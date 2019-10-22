Dwyane Wade is joining TNT’s NBA coverage (VIDEO)

Dwyane Wade retirement tour is over, and now he needs to figure out what to do with his life after playing in the NBA. Of course, as is common in these situations, the most reasonable thing would be for Wade to go directly into a broadcast role. He’s personable, good-looking, and fans will believe most of what comes out of his mouth simply because he was a player. Naturally, that’s exactly what has happened.

According to a report from Jeff Zillgitt, Wade has joined WarnerMedia to be part of NBA broadcasts on TNT. With opening night coming on Tuesday, Wade was thrown into the fire as the fifth member of the pregame show with Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley.

Wade was a little rocky on his first live TV appearance with the regular crew, but the folks at TNT will coach him up on tricks of the trade — like turning to speak to both sides of the desk while making a point.

Via Twitter:

Dwyane Wade has joined WarnerMedia where he will appear on TNT's coverage of the NBA and Turner Sports'/CBS Sports coverage of the Final Four. He will also work as a creative director on Bleacher Report special projects and reached a development deal with WarnerMedia. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) October 22, 2019

Inside the NBA discusses recent news surrounding the NBA and China. pic.twitter.com/OHSLYdPAjx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 22, 2019

Live TV is hard to do, and there’s something about having a camera on and having to speak into it that’ll just zap your brain completely blank from time-to-time. Having the other Inside the NBA guys there to speak to should give Wade a little breathing room as he tries to find his way true the broadcasts here.

All the best of luck to Wade moving forward with this. It won’t be easy.