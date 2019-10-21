Report: Kings, Buddy Hield agree to four-year contract extension worth $86M-106$M

The Kings and Buddy Hield agreed to a contract extension.
The big question: How did they bridge the gap between the $90 million Sacramento reportedly offered and the $110 million Hield reportedly wanted?
Sam Amick of USA Today:
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
It sounds as if Hield’s base salary will follow this structure:
- 2020-21: $24,431,818
- 2021-22: $22,477,273
- 2022-23: $20,522,727
- 2023-24: $18,568,182
Hield gets more money sooner. The Kings get more savings down the road, when maybe – just maybe – they become more of a free-agent destination.
Tying $20 million to incentives is another creative way to find common ground. Hield guarantees himself a life-changing $86 million (which, perhaps not coincidentally, is $1 million more than Harrison Barnes got). Sacramento will pay more only if Hield and the the team perform.
I wonder about the attainability of these incentives, though. The examples of the $8 million worth easier-to-trigger incentives aren’t that easy.
Hield finished seventh among qualified players in 3-point percentage last season (43%). But if he had missed just four more of his attempts, he would’ve fallen from the top 10. There’s so little margin for error. Don’t expect Hield to attempt many end-of-quarter heaves during this contract.
The Kings could make the playoffs. But the Western Conference is so tough. Nobody would be surprised if a winning team misses the postseason.
And those the more-reachable incentives. Imagine how difficult the $12 million of difficult ones are.
Hield is a good player, and he should provide plenty for Sacramento. The Kings ought to appreciate locking him up. He ought to appreciate not chasing an offer sheet next summer at age 27.
This looks like a good deal for both sides.