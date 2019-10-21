Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Report: Kings, Buddy Hield agree to four-year contract extension worth $86M-106$M

By Dan FeldmanOct 21, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Kings and Buddy Hield agreed to a contract extension.

The big question: How did they bridge the gap between the $90 million Sacramento reportedly offered and the $110 million Hield reportedly wanted?

Sam Amick of USA Today:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

It sounds as if Hield’s base salary will follow this structure:

  • 2020-21: $24,431,818
  • 2021-22: $22,477,273
  • 2022-23: $20,522,727
  • 2023-24: $18,568,182

Hield gets more money sooner. The Kings get more savings down the road, when maybe – just maybe – they become more of a free-agent destination.

Tying $20 million to incentives is another creative way to find common ground. Hield guarantees himself a life-changing $86 million (which, perhaps not coincidentally, is $1 million more than Harrison Barnes got). Sacramento will pay more only if Hield and the the team perform.

I wonder about the attainability of these incentives, though. The examples of the $8 million worth easier-to-trigger incentives aren’t that easy.

Hield finished seventh among qualified players in 3-point percentage last season (43%). But if he had missed just four more of his attempts, he would’ve fallen from the top 10. There’s so little margin for error. Don’t expect Hield to attempt many end-of-quarter heaves during this contract.

The Kings could make the playoffs. But the Western Conference is so tough. Nobody would be surprised if a winning team misses the postseason.

And those the more-reachable incentives. Imagine how difficult the $12 million of difficult ones are.

Hield is a good player, and he should provide plenty for Sacramento. The Kings ought to appreciate locking him up. He ought to appreciate not chasing an offer sheet next summer at age 27.

This looks like a good deal for both sides.

Spencer Dinwiddie again meeting with NBA about investment plan

Steven Ryan/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 21, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie said he was moving forward with his innovative investment plan despite the NBA ruling it violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

But he has once again let off the gas.

Dinwiddie:

Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN has a great explainer on the situation.

It’s difficult to see the NBA backing down. It appears Dinwiddie’s plan violates the CBA. But perhaps he can convince the league otherwise or tweak his plan enough to comply.

If not, I don’t see how Dinwiddie goes through with the investment offering. He keeps indicating he will anyway, but he’d practically be forcing the NBA to punish him.

Report: Kings, Buddy Hield expected to sign contract extension

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 21, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Buddy Hield made a lot of noise. Harrison Barnes got caught in the crossfire.

But in the end, it seems Hield will get his desired contract extension from the Kings by today’s 6 p.m. Eastern deadline.

Carmichael Dave of KHTK Sports Sacramento:

Sacramento reportedly offered four years, $90 million. Hield reportedly wanted four years, $110 million.

Where will the final terms land?

A $90 million offer seemed reasonable. That’s life-changing money, and Hield could guarantee himself that.

But there was also a decent chance Hield could fetch a max offer sheet in restricted free agency next summer. That projected to be worth $125 million over four years (at least before the NBA began losing China revenue). So, though they were in no jeopardy of losing him anytime soon, the Kings faced downside if waiting to pay the quality shooting guard.

Instead, Sacramento will apparently lock up a key piece of its solid young team.

Dion Waiters comments on Instagram after suspension about Erik Spoelstra winning because of Big Three

Will Newton/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 21, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Heat suspended Dion Waiters for (at least) their season opener due to “a number of unacceptable incidents this week, culminating with his unprofessional conduct on the bench last night.”

Then, Waiters got going on Instagram.

He apparently laughed at the idea of preseason standout Tyler Herro being better than him and dismissed Miami coach Erik Spoelstra’s success due to having LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

(Warning: profanity):

To the content of Waiters’ points:

Coaches need talent to win championships, and Spoelstra undoubtedly benefited from having three elite players. But coaching superstars – particularly LeBron – brings its own challenges. Spoelstra aced those tests.

Herro must still prove himself beyond exhibition games. His defense in particular could be a liability. But Waiters has set such a low standard. It wouldn’t be surprising for Herro to eclipse him, even as a rookie.

That’s the bigger problem beyond these latest incidents. Waiters is a substandard player due major money ($27.5 million over the next years). His attitude only makes the situation worse, but there’s no easy way for the Heat to handle him.

Our Eastern Conference predictions: Philadelphia or Milwaukee, who ya got?

By Kurt HelinOct 21, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA season tips-off Tuesday night, and that means one thing:

It’s predictions time.

We’ve run through some postseason awards — MVP, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year — and now we stick our neck out and make our predictions on how the Eastern Conference will shake out.

As a disclaimer, we get it: making NBA preseason awards predictions is like nailing Jell-O to a tree. We’ll be wrong. But it’s fun, so the NBA staff here at NBC is making our picks.

THE EASTERN CONFERENCE

Kurt Helin
1. Milwaukee
2. Philadelphia
3. Boston
4. Toronto
5. Brooklyn
6. Indiana
7. Miami
8. Orlando
Eastern Conference Finals: Philadelphia over Milwaukee.

While there are some interesting storylines up and down the East, this is ultimately a two-team race and the only way Boston or anyone else gets into the mix is thanks to an in-season trade. Milwaukee is a legitimate favorite, but I like Philadelphia’s length and defense to smother Milwaukee in the playoffs. Yes, that means I am making a big bet on Ben Simmons taking a step forward as a shot creator and leader, but I believe that by April the Sixers will have figured out their offense. After the top four in those standings, things could shake out in almost any order and there’s a legit chance Chicago or Detroit cracks the top eight too. Boston and Toronto are good and should advance out of the first round of the playoffs, although Indiana could crack that group if Victor Oladop returns to his old form once healthy.

Dan Feldman:
1. Milwaukee
2. Philadelphia
3. Boston
4. Toronto
5. Miami
6. Orlando
7. Brooklyn
8. Indiana
Eastern Conference Finals: Milwaukee over Philadelphia

With all its new pieces, Philadelphia should get better as the season progresses. The 76ers also matchup well with Milwaukee. That sets up to be a great Eastern Conference finals. In the end, the Bucks look primed.
There’s a glut of teams from about fourth through 10th. I think the Pistons will make the playoffs, but with several teams barely over 50% playoff odds, Detroit still finishes ninth in my predicted standings. The Bulls aren’t far behind, either.

Dane Delgado:
Eastern Conference Finals: Milwaukee over Philadelphia

The Eastern Conference is more wide open this season… or is it? The same four teams are expected to be battling for a top spot, and we don’t know who will be the best come next spring. A rise through the postseason won’t necessarily be predicated on regular-season success. The Sixers, Bucks, Raptors, and Celtics will all be vying for the final spot, and all four teams will be looking to capitalize on three main factors: health, depth, and star power. Milwaukee has the best chance of having all three thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They’ll have their challengers, but I’m betting on the ECF loss from last season galvanizing last year’s MVP.

 