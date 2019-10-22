Dwyane Wade is joining TNT’s NBA coverage (VIDEO)

Dwyane Wade retirement tour is over, and now he needs to figure out what to do with his life after playing in the NBA. Of course, as is common in these situations, the most reasonable thing would be for Wade to go directly into a broadcast role. He’s personable, good-looking, and fans will believe most of what comes out of his mouth simply because he was a player. Naturally, that’s exactly what has happened.
According to a report from Jeff Zillgitt, Wade has joined WarnerMedia to be part of NBA broadcasts on TNT. With opening night coming on Tuesday, Wade was thrown into the fire as the fifth member of the pregame show with Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley.
Wade was a little rocky on his first live TV appearance with the regular crew, but the folks at TNT will coach him up on tricks of the trade — like turning to speak to both sides of the desk while making a point.
Live TV is hard to do, and there’s something about having a camera on and having to speak into it that’ll just zap your brain completely blank from time-to-time. Having the other Inside the NBA guys there to speak to should give Wade a little breathing room as he tries to find his way true the broadcasts here.
All the best of luck to Wade moving forward with this. It won’t be easy.
LOS ANGELES — This is why Steve Ballmer wants a new arena for his team.
Los Angeles is a Lakers town, and if you need any more proof, here is Kawhi Leonard getting booed as he tries to address the crowd at Staples Center before the CLIPPERS home opener. To be extra clear, this is a Clippers home game.
Leonard also was booed by Lakers fans — who make up close to half the crowd to my eyes (and ears) — later when he went to the free throw line. When LeBron James went to the free throw line in the first quarter, an “M-V-P” chant broke out that was pretty loud, until Clippers fans drowned it out with boos of their own.
Lakers fans dominating the crowd at Clippers home games is far from new, it just feels different now that both teams are title contenders entering the season. As Leonard started to make shots in the second quarter, Clippers fans got more vocal.
Leonard was booed at a Rams game earlier this season. It’s a Laker town. Leonard knows that and made his choice.
Win enough this season — especially in the playoffs — and he will silence the boos. Or, at least have the last laugh.
LeBron James takes on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers tonight at Staples Center. Whether the perceived rivalry will be actualized during the course of this NBA season is, as of yet, undecided. But there have been reports of tension between the two sides, particularly as the Lakers may feel that Leonard use them during his negotiations this summer.
Leonard could have chosen either the Lakers or the Clippers, eventually deciding to play for Doc Rivers with Paul George. This means that Anthony Davis and LeBron will want to beat Leonard and George, and not just because they’re a Western Conference rival standing in their way to the NBA Finals.
Of course, the NBA put these two teams head-to-head and the narratives have followed coverage heading into Tuesday night. One reporter was bold enough to ask LeBron how he felt Leonard had handled his decision-making process.
To that end, James had an interesting response.
That’s about right.
Things just keep turning in favor of Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri. On Tuesday as the reigning NBA champions took on the New Orleans Pelicans, fans were treated to the Raptors’ championship ring ceremony and banner raising at Scotiabank Arena.
Shortly after the two teams tipped off, news broke that Ujiri would not be facing any criminal charges for the reported dust-up he had trying to reach the floor at Oracle Arena last season after the Raptors finally beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
The issue came when a sheriff refused to allow Ujiri access to the court. Initially, the Alameda sheriff’s department claimed that Ujiri had struck the officer in the face. Eventually, that story changed significantly. The police admitted that Ujiri had indeed shown his identification as president of the Raptors, and that he had instead pushed the officer after trying to walk past him to the floor while still being denied entry.
This change in story called into serious question the believability of the Alameda sheriff’s department on the matter. Still, it was reported that the department wanted to push forward with charges on Ujiri after reviewing the officer’s bodycam footage.
Now we have word from the Bay that no charges will be filed against Ujiri.
This is the right call, and no doubt Ujiri is happy he doesn’t have to deal with this any longer.
Kawhi Leonard wasn’t in Toronto when the Raptors received their championship rings on Tuesday to kick off the NBA season, but that didn’t make things any less special. Before the first game of the year got underway in Ontario between the Raptors and the New Orleans Pelicans, we were treated to an incredible ceremony that capped off the wild 2018-19 run by Toronto.
With Adam Silver in attendance, guys like Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka, and Kyle Lowry all received their first, hilariously giant championship rings.
After all the players received their humongous rings, Kyle Lowry took the microphone and addressed the crowd, thanking them for supporting the team. Lowry was also sure to thank Leonard and Danny Green, who are both with different teams.
Then Lowry and his teammates unveiled the championship banner hanging at Scotiabank Arena.
The Raptors are NBA champions. What a time to be alive.