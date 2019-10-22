LeBron on what swayed Kawhi to pick Clippers over Lakers: ‘I don’t f—king know’ (VIDEO)

LeBron James takes on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers tonight at Staples Center. Whether the perceived rivalry will be actualized during the course of this NBA season is, as of yet, undecided. But there have been reports of tension between the two sides, particularly as the Lakers may feel that Leonard use them during his negotiations this summer.
Leonard could have chosen either the Lakers or the Clippers, eventually deciding to play for Doc Rivers with Paul George. This means that Anthony Davis and LeBron will want to beat Leonard and George, and not just because they’re a Western Conference rival standing in their way to the NBA Finals.
Of course, the NBA put these two teams head-to-head and the narratives have followed coverage heading into Tuesday night. One reporter was bold enough to ask LeBron how he felt Leonard had handled his decision-making process.
To that end, James had an interesting response.
Dwyane Wade retirement tour is over, and now he needs to figure out what to do with his life after playing in the NBA. Of course, as is common in these situations, the most reasonable thing would be for Wade to go directly into a broadcast role. He’s personable, good-looking, and fans will believe most of what comes out of his mouth simply because he was a player. Naturally, that’s exactly what has happened.
According to a report from Jeff Zillgitt, Wade has joined WarnerMedia to be part of NBA broadcasts on TNT. With opening night coming on Tuesday, Wade was thrown into the fire as the fifth member of the pregame show with Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley.
Wade was a little rocky on his first live TV appearance with the regular crew, but the folks at TNT will coach him up on tricks of the trade — like turning to speak to both sides of the desk while making a point.
Live TV is hard to do, and there’s something about having a camera on and having to speak into it that’ll just zap your brain completely blank from time-to-time. Having the other Inside the NBA guys there to speak to should give Wade a little breathing room as he tries to find his way true the broadcasts here.
All the best of luck to Wade moving forward with this. It won’t be easy.
Things just keep turning in favor of Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri. On Tuesday as the reigning NBA champions took on the New Orleans Pelicans, fans were treated to the Raptors’ championship ring ceremony and banner raising at Scotiabank Arena.
Shortly after the two teams tipped off, news broke that Ujiri would not be facing any criminal charges for the reported dust-up he had trying to reach the floor at Oracle Arena last season after the Raptors finally beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
The issue came when a sheriff refused to allow Ujiri access to the court. Initially, the Alameda sheriff’s department claimed that Ujiri had struck the officer in the face. Eventually, that story changed significantly. The police admitted that Ujiri had indeed shown his identification as president of the Raptors, and that he had instead pushed the officer after trying to walk past him to the floor while still being denied entry.
This change in story called into serious question the believability of the Alameda sheriff’s department on the matter. Still, it was reported that the department wanted to push forward with charges on Ujiri after reviewing the officer’s bodycam footage.
Now we have word from the Bay that no charges will be filed against Ujiri.
This is the right call, and no doubt Ujiri is happy he doesn’t have to deal with this any longer.
Kawhi Leonard wasn’t in Toronto when the Raptors received their championship rings on Tuesday to kick off the NBA season, but that didn’t make things any less special. Before the first game of the year got underway in Ontario between the Raptors and the New Orleans Pelicans, we were treated to an incredible ceremony that capped off the wild 2018-19 run by Toronto.
With Adam Silver in attendance, guys like Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka, and Kyle Lowry all received their first, hilariously giant championship rings.
After all the players received their humongous rings, Kyle Lowry took the microphone and addressed the crowd, thanking them for supporting the team. Lowry was also sure to thank Leonard and Danny Green, who are both with different teams.
Then Lowry and his teammates unveiled the championship banner hanging at Scotiabank Arena.
The Raptors are NBA champions. What a time to be alive.
Here is what Steve Kerr said exclusively to NBC Sports on the “NBA Season Tip-Off,” streaming show on the MyTeams app.
“It’s unlikely that he’s going to play this year. So we have to understand that…
You have to look at it realistically,. I had an ACL [tear] in college, and I missed a whole season. Generally, an ACL for a basketball player is a full-year recovery, and if it’s a full year for Klay, that puts them out for the season. We’ve kind of left the door open in case the rehab goes perfectly and the doctors say he can go. But the reality is, on April 1, that’s the nine-month mark.
“Unlikely.”
Not impossible. Not “he is for sure out for the season.” Just unlikely (which was the word in our headline), especially since the Warriors are not going to push his return.
Of course, that’s not how it spread across parts of the NBA social media world, so Tuesday afternoon Kerr felt he had to clarify his comments. Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
Here is video of Thompson shooting.
Thompson is going to push to get back on the court as soon as he can because that’s what competitors do. The Warriors need to slow him down and make sure he is fully healed before suiting up to play again. Both Thompson and Warriors GM Bob Myers have said things would be considered again after the All-Star break,
For a coach, February is an eternity away. Meaning Kerr is going to plan like Thompson is out for the season and if things change, then Kerr will not have much trouble finding a spot in the rotation for the All-Star.