especially without Al Horford, is something to monitor. Bet the over in Boston games.

 
Raptors small icon 9. Raptors (58-24). The defending champions get their rings and the banner goes up in Toronto Tuesday night — it was all worth it. Kawhi Leonard is now back home in L.A., but the team that remains in Toronto is pretty good — unless they start trading guys to jumpstart the rebuild. Signing Kyle Lowry to a one-year, $31 million extension didn’t make him any less tradable. Toronto, if it starts out strong, may stand pat, but if they stumble the equation changes.

 
Warriors small icon 10. Warriors (57-24). Yes, Stephen Curry is going to put up numbers that have him in the MVP race (and you want him on your fantasy team). Yes, they still have Draymond Green at the four. Maybe D’Angelo Russell fits well with Curry creating a strong backcourt. But Glenn Robinson III will start at the three and there are legitimate concerns about the Warriors’ defense. They are going to lose some shootouts.

 
Blazers small icon 11. Trail Blazers (53-29). Number crunching advanced analytics predictions are down on Portland again, some have them even missing the playoffs. That’s not going to happen with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in the backcourt. However, with Jusuf Nurkic out until the calendar flips to 2020, is Hassan Whiteside going to be the answer Portland needs in the paint in the deep West? Not sure a top four seed is in the cards in this conference.

 
Nets small icon 12. Nets (42-40). If Brooklyn is going to climb into the top four in the East this season (without Kevin Durant, don’t bet on his return this season) then it’s going to be less about Kyrie Irving and more about Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen having breakout seasons. Also keep an eye on Spencer Dinwiddie, he’s my preseason pick for Sixth Man of the Year.

 
Spurs small icon 13. Spurs (48-34). It’s tempting to pick against San Antonio making the playoffs and putting the fast-rising Mavericks or Kings in that slot, but after 22 straight playoff appearances are you really going to bet against Gregg Popovich and the Spurs? I’m not. They will defy league trends and have DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge shoot a lot from the midrange, but the Spurs also will not beat themselves. If Dejounte Murray is healthy and found a jump shot, watch out for a breakout season.

 
Mavericks small icon 14. Mavericks (33-49). Kristaps Porzingis was moving well and looking good in the preseason, and if that continues — and Luka Doncic takes a step forward with his conditioning and game — the Mavericks could be a playoff team this season. If they make it will come down to whether Delon Wright and Dwight Powell can step up in larger roles and provide support to those two stars — and Powell is out to start the season due to a hamstring strain.

 
Heat small icon 15. Heat (39-43). One of two teams (along with Portland) on the top of my list to make a win-now trade during the season. Look for the to try and flip the expiring Goran Dragic contract (and still good player) into a player that fits better next to Jimmy Butler. This is not a slow build situation in Miami, and you know Pat Riley is willing to be aggressive making moves.

 
Pacers small icon 16. Pacers (48-34). One of the hardest teams for me to pin down this season because of three questions: Can Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner work well next to each other on the front line? Is Malcolm Brogdon ready to handle being the No. 1 option and the guy scouting reports are focused on? When does Victor Oladipo return, and will he play at an All-NBA level again (and if so, how quickly)? I can see the Pacers ending up everywhere from a dangerous fifth seed nobody wants to face to being out of the playoffs entirely, depending upon how those questions are answered.

 
Kings small icon 17. Kings (39-43). It’s natural to think that after a 12-game improvement last season up to 39 wins, the rapid trajectory of De’Aaron Fox and Sacramento will continue into this season. However, I expect it to plateau a little, they will get better and be around .500, flirting with a playoff slot in the deep West, but the rise will not be as rapid as Kings fans or ownership hope. They are desperate to end a 13-year playoff drought.

 
18. Timberwolves (36-46). When Robert Covington was healthy and on the court for Minnesota last season, the team’s defense was 6.9 points per 100 possessions better than when he sat, and statistically it played at the level of a top five defense in the league. Covington, if he can stay healthy, will be critical to the Timberwolves making a playoff run. There are also a lot of other teams coveting him via trade, there will be rumors. It’s something to watch.

 
Magic small icon 19. Magic (42-40). This may be too low a ranking for a solid team that won 42 games last season, made the playoffs and brought the band back for another tour. All eyes are on Markelle Fultz, who in the preseason looked like a solid backup point guard for Orlando (a big step forward for him) but let’s see what happens when the trials and tribulations of the NBA regular season hits him.

Pistons small icon 20. Pistons (41-41). Another playoff team in the East from last season that may be too low on this list. Detroit is thinking playoffs or bust this season, don’t expect a mid-season sell off of Blake Griffin or anyone else unless things go very poorly the first half of the season. Kind of disappointed Joe Johnson didn’t make the final roster spot, but he looked old and a step slow in camp while Christian Wood played very well.

 
Pelicans small icon 21. Pelicans (33-49). No Zion Williamson for the first 20-30 games of the regular season is a setback — in the preseason he had taken advantage of the better spacing of the NBA game to put up 55 points on 71 percent shooting in a couple of games. This is still a good team without him — Brandon Ingram has a lot to prove this season, something to watch — but not nearly as high on the must-watch list.

 
Bulls small icon 22. Bulls (22-60, LW 27). The Bulls could outperform teams such as the Pistons (and maybe the Magic or Pacers, if Indiana fall off) and sneak into the playoffs. I loved the Tomas Satoransky pick up this summer and he has played his way into the starting point guard job, I think he could have a breakout season now that he’s out of Washington.

 
Thunder small icon 23. Thunder (49-33). This may be too low for Oklahoma City, at least to start the season. They have a motivated Chris Paul (he will want to put up numbers and be revitalized to boost his trade value), they have a rock-solid center in Steven Adams, Danilo Gallinari can get buckets, and I love the play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. A number of those vets could be traded over the course of the season — OKC is rebuilding — but to start the season this is a pretty good roster.

 
Hawks small icon 24. Hawks (29-53). Talk to executives/scouts around the league about Atlanta and you hear a lot of “they are one year away” and an expectation they will plateau a little after last season (improving by only a handful of games). The leap is coming with this roster, especially Trae Young and John Collins, but this team shapes up to be terrible defensively and that will hold them back this season.

 
Suns small icon 25. Suns (19-63). How much does having a competent point guard in Ricky Rubio help players such as Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Mikal Bridges get better, cleaner looks at the rim? Probably a lot. This is a team poised to make a leap and be much better than a year before, but the playoff dreams around this team are overstated. Improve by 15 games and they are still at 34 wins, which is not near enough in the West.

 
Wizards small icon 26. Wizards (32-50). Bradley Beal took the money and signed a contract extension, but with the player option it only really adds one season to his deal. What that means is Beal is off the market at this trade deadline (disappointing Denver) but is back on next summer in basically the same situation he was last summer. Between now and then Beal should put up big numbers on an otherwise struggling team.

 
Knicks small icon 27. Knicks (17-65). I know there’s a segment of Knicks fans who see a playoff team in this roster, I just do not. Frank Ntilikina looked good in FIBA and better than expected this preseason, RJ Barrett will get his chances, and we know the combo of Dennis Smith Jr. and Julius Randle will put up points, but unless Mitchell Robinson and others have some surprise breakout seasons this is an improved but still not terribly good team.

 
Grizzlies small icon 28. Grizzlies (33-49). With Zion Williamson out for a couple of months, it opens up the race for Rookie of the Year and Ja Morant could take charge of that race. He will have the ball in his hands and the opportunity. With Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and some other young players the Grizzlies are going to be entertaining, just young and not ready to win in the West.

 
Cavaliers small icon 29. Cavaliers (19-63). Eventually the focus around the Cavaliers will flip to Kevin Love trade rumors (they are coming, and Portland will be in the middle of them), but in the short term the meshing of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland in the backcourt will be something to watch. Sexton is poised to take a big step forward and be more of a leader in this team, we’ll see if he’s up to that task.

 
Hornets small icon 30. Hornets (39-43). GM Mitch Kupchak says that Charlotte will be rebuilt through the draft. Good idea… but they need to draft better (and get some higher picks). Here are their first-round picks for the past several years: P.J. Washington (2019), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2018, who was traded for Miles Bridges, a guy who needs to step forward this season), Malik Monk (2017), Malachi Richardson (2016, who was traded for Marco Belinelli), Frank Kaminsky (2015), and Noah Vonleh (2014).

Adam Silver: NBA has ‘no choice but to engage’ with China

Brian Ach/Getty Images for TIME 100 Health Summit
By Dan FeldmanOct 22, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

In the aftermath of China’s heavy-handed response to Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet in support of Hong Kong protesters (who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms), NBA commissioner Adam Silver said “I don’t know where we go from here.”

Not out of China.

Ben Cohen of The Wall Street Journal:

Silver has made a compelling case that the NBA can spread the values it espouses – including free expression – by doing business around the world. Economic relationships foster connection between people.

Of course, continuing to do business in China is also how the NBA maximizes its revenue. That’s more than just convenient.

The NBA does have a chose whether or not to engage in China. It’s a complicated choice. But the league is not beholden to continue doing business there.

It’s questionable how well Silver’s attempts to deescalate are working. Chinese state media said Silver will face retribution for saying China’s government asked for Morey to be fired.

One thing that will help the NBA repair its relationship with Chinese business interests: Everyone around the league seems afraid to address the China-Hong Kong issue. Nobody wants to follow Morey into the center of a geopolitical firestorm and cost the NBA money.

That ought to raise questions about just how the NBA-China is working.

Cavaliers enter promising and perplexing era with two point guards, Darius Garland, Collin Sexton

Alex Nahorniak-Svenski/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 22, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Collin Sexton was the crown jewel of Cleveland’s rebuild.

He was the fruit of the Nets pick – a selection (acquired for Kyrie Irving) the Cavaliers treasured so highly, they shortchanged their championship odds during LeBron James‘ last season to keep it. The 2018 first-rounder landed No. 8, and the Cavs drafted Sexton. Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert seemed particularly intrigued by the point guard from Alabama.

Sexton averaged 16.7 points per game last season, third-most among rookies, behind only Luka Doncic and Trae Young. With the top five picks comprising the first team, Sexton landed on the All-Rookie second team. He looked like he could be Cleveland’s point guard of the future.

With that growing profile, Sexton booked a gig on Yahoo Sports’ NBA draft show.

Shortly before filming began, he got word the Cavs would use the No. 5 pick on another point guard – Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland.

***

By the time the Cavaliers were on the clock, it had been publicly reported they’d take Garland if not trading the pick. The awkwardness in Yahoo’s studio was palpable. Nearly everyone referenced the elephant in the room – Sexton sitting there as Cleveland drafted his potential replacement. The mentions were usually accompanied by nervous laughter.

Finally, Sexton was asked about the Cavs picking Garland.

“Honestly, I think it would be cool,” Sexton said.

He seemed relaxed and confident. Suddenly, all the tension on set dissipated.

It’s only beginning in Cleveland, though.

***

Maybe Sexton will pan out. Maybe Garland will pan out. Maybe both will. Maybe neither will.

It’s far too early to say.

That’s why the Cavaliers were right to pick Garland even after taking Sexton.

Drafting is extremely difficult. It’s hard enough to assess the long-term futures of teenagers. Overly focusing on fit adds another complication and creates even more opportunity to get the selection wrong.

No. 3 on my draft board, Garland was a tier above anyone else available and two tiers above the next non-point guard. He was too good to pass up.

Still, that strategy creates immediate complications.

Garland and Sexton are both ambitious young players trying to carve their own paths. They don’t mesh simply on the court. Managing the pairing will be a season-long effort.

***

The big question: Can Garland and Sexton coexist long-term?

I don’t think so. But I don’t know, and there likely isn’t a rush on determining. The Cavs probably won’t part with either Garland or Sexton anytime soon. Both guards will have time to try to blend. If they surprise and find a nice chemistry, that’d only be to Cleveland’s benefit.

Sexton compared the Cavs duo to Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, point guards who frequently shared a backcourt during the Raptors’ run to a championship.

Pistons coach Dwane Casey, who initially paired Lowry and VanVleet, is a big proponent of two-point guard lineups.

“I don’t know too many times offensively where it’s not a benefit,” Casey said. “Because any time you can have multiple ball-handlers, multiple pick-and-roll players, it’s a plus.”

Garland profiles as an elite shot-maker, able to pull up from all over the court and bury jumpers. He has work to go as a distributor, but he’s a willing passer and looks like an NBA point guard. He’s the clear 1 when playing with Sexton.

Sexton, who describes himself as a “combo 1,” is more of a slasher. He can make the pass in front of him, but he hasn’t shown an ability to read the whole floor. It’s tough to run an offense through someone with that tunnel vision. Still, Sexton’s speed and aggressiveness could serve him well off the ball.

“He’s very fast and get him into space as quickly as we can,” Cavaliers coach Jon Beilein said. “When you have the ball all the time, people load up. When you don’t have the ball, and all of a sudden you get it, you can really quick strike. So, we’ll be looking for that a lot.”

The biggest swing skill between both players might be Sexton’s 3-point shooting. After making just 34% of his 3-pointers at Alabama, Sexton shot 40% from beyond the NBA arc last season. If he can knockdown open spot-up 3s, that’d go a long way in making the pairing work.

Offensively.

Defense remains a challenge. Lowry and VanVleet are stronger and more advanced in their awareness. Sexton has been a rough mix of overaggressive and inattentive. At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, he’s quite small for the bigger guard. Garland (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) is small fory any role.

There are also ego questions whenever multiple players accustomed to controlling the ball must share it. Yet, both Garland and Sexton downplayed that concern.

“We’re both here to win,” Garland said. “It doesn’t matter how we play, if we play together, if we don’t. It doesn’t matter. We’re just here to win games.”

***

The Cavaliers probably won’t win many games this season. After years of contending around LeBron James, Cleveland is just getting its rebuild off the ground.

Garland and Sexton are the centerpieces. Managing their development should be the priority.

Does that mean frequently playing them together so they each maximize their minutes? Does that mean staggering them so they get as much experience as possible without stepping on each other’s toes?

Beilein said he’d determine that as the season unfolds, but the Cavs’ somewhat coincidental abundance of combo guards points to using somewhat interchangeable guards, anyway. Cleveland acquired Brandon Knight and Matthew Dellavedova in salary dumps mainly about adding draft picks. Jordan Clarkson has played both guard positions. A Garland-Sexton backcourt could play a similar style to any other combination of those guards.

That makes it easier to get through this season, though not necessarily easy.

***

Sexton particularly enjoyed doing the Yahoo draft show with Nets center Jarrett Allen, another promising young player. Sexton said everyone teased Allen about the possibility of Brooklyn signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving later in the summer.

“He was like, ‘I don’t know what y’all know,'” Sexton said.

Of course, the Nets landed Durant and Irving. Only Sexton, not Allen, knew what move lied ahead for his team.

But how will it work out in Cleveland? That remains the rebuild-defining mystery.

Pelicans executive David Griffin: ‘Just asinine’ to say Zion Williamson’s weight caused knee injury

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 22, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT
9 Comments

Zion Williamson will miss 6-8 weeks with a torn meniscus. As soon as the Pelicans announced that, attention turned to his weight.

Is Williamson too heavy?

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 284 pounds, Williamson is certainly large. He puts even more stress on his body with his incredible hops.

But Pelicans lead executive David Griffin is adamant: There’s no connection between Williamson’s weight and this injury.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Williamson’s weight has been a topic of conversation ever since he popped as a prospect. It drew attention at Duke. And once Williamson became the No. 1 pick, concern grew along with his profile.

New Orleans is trying to keep pressure off Williamson. So, of course Griffin would say this. He’d never publicly call out Williamson for his weight.

And maybe there truly is no connection. Griffin has access to medical information I don’t.

Maybe there’d be other consequences. Williamson could lose some of the power that makes him so special. But it’s nearly impossible to watch Williamson flying around the court at his size and not think shedding a few pounds would ease the stress on his body.

Report: Grizzlies declining Josh Jackson’s fourth-year option

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 22, 2019, 11:41 AM EDT
6 Comments

The Suns traded Josh Jackson as a salary dump. The Grizzlies didn’t even bring him to training camp. Memphis announced it was exercising the rookie-scale options of both its other eligible players, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Grayson Allen.

The writing was on the wall.

Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian:

Jackson has a $8,930,242 team option for 2020-21. The deadline for exercising it is Oct. 31, but it’s nearly impossible to see the Grizzlies changing their mind.

The No. 4 pick in 2017, Jackson was part of an all-time miserable back-to-back drafts in Phoenix. The Suns also picked Dragan Bender No. 4 and Marquese Chriss No. 8 in 2016 – a trio of choices from which the franchise is still trying to recover.

In Memphis, Jackson faces practically no expectations. He must repair his off-court reputation and show growth on the floor. He has the frame and athleticism of NBA forward, and he’s just 22. His passing ability shows upside. But he needs major work with his shot and shot selection.

Jackson is now headed toward unrestricted free agency next summer. The Grizzlies would be capped at a starting salary of his team-option amount ($8,930,242) if re-signing him.

But fretting about that restriction is misguided. Jackson must first show he belongs in the league.