Report: Kings, Buddy Hield agree to four-year contract extension worth $86M-106$M

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Kings and Buddy Hield agreed to a contract extension.

The big question: How did they bridge the gap between the $90 million Sacramento reportedly offered and the $110 million Hield reportedly wanted?

Sam Amick of USA Today:

Source tells @TheAthletic the Kings have agreed to terms on a four-year extension with Buddy Hield worth $86 million in guaranteed money and with $20 million in possible incentives. Big win for both sides to avoid a split here. sides.https://t.co/OzTdN4l1wc — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 21, 2019

More details, per source: The incentives in Buddy Hield's Kings extension are team and player based, including things like All-Star appearances and Finals appearances. His salary declines 8% year over year, and is slated to take up just 13.5% of the cap in the fourth year. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 21, 2019

More info on Buddy Hield's contract extension with the Kings, per source: While the guaranteed money is $86 million, nearly $10 million of the $20 million in incentives are considered likely/within reach (three-point triggers that he has hit before; playoff appearance) — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 21, 2019

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield has agreed to a four-year, $94M contract extension with bonuses that could reach $106M, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019

Deal includes exceedingly reachable bonuses (Top 10 three-point shooting, etc.) that get $86M base guarantee to $94M. Tougher climb to $106M. https://t.co/pJxIJyDKch — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Sources: No team or player option attached. Four years guranteed. https://t.co/s90AXeINxb — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 21, 2019

It sounds as if Hield’s base salary will follow this structure:

2020-21: $24,431,818

2021-22: $22,477,273

2022-23: $20,522,727

2023-24: $18,568,182

Hield gets more money sooner. The Kings get more savings down the road, when maybe – just maybe – they become more of a free-agent destination.

Tying $20 million to incentives is another creative way to find common ground. Hield guarantees himself a life-changing $86 million (which, perhaps not coincidentally, is $1 million more than Harrison Barnes got). Sacramento will pay more only if Hield and the the team perform.

I wonder about the attainability of these incentives, though. The examples of the $8 million worth easier-to-trigger incentives aren’t that easy.

Hield finished seventh among qualified players in 3-point percentage last season (43%). But if he had missed just four more of his attempts, he would’ve fallen from the top 10. There’s so little margin for error. Don’t expect Hield to attempt many end-of-quarter heaves during this contract.

The Kings could make the playoffs. But the Western Conference is so tough. Nobody would be surprised if a winning team misses the postseason.

And those the more-reachable incentives. Imagine how difficult the $12 million of difficult ones are.

Hield is a good player, and he should provide plenty for Sacramento. The Kings ought to appreciate locking him up. He ought to appreciate not chasing an offer sheet next summer at age 27.

This looks like a good deal for both sides.