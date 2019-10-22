LeBron on what swayed Kawhi to pick Clippers over Lakers: ‘I don’t f—king know’ (VIDEO)

LeBron James takes on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers tonight at Staples Center. Whether the perceived rivalry will be actualized during the course of this NBA season is, as of yet, undecided. But there have been reports of tension between the two sides, particularly as the Lakers may feel that Leonard use them during his negotiations this summer.

Leonard could have chosen either the Lakers or the Clippers, eventually deciding to play for Doc Rivers with Paul George. This means that Anthony Davis and LeBron will want to beat Leonard and George, and not just because they’re a Western Conference rival standing in their way to the NBA Finals.

Of course, the NBA put these two teams head-to-head and the narratives have followed coverage heading into Tuesday night. One reporter was bold enough to ask LeBron how he felt Leonard had handled his decision-making process.

To that end, James had an interesting response.

Reporter: What do you think swayed the decision for [Kawhi]? LeBron: pic.twitter.com/1j7I5pzle8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2019

